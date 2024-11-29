Your horoscope for Nov 29 - Dec 5

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) An opportunity to expand your network, share ideas and and build connections is on the cards. Teamwork and collaboration will become smoother. A group project is poised to become a big success. You may receive recognition, a reward or an opportunity to enhance your expertise.

(₿) You either receive valuable insider information or a heartfelt gift. You collect returns on your past investments and efforts. You explore and learn more about personal finance and investment options.

(♥) A heart-to-heart conversation can resolve past issues and foster better mutual understanding. Your relationship is heading towards a whirlwind of fun and romance. You two leave the comfort zone and dive into new experiences in unfamiliar places.

(⚤) You get to know potential admirers in person and online. Someone you're familiar with may confess their attraction to you. Connect with yourself if you don't know who to give your heart to. Your inner voice will be a guiding light to clarity.

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your hard work pays off. You start to see the fruits of your labour. You'll do well in any competition. Opportunities for growth and advancement from within and outside your organisation await. You may reap the rewards of your past investments or efforts.

(₿) An unexpected windfall or new source of income may come your way. A financial negotiation may come with confusion and misunderstandings. Make sure you don't lose any important financial documents or deeds.

(♥) Minor conflicts or disagreements may occur but you two will find your way back to each other eventually. An attractive stranger may flirt with you and you can't deny that you're not interested.

(⚤) A close family friend or an elder in your family plays Cupid and introduces you to someone they think is a perfect match. You wonder whether you should date someone your family approves of or someone you like. You can't please everyone, even those whose opinions you care about the most.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) A serious technical error may halt your progress. Despite longer hours and more challenges, you remain composed and power through difficulties. You handle tough colleagues and customers with ease and confidence. You gain new skills and connections.

(₿) Financial negotiations and fundraising efforts should go your way. You manage your income and expenses well. Someone in your social circle or professional network brings you good news or an intriguing financial opportunity.

(♥) Expect small conflicts and light competition with your partner. You win some and lose some, but you're always on the same team. Couples get to enjoy some quality time and intimate moments. A dream you two share may come true.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type. Don't be too eager to get to know them as you may make them uncomfortable. Also, be ready for competition as they have several admirers.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You have a full plate and then some. Your supervisor and client trust in your ability. You remain optimistic and see every task that comes your way as an opportunity to sharpen your skills and learn new things. Unexpected legal issues may arise but they will be valuable lessons.

(₿) Unexpected benefits or assets may fall into your lap. Investors can precisely analyse different factors and facts and make the right decisions. You spend wisely and don't regret anything you bought. If you have debts, you may pay off at least one.

(♥) Spouses take on more responsibilities together. You two always support each other and communicate well. Your partner can be your source of wisdom and safe space and vice versa.

(⚤) Money making, your immediate family and friends take precedence over finding love. However, you may catch someone's attention at work or work-related gatherings without trying. They do a bad job of hiding their attraction to you.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for an unexpected flurry of tasks and challenges that come your way. Not only do you have to deal with a heavier workload but also tasks outside your usual purview. You gain new insight from working with people from different generations and cultures.

(₿) You receive valuable insider information or a heartfelt gift. Your social network activities could spark cool ideas for making money. Someone is willing to pay a hefty price for a rare item in your collection. You face tempting offers and invitations to splurge, really putting your financial willpower to the test.

(♥) Small conflicts and light competition between lovers may happen. Couples are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. You two may enjoy a new shared hobby or a spontaneous exciting adventure.

(⚤) You're brimming with charm and confidence. You may catch the attention of a known flirt in your professional or friend circle.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for surprises, good and bad. Tough projects and challenging tasks await you in the near future. Be careful when communicating with problematic coworkers and high-maintenance clients who like to take offence over petty stuff. Double-check emails and texts before sending them.

(₿) You manage your income and expenses well. Unexpected fortune may fall into your lap. When good things happen to you, don't jinx them by bragging. Don't sign on to be a guarantor for someone. It rarely ends well.

(♥) Someone in your family or close circle may cause issues in your relationship. Your partner becomes more assertive when arguing. If you don't want explosive verbal sparring, be more careful with what you say.

(⚤) If you're casually dating someone or in a situationship with them, you'll finally realise they don't want to take things further with you but can't bring themself to tell you to your face. Cut your losses.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You feel the pressure from higher expectations from your boss and clients. You take on a heavier workload and more responsibilities but you get to showcase your abilities. You meet all deadlines. Your content, ad or campaign may go viral.

