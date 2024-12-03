Dine out with dad

In commemoration of the birth anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Dec 5 has long been honoured as "Father's Day" in Thailand. To celebrate your dad, Guru By Bangkok Post gives you a choice of places offering special deals for fathers!

InterContinental Bangkok

Espresso gives the gift of togetherness with a “Come 4 Pay 3” promotion. The all-day dining destination is filling its dinner buffet with sumptuous ingredients and dishes perfect for enjoying as a family. At Balcony Lounge, households are being invited to devote the entire afternoon to being together on Father’s Day. Fathers who visit Balcony Lounge as part of a family of four will be treated to free afternoon tea. Between Dec 5-8, SoCal is presenting a diverse four-course dinner menu crafted to satisfy father and family alike. The meal goes from a Green Goddess romaine salad to Cali crab cakes and Wagyu picanha steak with chimichurri. Fathers dining on the set menu with their family will receive a complimentary Lychee Ginger mocktail. Fireplace Grill and Bar is offering a four-course set menu for lunch and dinner with Dad dining for free. Families of four choosing the Father’s Day set menu may treat their fathers to Gillardeau oyster, Dover sole, and Tournedos veal. At Butter, the Coco Warrior, a dessert with coconut almond pralicrack and Thai coffee hazelnut praline will be available from Nov 28 to Dec 8.

Holiday Inn Bangkok

Ginger is offering a “Come 4 Pay 3” lunch promotion inviting fathers to dine for free on Dec 5. Share in a buffet that spans the flavours of Thailand and international favourites such as a live pasta and noodle soup station, Ginger-grilled local chicken, a selection of assorted Japanese sushi and a Middle Eastern corner. Dads receive a complimentary healthy drink on the day as a gesture towards their wellbeing and longevity.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has launched a series of Father’s Day promotions and special “Dishes For Dad” at Goji Kitchen + Bar and Pagoda Chinese Restaurant. At Goji Kitchen + Bar on Dec 5, dads will be treated to special Father’s Day editions of the weekday buffet lunch or dinner, featuring an extended selection of Asian dishes. The new dishes will be available alongside the regular buffet dishes. At Pagoda Chinese Restaurant, fathers can indulge in the fresh flavour of spotted grouper. The Father’s Day Longevity Menu” will showcase a variety of seafood from Nov 29 to Dec 8.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Ventisi at Centara Grand at CentralWorld is offering a lunch buffet on Dec 5. Treat your superhero to a grand feast on the 24th floor, featuring a spread of international, Italian and Thai delights, plus exclusive offers. On Thai Father’s Day, diners can “Come 4, Pay 3”. There will also be a complimentary drink for dad. Begin with a dazzling selection of fresh seafood on ice, followed by a tempting array of appetisers, crisp salads and artisanal breads. The feast is complete with a fine selection of cheeses and an indulgent dessert station featuring pastries, ice creams and more — ensuring Dad’s day is as sweet as can be.

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park

Celebrate Father’s Day with a family feast at Xin Tian Di at the Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park. Delight in exquisite Cantonese cuisine, featuring exclusive set menus and a la carte selections crafted for this special occasion on Dec 5.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

On Thai Father's Day, the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is offering bountiful buffets at Orchid Café, an evening of prime wagyu beef and fine premium beverage at Rossini’s, and the casual comfort of sausages and beer at Barsu. Orchid Café is hosting a Father’s Day Buffet for lunch and dinner offering an amazing array of delicacies from around the world, including freshly-shucked oysters, succulent seafood on ice, Japanese delights, Thai and European salads, Thai, Western and Indian dishes. Every father will be treated to a complimentary glass of beer or a special pineapple and chia seed tropical mocktail at Orchid Café. Dads who love the flavours of Italian cuisine and prime beef should head to Rossini’s for a special menu. Chef Giacomo Vinci’s Father’s Day Menu includes three courses and an optional premium beverage pairing. Having been greeted with a glass of prosecco, guests can choose their courses from a variety of options. At Barsu, dads can chill out and tuck into the ultimate combo of draft beer and sausages.

Loro Piana

Loro Piana has launched The Grande Unita, first introduced in the 80s, as a gift for Thai Father's Day. Inspired by a cashmere cloth from the Piedmont factory, cut into a scarf that blends heritage seamlessly with modern design, The Grande Unita exudes exceptional softness and warmth. Available in two-tones, the iconic design is more than just a scarf.