New feasts for your palate

Bangkok is a city that never sleeps, at least in the food and beverage department. Blink and you’ll miss another new restaurant opening or a drink launch. Guru By Bangkok Post is making sure that even if you blink, you don’t miss out on the new taste tinglers that are worth mentioning.

PST Pizza Studio Tamaki

PST Pizza Studio Tamaki, the renowned Tokyo-Napoli style pizzeria from Japan, is opening in Bangkok in December at Town Hall Sukhumvit 49. Known for its unique twist on traditional Neapolitan pizza, PST uses flour imported from Japan and Okinawa salt, which gives rise to a light, airy dough. Each dough ball is proofed for 30 hours and ingredients like cheese, prosciutto and olive oil are imported from Italy to honour traditional flavours, along with a wood-fired oven from Japan.

Helming the kitchen is a Japanese head chef and pizzaiolo and the menu will mirror that of PST Tokyo, featuring signature pizzas like the Tamaki and Special Bianca, alongside lasagna, tiramisu, and monthly special pizzas with seasonal Japanese ingredients. The restaurant’s cozy interior fuses Japanese and Italian elements, with both table and counter seating, and an open kitchen. The second-floor bar will offer a selection of wines, sake and cocktails specifically chosen to pair with the pizzas.

Chao Phraya Terrace

Along the banks of the River Of Kings, Chao Phraya Terrace at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is helmed by chef Jessada "Pod" Khruapunt, whose main focus is Thailand's rich agriculture heritage.

With a keen eye on field-to-table ingredients and the ancient art of charcoal grilling, chef Pod's menu revolves around the sustainable, ethical sourcing of the best Thai ingredients, celebrating the terroir of the country. Expect each dish to be rooted in charcoal grilling, like coconut wood charcoal from Prachuap Khiri Khan and lychee wood charcoal from Nan.

"My dishes are based on the ingredient. I first source the product and then create the dish. Since I am really a fine dining chef, the dishes are not your usual Thai fare. Like the Surat Thani blue swimmer crab salad. I really like that crab and Thai people love seafood and salt. So, I decided to serve the crab with a chimichurri and edible ferns. Traditionally this dish is a relish but I have also added some charcoal-grilled fresh coconut strips to the salad," says the chef.

Standouts include Jasmine Wagyu beef from Farm ArunSupa in Maha Sarakham, known for its delicate marbling developed from a jasmine rice diet, and baby gem leaves cultivated by organic farmers in the mineral-rich soil of Chiang Mai's hills. Other highlights include organic dairy products from Khao Yai. Other must-try's include the signature Fire skewers, inspired by the bold flavours of Thai street food cooked over charcoal. “We bring the essence of Thai ingredients to every dish,” says chef Pod. “By using traditional charcoal grilling techniques, I draw on my roots and my journey through kitchens around the world to transform the freshest ingredients into flavours that are both bold and authentic, reimagined in a modern way.”

To complement these mains, guests can choose from a selection of sides, such as fried brown rice with salty fish and smoked mashed potatoes, along with distinctive sauces like spicy tamarind and chili pepper and macadamia chimichurri. A selection of vegetarian dishes is also available. For dessert, indulge in Chiang Rai grilled Phulae pineapple served with passion fruit gazpacho and basil sorbet, and mango crispy rice, blending traditional flavours with a modern touch. Though service is a tad lacking, it is one of the best places in Bangkok to enjoy the river breeze and stunning sunset views.

Apt 101

Apt 101 is the newest night spot on Sukhumvit. Channeling the spirit of a 70s New York, Apt 101 is a mid-century modern penthouse reimagined as an immersive escape. Fusing eclectic creativity, bold rebellion and glamorous self-expression, the venue evokes the allure and nostalgia of a bygone era. The concept draws inspiration from a legendary NY fashion designer as the enigmatic owner known as “RH”.

Apt 101 is designed to reflect a quintessential NY loft, featuring an open floor plan with various multi-functional spaces. The Arcade: A mix of nostalgia and conversation, where old-school games and vintage vinyl records set the tone for relaxed, social gatherings. The Pantry: Cozy welcoming, like the kitchen at a house party for those in-between moments to connect and recharge, best by the fireplace, and The Clubhouse: the heartbeat of Apt 101, which captures NY's allure and infuses it with Bangkok’s electric energy, featuring a line-up of DJs.

Apsara Cruise

Apsara, a vessel that seamlessly blends the timeless charm of an ancient rice barge with modern elegance, has redefined luxury river cruising along the Chao Phraya River. Apsara offers an extraordinary journey into the heart of Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, combining dining, views and contemporary Thai performances. Crafted from teak wood, Apsara has glass windows that offer unobstructed views of the river, along with a second-floor deck and a dining hall.