(₿) Your social network activities could spark fresh ideas for earning money or boosting your wealth. You maintain a financial equilibrium, enjoying life's pleasures while steadily growing your savings. An unexpected treat or gift from a friend is possible.

(♥) Despite your best efforts, you fail to keep your promise to your partner, greatly disappointing them. Unmarried couples discuss their plan to move in together or tie the knot.

(⚤) Love at first sight/swipe may happen to those who are not so experienced when it comes to love. Romance may blossom with someone you've previously overlooked or someone outside your usual type. Keep an open mind and heart, for love may surprise you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You share and celebrate successes with your team. You're happily busy and very active. You exceed expectations, making everyone go "wow". An old contact or someone you met through work may give you an insider tip about a job opening or a lucrative business prospect.

(₿) Financial negotiations are likely to succeed. The more you earn, the more you spend. Don't let instant gratification and lifestyle inflation delay you from financial freedom. Buy assets, not liabilities.

(♥) You become harder to please but your partner doesn't mind working harder to please you. If you've been giving them the cold shoulder, you won't be able to stay angry for long. Someone unaware of your relationship status may flirt with you.

(⚤) Love at first sight that makes your heart go padam padam is on the cards for those who don't have much experience with dating. If you're an experienced dater, a younger admirer with a bright smile brings youthful energy to your life.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You become more creative and intuitive next week. Your go-getter attitude inspires colleagues. You receive recognition from colleagues and superiors. You may be appointed a successor to someone with a big title who's on their way out.

(₿) Your friends or personal connections may bring unexpected money-making opportunities. Whether you're trying to sell your own asset or someone else's, you should close the deal soon. You enjoy every purchase you make and regret nothing.

(♥) You wish you could truly be yourself when you're with your partner. You may take on a leader role and initiate a plan to revigorate your relationship. Be careful of sensitive conversations that could lead to misunderstandings or trigger strong reactions.

(⚤) You may meet a heartstopper from another country. Despite language barriers, there seems to be a deeper connection between you two. You may speak different first languages but your hearts will speak the same language of love.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Beware of unexpected challenges that come with managing budget and people. You may almost miss the deadlines of tasks that seem easy. Your relationship with some colleagues may be less friendly. You may turn a crisis into an opportunity to be a hero. You may uncover hidden strength within yourself when the going gets tough.

(₿) Don't let promotions and sales influence you to spend above your means. If you're not careful, you may not have money left to celebrate New Year. Good friends bring you good opportunities. You may unexpectedly find what you lost a long time ago.

(♥) You may discover a few skeletons in your partner's closet. You won't bring them up for now because you want to keep your relationship peaceful. Your sexy time may be infrequent but it is intense and explosive every time it happens.

(⚤) Those inexperienced with love may experience love at first sight/swipe. If you've done your fair share of dating, prepare for a déjà vu of the heart! You may encounter and fall head over heels for someone who's basically your ex's doppelganger.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You become more creative, intuitive and proactive next week. You may reach a new personal benchmark. What seems bad may turn out to be good. You don't have to work as hard to convince someone to buy your idea or products. You may get what many colleagues desire. Don't rub it in their faces.

(₿) Financial negotiations and fundraising efforts should go your way. You're on track with your saving plan but also can live life the way you want. If you're in a conflict over asset ownership, you'll eventually what's yours.

(♥) Different money mindsets can cause spouses to fight. Your partner may notice someone who likes and hearts every one of your social media posts and gives you the third degree about it.

(⚤) You may meet someone who makes your heart swoon in person. However, they don't seem to be interested in you. Dating app users may have an ONS or two with their matches, with no strings attached.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You earn recognition and reward. Colleagues and supervisors respect you more because of your outstanding performance. You may be asked to take on a large-scale project with more workload and responsibilities. You have productive communication and collaboration with colleagues and superiors.

(₿) You may not get a pay raise but a better deal from your employer. Should you need a loan or financial advice, a good friend will help you. Beware of charity swindlers. Don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness. Whether you board a passenger boat or a yacht, leave your handbag and jewellery at home.

(♥) You may fail to keep your promise to your partner despite your best efforts. Your partner will be disappointed and trust you less. However, they'll eventually come around and forgive you.

(⚤) Love takes a back seat as you put more time and effort into your work and immediate family. If you're casually dating someone, you may discover you're not their only one. Well, it's casual for a reason.