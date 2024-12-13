Your horoscope for Dec 13-19

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You have a full plate and then some because your boss and client know that you deliver quality. You remain optimistic, seeing every assignment as an opportunity to show off your skills and learn new things. An attractive incentive or sweet reward awaits at the finish line. Artists, creators or creative entrepreneurs, you are getting noticed.

(₿) Your income may be higher than expected. A family member or someone close to you brings you good news. You may find what you recently lost. Beware of fake traders and shopping scams.

(♥) Couples disagree and argue over the same old topics. They don't get couple time as their schedules are packed with work commitments and other responsibilities. Someone rather sexy may flirt even though they know you're taken.

(⚤) Romantic sparks fly between you and someone from work or a work-related social event. However, you two decide to keep quiet about this to avoid being gossiped about.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) An opportunity many want will be handed to you and this triggers your imposter syndrome. However, you'll push through and realise that your worries are overblown. You may discover new ways of solving problems and reaching your goals. Also, you may find support from co-workers and professional connections along the way.

(₿) Unexpectedly high returns may happen to investors and speculators. Small gifts or treats from friends and family members save you some cash. Beware of your belongings while travelling abroad even in a country that's considered safe.

(♥) Spouses argue over the same old stuff. If your wedding is upcoming, you may experience cold feet. A heart-to-heart with your soon-to-be spouse can put your mind at ease.

(⚤) You get to know potential admirers online and in real life. However, none are up to your expectations and you're not willing to compromise. You're willing to wait for the right person and with hope.

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You work smart, using the right tool at the right time. You can crush your to-do list and achieve peak productivity. New opportunities come your way from within your organisation and outside. You may choose the most challenging option or break free from your comfort zone.

(₿) Your income is higher than usual. You may receive a surprise windfall or find an old piggy bank you forgot about. You must resist tempting sales and invitations to splurge. Set a strict budget and stick to it.

(♥) A heart-to-heart conversation with your partner can resolve past issues and foster better mutual understanding. You two are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. An opportunity to sprinkle a little sugar on your relationship is on the cards.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type and they're aware of your attraction towards them. However, they may act aloof.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your workload and responsibilities may increase, but your strong drive to achieve goals will help you conquer it all. You expand your knowledge and forge valuable connections in your professional circle. Artists, content creators or creative entrepreneurs, you are getting noticed and new opportunities are coming your way.

(₿) Your friend might surprise you with small gifts or treats, saving you some money. If you have debts, you may pay off at least one. Unexpected fortune may occur but you should keep quiet about it.

(♥) Your partner may get upset because you fail to keep a promise. The weekend brings couples a cosy time, laid-back activities and intimate moments. Don't get too experimental in bed.

(⚤) You find romance with someone from a different background or generation. Just be prepared for differing viewpoints as you get to know them and keep your expectations grounded.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) It may take you several attempts to finish a difficult assignment. You may be asked to finish tasks sooner than first agreed. Beware of online and face-to-face communication especially when dealing with customers. New job offers may come your way but review all details carefully to avoid any irreversible decisions.

(₿) A financial conflict with loved ones is on the cards. You don't have time for unnecessary and extravagant spending. You may stumble upon unexpected cash or rediscover long-forgotten savings. Investors, double-check facts before making decisions.

(♥) You and your partner may want different things from the relationship. You may gain a deeper understanding of selfless love. Couples may unwind and rekindle the romance in a quiet, secluded spot.

(⚤) A new crush or romantic spark might seem intriguing and alluring but may also bring drama. An old flame might make a surprise comeback, possibly seeking retribution. It's wise to step back and get a clearer picture of the situation.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your supervisor may assign you an urgent task but their direction is unclear. However, you roll with the punches and stay sharp. You manage priorities, expectations and emotions with ease. You may gain fresh knowledge and expand professional connections from a surprise work trip.

(₿) Your friends or social connections may lead you to extra income. Breadwinners, you may have to pay for something you don't see coming. Investors, Fomo may lead to a wrong decision.

(♥) Couples want different things in the relationship. You may discover your partner's little secret, which leads to verbal sparring. Spouses enjoy quality, harmonious moments together.

