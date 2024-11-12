Bangkok Community Theatre to stage Aladdin

Bangkok Community Theatre is staging Aladdin, A Magical Family Panto, at St Andrew's International School's Auditorium, Sukhumvit 107 Campus, from Nov 22-24.

This humorous adaptation of the classic tale will be performed for four rounds, promising a weekend full of laughter, music and family fun on Nov 22 at 7.30pm, Nov 23 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Nov 24 at 2.30pm.

The story follows Aladdin, a charming and adventurous young man (played by Alasdhair Doran), who dreams of escaping his ordinary life. The plot unfolds as Aladdin is tricked by the sinister sorcerer Abanazar (Ric Hizon) into entering a mysterious cave, where he discovers a magical lamp and meets the fun-loving Genie (Toff Cabuyao).

With the help of his newfound friend, he embarks on a thrilling journey to win the heart of Princess Jasmine (Sakhi Saraf) and thwart Abanazar's devious plans.

Audiences can expect vibrant costumes, catchy musical numbers and classic panto humour, including plenty of slapstick comedy and playful banter. Popular characters like the beloved and hilarious dame Widow Twankey (Ewan Taylor) and the audience friend Wishee Washee (Jamie Keightley) will keep everyone entertained throughout the show.

For those who are new to the world of British pantomime or panto, the term refers to an interactive and humorous play that combines music, comedy and a bit of the unexpected.

Rooted in British theatre traditions, pantos are known for their slapstick humour, exaggerated characters and audience participation. They often re-imagine well-known stories with a humorous twist, incorporating modern references, popular songs and improvisation, making them perfect for all ages.