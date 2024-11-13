Ignite your curiosity at Singapore Writers Festival

Running for its 27th edition, Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) 2024 is now open and runs until Sunday. Organised by Arts House Limited and commissioned by the National Arts Council, SWF 2024 explores the theme "In Our Nature" through over 200 thought-provoking and innovative programmes.

SWF 2024 offers a multifaceted lens for audiences to consider what it means to be human as well as our relationship with the natural environment. Guests can find solace amid the rapid change and complexities of life, and reflect on the theme through offerings by over 300 local and international presenters. These include SWF signature programmes such as the Literary Pioneer series, Youth Fringe, SWF Playground, SEA xChange (renamed from SEA Focus), Country Focus and SWF In Conjunction, as well as the brand new Festival Tracks and SWF Encounters.

In line with this year's theme, guests can expect programmes that respond to the current climate emergency through literature. Highlights include Eco-Poetry: Mapping Out Our Relationship With Nature where local and international poets come together to contemplate our harmony and disharmony with nature.

Additionally, in the realm of climate action, invited academics will offer new perspectives and practical solutions on how Singapore and the world at large can take meaningful steps to address pressing environmental challenges in Planet In Focus: Strategies For Environmental Sustainability.

Other programmes such as The Family Way, will invite us to look within and reflect on the resilience of humankind as three Singapore-based authors discuss writing their families into books. Guests can also expect to be entertained through a lively mix of stand-up comedy and poetry readings in Singaporean Shenanigans, a series of performances that unpack the universal quirks of human nature in the Singaporean context.