(⚤) If you're trying to turn a situationship with someone into a relationship, they may not want to take things further. If you use dating apps, a quick hook-up with someone attractive is possible.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Brace yourself for a heavier workload as client expectations rise and unexpected assignments come your way. An office legend offers valuable advice and shares practical tips on how to recharge your batteries. A grand payoff or fantastic reward awaits.

(₿) Financial negotiations are likely to succeed. The more money you make, the more you spend. You upgrade everything in your life and are under the influence of instant gratification and lifestyle inflation.

(♥) Couples show proper love and care for each another. They treat each other the same way whether at home or in public. Spouses have peaceful and tender moments, deepening their bond and drawing their hearts closer.

(⚤) Love is on your side whether you're trying to rekindle an old flame or turn a friend into a lover. A heartstopper from another country is on the cards and the mutual attraction is stronger than the language barrier.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You manage resources, relationships and expectations better. Everything goes as planned so there's no need for plan B. You may be granted more power, opening doors for you to expand your professional network and collaborate with people from diverse cultures and generations.

(₿) You reap financial rewards of your past investments or efforts. Travel may bring good fortune. You manage finances so well and appear very comfortable that someone in your friend's circle may ask you for a loan.

(♥) An opportunity to talk things out, reconnect and understand each other better is on the cards. You may gain fresh insights into love and relationships. Exotic cuisines may ruin date night.

(⚤) You make your attraction towards a friend clear but they seem disinterested. They like your company but not the romance. Only time can tell whether you two can be more than friends. Don't rule it out, yet.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) An opportunity for career growth (along with a potential income increase) may be yours. Brace yourself for more complex tasks that require greater attention to detail and increased effort. Resource and expectation management will be more challenging but your determination will help you power through fatigue and obstacles.

(₿) If you're waiting for a refund, compensation or overdue payment, it should arrive next week. You may disagree with family members over money management and financial conflicts may happen.

(♥) Couples become busier with work and family responsibilities. They disagree over the same old things. You may come to see your relationship in a new light and gain valuable new insights when you're apart from your partner.

(⚤) You're so overwhelmed with demanding work and family drama. You can't seem to catch a break as you have issues (that you didn't cause) to resolve and endless things to do for your boss. Sending you good vibes.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You feel like you have endless energy. What seems difficult is actually doable. An opportunity to demonstrate your leadership and inspire others is on the cards. A group project becomes a big success. The job interview may go so well that they want you on board as soon as possible.

(₿) You can easily cover your necessary bills and have enough left to spend for fun. Lady Luck is in a generous mood for you. Money comes in quickly to replenish what you spend. Financial negotiations and fundraising efforts should go your way.

(♥) A past mistake or hidden secret may come back to haunt your relationship. There's no better time for a heart-to-heart conversation. There's a good chance that you two can overcome this and give your relationship another shot.

(⚤) A stranger may try to get your attention online while someone you're familiar with makes their attraction known. You're super flattered but at the same time unsure what to do. Your inner voice will point you in the right direction and person.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A eureka moment may happen to those who've been stuck in a dead-end situation. You're happily busy and full of energy and creativity. You exceed expectations, making everyone go "wow". Entrepreneurs may pioneer a new service or product that's well-received not just locally but from far and wide.

(₿) You work hard and rake in a lot of income. You may receive valuable insider information or a heartfelt gift from someone close to you. You enjoy life's pleasures while steadily growing your savings.

(♥) Couples may have to take on more responsibilities but they always support each other and have quality communication. They are each other's sources of wisdom and safe spaces.

(⚤) You focus inwards more and try to attain a better version of yourself. Although you seek love within, you still catch someone's attention whom you meet through hobby or leisure activity.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for surprise interruptions and oh-so-fun pointless meetings. Team projects may hit a few snags but your perseverance will see you through. Artists and content creators may struggle with a persistent creative block. Bad experiences give valuable insights in return.

(₿) Watch your spending as you'll be tempted to celebrate lavishly during Xmas and New Year, and be careful of people who may take advantage of your kindness. Set a strict budget and stick to it.

(♥) Your relationship goes up and down like a rollercoaster. Mismatched expectations, jealousy and distrust rattle the bond between you two. Intense and emotional moments may happen. Make-up sex is on the cards.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type but don't be too eager to get to know them. Don't cross their boundaries and get touchy-feely too early. Also, you're not the only one who pines for their attention.