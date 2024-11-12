Celebrate Italy's culinary heritage as Cuisine Week starts

Italy's culinary heritage and authentic flavours will be showcased through an exciting array of immersive activities during Italian Cuisine Week 2024 which will kick off on Saturday and run until Nov 22.

Presented by the Italian Trade Commission (ITA) and the Embassy of Italy, this is the ninth edition of an annual celebration of Italy's rich culinary traditions in Bangkok which, this year, also marks the celebration of Italian cuisine's candidacy for Unesco Heritage.

Throughout the week, Italian food aficionados will enjoy exclusive Italian dishes and special offers at select certified Italian restaurants across Thailand. They may indulge in the flavours of the specially curated delicacies while enhancing appreciation for Italy's culinary culture.

Exclusively on Nov 19 from 10am to noon, there will be a pastry masterclass held in collaboration with Alma The Food School, Bangkok's premiere institution for Italian culinary arts. It will be conducted by Italian pastry chef Angelo Belluzzi who will share authentic Italian pastry techniques, offering a taste of Italy's traditional desserts and inspiring culinary talents through his signature dish -- chocolate panna cotta with mou sauce and crumble. Space is limited. To enrol, email bangkok@ice.it.

A major highlight is the exclusive Unit Wine Tour at Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel on Nov 20. The event focuses on B2B, featuring a wine masterclass and walk-around tasting. On this grand showcase will be 33 Italian wineries from 12 regions, with over 150 new wines. This is a chance for all registered participants to directly contact with Italian winemakers.

The annual event will also bring the "Best of 4 Regions" to CentralPlaza Ladprao from Nov 21 to 27, delivering an authentic Italian experience. On offer will be the widest ranges of Italian specialty products from renowned brands, as well as favourite items from select regions in Italy.