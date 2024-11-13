Top places to celebrate Loy Krathong in Bangkok

Everyone is invited to celebrate Loy Krathong at 10 cultural heritage waterfronts along the curve of the Chao Phraya River during the Bangkok River Festival 2024, which will kick off on Thursday and run until Saturday, from 4pm to 10pm. On Loy Krathong day this Friday, however, the festival will run until midnight.

Organised by Thai Beverage in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the much-anticipated festival focuses on the theme "Melodies of the River", inviting Thai and foreign visitors to enjoy the beautiful tradition of krathong floating and Thai classical music.

Compositions by Luang Pradit Phairoh, a music maestro of the Rattanakosin era, will be performed and a range of traditional and contemporary performances will be presented at five historic waterfronts at Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Prayurawongsawat, Wat Kalayanamitr and Wat Rakhang; and five shopping piers -- Tha Maharaj, Yodpiman River Walk, Asiatique the Riverfront, Sooksiam@Iconsiam and Khlong Ong Ang.

This is an opportunity to pay respect to Buddha statues at royal temples at night, enjoy cultural shows such as khon masked dance, likay folk theatre and nang yai shadow plays, and shop for local products and delicious food at community markets.

Visitors are also invited to witness artworks by world-famous artists on display as part of Bangkok Art Biennale at Wat Arun and join the "RPST Photo Walk & Duo Shots Knockout" on a guided route on the river banks.

Another highlight is to float your own candlelight krathong or lantern in an eco-friendly fashion. A large pond will be arranged at each venue, as part of this year's campaign to not release krathongs into the river to help prevent water pollution.

Free shuttle boats will be available at all 10 piers on all three days.