Your horoscope for Nov 15-21

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You shine bright at the office and everyone knows you. Your boss and client think favourably of you. However, beware of an avalanche of tasks. You manage your priorities and resources well. The unemployed may be offered a position, but not in a corporate setting.

(₿) You easily pay off bills and reward yourself with small luxuries. Whether you're trying to sell your property or someone else's, you may close a deal sooner than expected.

(♥) Your relationship feels like a rollercoaster with ups and downs. Be careful not to be nasty towards each other when you're mad as you don't want to leave emotional scars on each other.

(⚤) You and your friend may fall for the same heartstopper. You're at an uncomfortable crossroad. You think you have a chance with them but you also don't want to lose your friendship.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Recognition and rewards await diligent workers. You may be promoted or assigned more power. A large-scale project comes with more responsibilities and you may be asked to take it on. Your strong drive to succeed results in more productivity and quality.

(₿) Your friend may bring you an opportunity to make extra cash. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. Investors analyse their portfolios and manage risks well. You don't deny yourself nice things while being on track with your saving goals.

(♥) A heart-to-heart results in deeper mutual understanding between partners. Your sexy time may not be frequent but every time it is quite fiery. A dream you two share may come true.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn a friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, Cupid is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, you may fall for a mysterious stranger who isn't on social media.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Opportunities to expand your network, share ideas and build new connections await. Your main job and side hustle keep you busy but you're happy about it because you know you're more privileged than most. You meet all deadlines and impress your boss and client.

(₿) The payment you're expecting should arrive as expected. You may receive a windfall or win a small prize. You're mindful of your finances. If you have loans, you may pay off at least one.

(♥) A misunderstanding may cloud your love briefly, but a gentle word will clear it up and strengthen your bond. Couples feel inspired to embark on a new adventure together, whether it's the pursuit of a common goal or an exciting project.

(⚤) A spark may fly between you and someone from work or a work-related social event. However, you two may decide to see each other in secret to avoid being gossiped about.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You may almost miss a deadline. Unexpected interruptions keep occurring. A colleague may be too slow to respond to your request. Business owners feel the pressure from competition and customer expectations. Artists and content creators, someone may copy your ideas.

(₿) A financial negotiation may get postponed at the last minute. Money may go out more than it comes in. You may finally decide to buy an item or experience that has been on your wish list for years. Don't feel guilty. You deserve it.

(♥) Couples are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. They may explore a new hobby together and adopt a pet. Either way, it will make you two feel closer. Cross-cultural couples discuss which country should they settle in.

(⚤) Those inexperienced with love may experience love at first sight/swipe. Prepare for a déjà vu of the heart! You may fall head over heels for someone who's basically your ex's doppelganger.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) If you can't overcome an obstacle, find a way to go around it, instead of tackling it head-on. A group project will become a success that's bigger than expected. Your team may get to go out together to celebrate and bond. If you have a competition or a test coming up, you'll do better than expected.

(₿) Be wary of potential deception or exploitation in financial dealings. Don't be too quick to trust those who seem to be authorities in their fields. Spend consciously as you may have to pay for something that you don't see coming.

(♥) Couples don't get to spend downtime with each other much. They may have to be away from each other for a few days due to work commitments or family responsibilities. If you're struggling with something, your partner may have a remedy for that.

(⚤) Concerns about repeating past relationship patterns or fears of commitment may hold you back from exploring a potential connection with someone new. Perhaps, you should figure out what you want from a relationship first.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You have no problems working on your own but you dread group assignments. A colleague or two may not pull their weight. Opportunities to expand your business may arise but beware of hidden conditions that could hinder your long-term goals.

(₿) Small gifts or treats from friends and family members can save you some cash. A conflict over asset ownership will be amicably resolved and you'll get what's rightfully yours.

(♥) A difficult situation makes you two a better and stronger team. Your partner may show their tender side that you're not aware of. Unmarried couples may bring up their plan to get wedded before their parents.