The vessel’s interior design features artwork by Thai artist Nakrob Moonmanas, with the bar paying tribute to the iconic “thunder and lightning” scene from traditional Thai beliefs, with the Sea Goddess Makhala and the God of Thunder, Ramasura, taking centrestage. In the Wheelhouse, a tribute to Mae Phosop, the Goddess of Rice, pays homage to Thai tradition, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. Even the restroom is transformed into a whimsical cultural experience, with playful, fairytale-like paintings that reinterpret Thai humour and old sayings about bathroom etiquette, adding a unique twist to the journey. The four-course dinner offers dishes like Slow-cooked beef short ribs, Ayutthaya river prawn tom yum and Pan-fried snow fish.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener, a steakhouse brand known for its USDA Prime steaks, makes its debut in Thailand at One Bangkok, in December. “What sets Wolfgang’s Steakhouse apart is our distinctive approach that stresses on tradition, quality and craftsmanship. The restaurant will serve exclusively USDA Prime beef, flown in — chilled — directly from the United States. The beef will be aged on-site for more than 28 days in a carefully controlled environment to enhance its flavour and tenderness. This in-house dry-aging process is a key differentiator, allowing the restaurant to maintain strict quality standards and deliver a steak that stands out in a city with no shortage of dining options,” says Zwiener.

Steaks are cooked at extremely high temperatures in specialised broilers, ensuring a perfect sear and a juicy interior. In addition to famous steaks, Wolfgang’s Bangkok will offer a variety of appetisers, side dishes and desserts, including seafood towers, German potatoes, creamed spinach, signature New York-style cheesecake, apple strudel a la mode, pecan pie and the classic Hot Fudge Sunday combines warm, rich chocolate fudge mixed with slightly melted frozen ice cream. amongst others. The restaurant’s family-style service is intended to create a convivial dining experience with the 1,000g steak for two, while other cuts like the petit filet mignon, ribeye and sirloin will also be available.

Bubbs

There's a new (well, sort of) hidden speakeasy on Sukhumvit 47. Intimate seating, a warm ambience and smashing tipples... all the makings for a great night out. Music at Bubbs iseclectic, so expect a diverse range of tunes that complement the mood of the evening. The carefully curated playlists are designed to elevate the experience without overpowering your conversation. But it’s’ all about cocktails here. The drink list is divided into three sections: Classic cocktails, Prohibition Era drinks and Signature creations. One of Bubbs’ standout features is the bar manager's Vivek Yadav's passion for crafting cocktails with a commitment to purity and flavour with no added sugar.

The signatures feature innovative drinks like the Mariachi Pizza, crafted with a bell pepper-infused rum, mezcal and an intriguing mix of bianco vermouth, white peppercorn tincture and cream cracker. Another highlight is the Kahwa, a blend of lacto-fermented blackberry and Kashmiri Kahwa tea-infused gin, with notes of grapefruit and rosemary. Tonka is a smooth fusion of vanilla and tonka-infused Ketel One vodka, Malibu and Midori, with a punch of passionfruit and cream. The Nitty-Gritty is a gutsy mix of aged rums — Flor de Cana, Kraken and Mount Gay — shaken with Ladi Pao (rustic bread) and Verjus, then served with a waffle and a slice of pineapple for a bold finish. Thirsting for more? Here's a hint.... the bar channels the eclectic energy of Tapori, the Indian restaurant.

Cannubi By Umberto Bombana

The “King Of White Truffles”, Italian chef Umberto Bombana has partnered with Dusit Thani Bangkok to open Cannubi By Umberto Bombana. Headed by chef Andrea Susto, Cannubi By Umberto Bombana serves dishes with a profound connection to their Italian heritage, presented with contemporary sophistication.

The seasonal menu featuring highlights such as: Langoustine tartare, oscietra caviar, hokkaido sea urchin, ponzu and olive oil, Spaghetti with Sicilian red prawn, chilli and garlic paste sauce and tuna heart bottarga, Wagyu oxtail ravioli with roasted termite mushroom and fresh-shaved Alba white truffle, Pan-fried seabass with Mediterranean mussels and spicy puttanesca sauce, M9 short rib and beef tenderloin, roasted pumpkin, beef jus and plum sauce, and Basil panna cotta, strawberry sorbet and moscato wine jelly. Though there is also the Hazelnut and chocolate cream, homemade hazelnut gelato and vanilla sauce.