Enjoy a vintage weekend at Chakrabongse Villas

Chakrabongse Villas will get vibrant with the return of the Antiques & Culture Fair this Saturday and Sunday.

For this sixth edition, the event will bring more than 30 stalls offering an array of beautiful and interesting vintage, antique and craft items at all price levels from dealers and private collections. This is the perfect opportunity for a treasure hunt to find this year's Christmas and New year gifts.

The highlight will be six exclusive house tours per day, starting at 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 5.30pm. The fee for the first four rounds is priced at 1,500 baht including the main house tour, one book and lunch.

Tickets for the last two rounds cost 2,500 baht, including the main house tour, one book and dinner set. All sessions will be conducted in Thai, except the 12.30pm round which will be in English.

Visitors are also invited to book a trip of the Chao Phraya River on the Villas' very own Serichai Riva boat. Bookworms can browse and buy all the latest Riverbooks titles at a discounted price. Also, treat yourself to tasty food and refreshments available throughout the day.

Entrance fee is 200 baht including access to the market, the beautiful gardens and riverside terrace, plus one complimentary herbal drink. Chakrabongse Villas is on Maharaj Road.