(⚤) You're brimming with charm and confidence. The first date with someone you like is possible. Someone in your friend or work circle does a bad job at hiding their attraction for you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your communication skills stand out and everyone will be impressed by your diplomatic finesse. A project that your team is working on seems poised for success. Your boss may give you a secret assignment that will benefit your career path in the long run.

(₿) Be more frugal. Don't be too quick to open your wallet. Forget about your wants for now as unexpected but necessary expenses may happen. Someone in your family circle can provide you a zero-interest loan but don't abuse their generosity later.

(♥) You and your partner understand each other's love language better. You may come up with cool ideas to show appreciation for your partner. A dream you two share may come true.

(⚤) You may decide to get into a relationship with someone whom you've been casually dating. You two may come out as a new couple to close friends first. Dating app users may decide to meet their match after their first chat.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Expect unexpected challenging assignments and some office mayhem. Despite longer hours, you maintain focus. You keep cool while handling difficult colleagues and demanding customers with impressive composure. An awesome reward or grand payoff awaits.

(₿) Beware of lifestyle inflation and instant gratification. You may overspend on the Loy Krathong celebration. Beware of investment scams that not many people know about. Greed may cause you a great deal.

(♥) Minor misunderstandings or conflicts may happen even between loving couples. If you're two-timing, you may get exposed and shamed for it.

(⚤) A close family friend (your mum's friend whom you call aunt, for instance) or someone older in your family plays matchmaker. They choose someone from a similar background and socioeconomic status as you, not necessarily your type.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You get to showcase your versatility in handling various tasks, both new and revisited. You manage everything smoothly and even navigate office drama skillfully like you're starring in a sitcom. Colleagues depend on you and you earn their trust and respect.

(₿) You may secure financial support or a new income stream. Investors may find hidden opportunities in turbulent markets. You're more mindful of your spending and can spot scammers a mile away.

(♥) Someone in your family or your close circle may cause trouble in your relationship. Don't try to win every argument. Silence or saying sorry may be the best solution.

(⚤) You may suddenly lose interest in someone. The more you know them, the less you see yourself with them. S/he is not a bad person, just not your person. However, you're still hopeful about love.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You find a way to work more effectively. You may acquire a practical skill that can be used as leverage to level up your career. If you have a job interview coming up, you may do so well that they may offer you the job on the spot.

(₿) You manage your earnings, expenses and investments well. Someone in your family or close circle may ask you for a loan. Beware of charity swindlers or bogus fundraisers.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether online, at home or in public. Your bond is strong and you two may reach a new height in your relationship. You two celebrate when one of you succeeds. No petty envy here.

(⚤) You may fall for someone from work or a work-related social event. Your ex may try to reconnect to ask for a second chance. Your experience with them is still fresh in your mind. A resounding no.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Unexpected changes result in longer working hours. You may have to perform tasks outside your usual purview. You can ask someone else to do them but you'll save a lot of time doing them yourself. Support from your boss or office seniors keeps your morale high.

(₿) Friends may bring you freelance opportunities or recommend you to a potential hirer. You're getting better at managing your finances. You find a way to balance enjoying finer things in life while maintaining financial security.

(♥) Your relationship is like a rollercoaster. You two can be sweet or nasty towards each other. Unresolved past issues and old emotional scars may get dug up. It's not destiny that has brought you two together, it's karma.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type. However, don't be too eager to get to know them or get tactile with them too soon. Dating app users, beware of romance scammers.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Double-check emails and texts before sending them. Even small miscommunications and misunderstandings could lead to big drama or affect how you're viewed at the office. You'll learn something from working with people from different generations or backgrounds.

(₿) Too many parties can thin your wallet considerably. You don't have to say yes to every party that you're invited to. Small windfall or prize may fall into your lap. You may find what you lost.

(♥) You two make a great team, taking turns caring for each other and sharing responsibilities. This collaborative spirit will strengthen your bond. If your baby is due soon, they'll arrive without any complications.

(⚤) You may stumble upon a secret admirer in your professional network or friend group when you least expect it. A rude wake-up call awaits those who are knowingly seeing someone who's already taken.