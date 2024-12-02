The most wonderful time of the year

The last month of year has arrived with a festive atmosphere and shopping malls in Bangkok ready to showcase their best decorations for Christmas and New Year celebrations. For shoppers and revellers, here are some venues to stop by for some joyous moments and memorable photos.

'CentralWorld x J.P. Toys Gallery present Merry Ville 2025' at CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, until Jan 5

Standing 40m tall in front of the shopping centre is a Christmas tree hailed as the largest in Southeast Asia. Decorated with millions of stunning twinkling lights, it comes with a magnificent 4m-high LED tunnel and three gigantic flying angels similar to those found on Regent Street in London.

Waiting to greet everyone at the gigantic Christmas tree is a 4m-tall secret art toy called Gail. This is a collaboration between Abigail, daughter of actress Chompoo Araya, and Jessica Ng, a Hong Kong-Australian artist who also brings along her popular Estelle art toy.

Both Gail and Estelle are among the 50 Christmas-edition art toys, covering 23 characters exclusively designed by 11 famous artists. They are ready to get visitors immersed in all the fun at the European-style art toy village called "Merry Ville".

It is divided into 12 wonderful zones namely "Toy Factory Christmas Tree", "Merry Express", "Amazing Thailand Station", "The Central Time Tower", "The Santa Theatre", "The Merry Ville Capital" and "The Merry Ville Jolly Market".

Expect to meet and greet a Santa mascot who shows up every Saturday and Sunday evening, enjoy a grand parade, a Santa show and a carol show during Christmas celebrations from Dec 20 to Dec 25.

Also, the "CentralWorld New Era Music Festival" will be running from Dec 21 to Dec 30, followed by a world-class countdown event on Dec 31.

'Central Embassy Let's Celebrate 2025: Very Warm Wishes'. photo courtesy of Central Embassy

'Central Embassy Let's Celebrate 2025: Very Warm Wishes' at Central Embassy, Phloenchit Road, until Jan 5

Held with a commitment to the planet, this celebration features a spectacular art installation created by Lucas Zanotto, a world-renowned designer and animator from Italy.

For his first showcase in Southeast Asia, he brings an enchanting army of Mr Snowman that carry a profound message about global warming, and a 14m-tall Christmas tree which comes with a Frosty Fountain in front of the shopping mall.

The entire mall and the path from Phloenchit to Chidlom is decorated with sparkling Christmas lights. Everyone can also join the "Snowman Festival Trail" from BTS Phloen Chit walkway and the "Warm Wishes Tunnel" that links to Central Chidlom.

Another delightful snowman installation is "Giant Snow Cube" at the Open House on the 6th floor. Located on the same floor is "Festive Green Land" featuring Snow Troop, an interactive art installation of life-sized, playful snowmen. This is a chance to bring one of these adorable snowmen home through the "Snow Troop Adoption" activity, with proceeds to be donated to the WWF Foundation to support nature and environmental conservation.

Also, shop for eco-friendly products from the Qualy brand at the "Green Land Xmas Market" where a variety of creative activities and workshops are presented. Alternatively, come down to the 5th floor and check out a specially curated selection of gifts and free gift-wrapping service at the "Melting Village Market".

As part of Central Embassy's 10th anniversary celebration, this festival offers shoppers a chance to win grand prizes including an exclusive trip to the Maldives and other top-tier privileges worth over 10 million baht.

'The Gaysorn Christmas Village 2024'. photo courtesy of Gaysorn Village

'The Gaysorn Christmas Village 2024' at Gaysorn Village, Ratchadamri Road, until Jan 5

Held under the theme "The Festiville Winter Garden", this festival wonderland blends the elegance of European garden design with the warmth of timeless Christmas traditions to create a captivating and immersive experience for all.

The entire shopping venue is adorned with lush greenery and majestic pine trees and its main exhibition space features an enchanting carousel with a majestic Christmas tree regally perched on top of it.

The magnificent tree is embellished with sweeping golden ribbon spirals and intricate decorations, while the surrounding area unfolds into an exquisite European-style garden. Visitors can take delight in the annual lucky draw event that promises an array of coveted prizes and get immersed in the Christmas spirit at an exclusive beverage bar by Martell.

