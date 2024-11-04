Heder to host gay speed dating event in Bangkok

In a world increasingly dominated by digital interactions, Heder, Asia's first and only physical gay dating platform, presents an in-person event designed to foster genuine connections.

"Speed To Spark" is an exclusive speed dating event for gay singles looking to meet like-minded individuals, offering participants the chance to engage in meaningful face-to-face interactions in an intimate, welcoming environment. It will take place at PIN31, Sukhumvit 31, on Thursday, at 7pm.

Founded in Taipei in 2018, Heder has built its reputation as a matchmaking platform that focuses on offline connections and prioritises authentic human interactions. It is a safe space in a region where opportunities for gay men to connect in public are evolving.

The upcoming event aims at creating deeper, long-lasting connections within the LGBTI community. It represents a cultural shift, offering a meaningful platform for personal connection in Thailand where these relationships are finally receiving legal recognition.

Participants will have a chance to engage with at least 10 potential matches in a structured but relaxed environment. There will be exclusive offers including complimentary consultations from Heder's relationship experts. Also, prepare to vote for the evening's most popular participant, with prizes and special discounts available. Interested participants are invited to apply through Heder's platform, where a quick screening will ensure a well-matched group of attendees. Selected applicants will receive a link to purchase their tickets, priced at 1,499 baht.