Thai star Aokbab makes history with Emmy win

Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, also known as Aokbab, became the first ever Thai actor to win an International Emmy Award. The 28-year-old won an award for Best Performance for her role in Hunger, a Netflix original film that captivated audiences worldwide with its powerful storytelling.

In Hunger, Chutimon stars as Aoy, a gifted street-food cook who is mentored by the relentless chef Paul, played by Nopachai Jayanama. Aoy's journey is one of ambition and resilience as she navigates the gruelling culinary world to prove herself, not just to her demanding mentor but also to her family.

The film, which premiered in April 2023, was both a critical and popular success. It earned an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.6 on IMDb.

Hunger was written by Kongdej Jaturanrasmee and directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri. The film also received recognition at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards, winning Best Feature Film and other accolades.

Chutimon's Emmy win is a milestone not only for her career but also for Thai cinema on the global stage. She triumphed over formidable competition, including Adriana Barraza (Where The Tracks End), Sara Giraudeau (Everything Is Fine) and Jessica Hynes (There She Goes).

In her heartfelt acceptance speech at the ceremony held in New York City, Chutimon expressed gratitude to the cast, crew and those who supported her journey.

"Thank you so much; this means a lot to me. I would like to thank the Academy for giving me this recognition," she said. She also extended her thanks to the chefs who inspired her character, adding: "Your support brought my character to life."

This is not Chutimon's first brush with international acclaim. She made her cinematic debut in 2017's Bad Genius, which earned her the Screen International Rising Star Asia award at the New York Asian Film Festival.

The International Emmy Awards, hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, celebrated nominees from 21 countries this year, with Singapore and Thailand representing Southeast Asia. Chutimon's historic win marks a new chapter for Thai actors in global cinema, solidifying her as a trailblazer in the industry.