For more Christmas experiences, the "Starry Pollen Garden" at Raynue lounge on the 3rd floor is serving celebratory delights, as well as flowing chocolate delicacies at the chocolate fountain.

Shoppers can discover a curated selection of artisanal crafts and gifts, as well as sophisticated home accessories ideal for thoughtful year-end gifting at the "Gifting Garden" on the ground, 2nd and 3rd floor.

'The Power of Funtastic Celebration 2025'. photo courtesy of King Power Rangnam

'The Power of Funtastic Celebration 2025' at King Power Rangnam, Rangnam Road, until Dec 31

Hailed as a festival of happiness, endless fun and new possibilities, the celebration features a unique Thai-inspired Christmas theme showcasing the rich culture of Thailand through four distinct themes -- "Thai-Sud-Feaw", "Thai-Sud-Jarb", "Thai-Sud-Fin" and "Thai-Sud-Fun".

Visitors are invited to check out three dazzling installations by three renowned artists. The "East-meets-West Christmas Tree" features vibrant, modular design technique by Saran, who incorporated over 20,000 bamboo-woven fans and shallow baskets from a local community in Ayutthaya.

Mr Kreme presents "The Monster Fun Factory", which comes with a giant gachapon, inspired by Santa's Toy Factory; while the "Funtastic Box" is a photo corner designed by Gongkan.

The festival is packed with exhilarating artist performances and activities. Highlights include free concerts every Friday to Sunday until Dec 15 and again daily from Dec 20 to Dec 31, a Christmas parade, the debut of "Troop Robot Gasha" cafe and a delightful attraction called "Toy Gang" from Dec 20 to 22 and Dec 24 to 25.

Those who spend 3,500 baht or more per receipt from now until Dec 10 will have a chance to win a private photo session with Butterbear or receive an exclusive Butterbear souvenir for every 10,000 baht spent until Dec 31.

'EM District Winter Wonderland 2024'. photo courtesy of EM District

'EM District Winter Wonderland 2024' at Emporium, EmQuartier and Emsphere, Sukhumvit Road, until Jan 5

The three shopping malls under Em District have been transformed into a vibrant land of joy and nostalgia, featuring breathtaking Christmas trees and classic vintage toys such as wind-up robots, toy figurines and jingling tram cars.

Everyone is invited to capture memorable moments at five iconic photo spots. The first is a vibrant roller coaster carrying vintage toys, at the entrance of Emporium.

Towering over 20m high at Quartier Parc of EmQuartier is the "Santa Robot Christmas Tree" adorned with glistening ornaments and twinkling lights.

Then, be charmed by a cascading line-up of vintage toys, suspended elegantly from the 4th floor of EmQuartier. Resembling oversized wind-up dolls climbing up and down escalators, this display brings the festive spirit to life.

Waiting to welcome everyone into the realm of joy and excitement is "Toy Ferris Wheel" with vibrant characters on a whimsical ride. The installation is around the entrance of Emsphere.

Soaring as high as a seven-storey building at the front of Emsphere is a "Giant Silver Christmas Tree". The iconic display serves as a portal through time, transporting vintage toys into the landmark of Sukhumvit.

'Mega Happiness Season 2024: Holiday Destination'. photo courtesy of Megabangna

'Mega Happiness Season 2024: Holiday Destination', at Megabangna, Bang Na-Trat Road, until Jan 5

Crafted into a new landmark of celebration under "The Santa's Hotel" concept, the entire area around the shopping centre is adorned with dazzling Christmas lights and magical hotel spaces, with a promise to bring a perfect retreat filled with holiday fun.

Capturing the essence of the North Pole, "The Santa's Hotel" features a spectacular 12m-high Christmas tree, a dining area filled with holiday aromas and beautifully decorated garden spaces. Prepare to see Santa Claus who will act as the proprietor, welcoming everyone to this lively and magical property.

Located at the main entrance and FoodWalk Plaza zone, this whimsical set-up is designed to create an unforgettable festive experience for guests of all ages. Also, prepare for a grand countdown featuring famous artists in a 10-hour live performance marathon on Dec 31.

