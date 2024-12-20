Royal Cliff unveils grand festive season programme

Royal Cliff Hotels Group is set to transform this festive season into an extraordinary celebration with a series of carefully curated dining experiences against the backdrop of panoramic sea views.

The festivities begin on Christmas Eve with an elegant four-course set dinner at the sophisticated Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar Restaurant. Priced at 2,300++ baht per person, diners can select from traditional roast turkey, braised Franconian Christmas beef, or honey-glazed ham, including selections from the restaurant's thousand-bottle cellar to go with your dinner. Carol singers and live music create a magical atmosphere, with a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Christmas Day brings a lavish buffet lunch at Panorama Restaurant, also at 2,300++ baht per person. The feast features festive classics including roasted turkey and Christmas ham, alongside pan-fried seabass fillet and an extensive dessert selection with live stations. Guests can choose between indoor and outdoor seating while enjoying entertainment from a duo band and another visit from Santa and his helpers.

The celebrations reach their peak on New Year's Eve with "The Royal Sea Adventure" gala buffet dinner by the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel poolside. At 6,500++ baht per person, the evening promises premium seafood and international cuisine, live performances, and entertainment beneath the stars.

For those seeking the perfect midnight moment, a special countdown package offers front-row views of the spectacular fireworks display from the new infinity-edge pool area, complete with drinks and music to welcome 2025.

Children aged 4-12 years receive 50% discount on all festive dining events. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made via telephone (038-250421), email (gro-main@royalcliff.com), or Line (@Royalcliff), website: https://www.royalcliff.com/main/news/