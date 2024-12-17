Spreading the holiday cheer

Guru By Bangkok Post has put together a selection of festive offers throughout Thailand that will put you in the spirit of the holidays and welcome the new year in style as you eat, drink and celebrate your way into 2025.

Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn Bangkok is offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffet stations at Ginger, ranging from pasta to poolside barbecue. The centrepiece traditional Roasted turkey at the Carving Station will be surrounded by Noodles with crab curry sauce at the Thai Specialty Station and mains like Slow-cooked BBQ pork ribs. The dessert station will include Red velvet Christmas cup cake, Christmas fruit cake and Stollen. Carol singers will perform on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Ginger dishes will include such as Braised ossobuco and Honey-roasted duck with jasmine rice, as well as alluring desserts like the Salted caramel and Ginger eclair. A live guitar performance will uplift the experience. Beer Republic is firing up its grill to present a Festive BBQ Menu and exciting array of cocktails and mocktails for the final month of the year. Live music will set the perfect vibe throughout the season. The Festive BBQ will be grilling until Dec 26.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will host the Enchanting Christmas Eve buffet lunch and dinner filled with international dishes and live stations. On Dec 25, the Christmas Celebrations buffet lunch and dinner is packed with traditional dishes, including Roasted turkey, Chestnut stuffing, Pigs in blankets, Honey-glazed ham, Cranberry sauce and Brussels sprouts. On Dec 31, the New Year’s Eve Delight brunch and dinner features an array of flavours from around the world. A New Year’s Day Lunch will showcase premium Rangers Valley beef, an abundance of fresh seafood, Grilled river prawn, an Italian corner, cold cuts and cheese and delectable desserts. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant is offering a festive season menu until Dec 31.

Akira Back Bangkok

Akira Back offers a choice of à la carte options and a five-course set menu on New Year’s Eve. Until Dec 30, indulge in a luxurious à la carte feast featuring Akira Back’s signature Tuna and mushroom pizza topped with black winter truffle and fresh Gillardeau oysters with chojang salsa and ponzu. On Dec 3, end the year with a five-course set menu.

Meliá Chiang Mai

Meliá Chiang Mai is getting the mulled wine ready for its Christmas and New Year’s festivities including sky-high parties, buffets and four-course dinners. Ruen Kaew Lounge will serve ‘Vino Caliente De Bayas’, ‘Vino Caliente Con Especias’ and ‘Vino Caliente Clasico’ until Jan 31. A gift-toting Santa Claus and live band at Laan Na Kitchen will be accompanying the Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet. A four-course northern Thai set dinner marks Christmas Day at Mai Restaurant & Bar. Ring in 2025 with a bang as fireworks light up the sky at Mai The Sky Bar.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Shangri-La Bangkok has created "Enchanted Wonders” for Christmas and New Year Festivities. Celebrate the magic of Christmas with a dinner buffet at Next2 Café. Savour the essence of Italy with set menus by executive Italian chef Bruno Ferrari at Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar. There is also a special kids’ menu. Christmas Day Brunch is a feast of festive specialties from around the worl and a Christmas dinner at Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar. Santa Claus and carolers will make a special appearance on Dec 24-25. The Poolside Gala Dinner takes place on Dec 31 with shows, raffle draws and the beats of a live band and DJ. Salathip Thai Restaurant will offer a Thai set menu on Dec 31, as will the Shangri-La Horizon Cruise.

Trisara

The Phuket resort offers a beachside celebration with a Christmas Eve BBQ on the beach, including a Thai dance and fire show. The festivities continue with a Christmas Day Brunch at Cielo with live jazz, a visit from Santa and a festive feast featuring turkey, glazed ham, and all the classic favourites. A Beach BBQ on Dec 28 offers a delectable choice of global favourites. The New Year’s Eve Gala will offer an epicurean feast under the stars, including live cooking stations, a Thai cultural performance, a festive cabaret and a fireworks display at midnight. On New Year’s Day, indulge in brunch by the ocean. A seven-course festive experience awaits at Pru from Dec 24-31 and from Dec 20 to Jan 5, Jampa will offer a 10-indulgences tasting menu.

V Villas Phuket

This holiday season, V Villas Phuket celebrates "Stellar Nights” from Dec 22 to Jan 2. At Akoya Star Lounge, relax with a charcuterie and cheese board, paired with Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve Champagne. Festive Dinner Nights at Yon Ocean House are being served from Dec 22–23, Dec 25–30 and Jan 1–2. The Christmas Eve: Extravagant Buffet Dinner will offer live stations, premium roasts, BBQ and decadent desserts, complemented by a live trio band. Christmas Day Brunch offers a complimentary bottle of Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve Champagne per couple. A Celestial New Year Celebration at Yon Ocean House offers an opulent buffet and entry to the Countdown Party at Akoya Star Lounge. Kick off the new year with a live station buffet featuring seafood, Thai and international dishes, complimentary Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve Champagne, a free-flow gin and tonic station, and live DJ on Jan 1.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

A stellar Christmas will take place on Dec 24-25 at Bistrot De La Mer, which offers a five-course meal. At Firefly Bar, indulge in bespoke holiday creations throughout the month. An Epicurean New Year’s Eve will be held at Flourish Restaurant and an Izakaya Festivity will be held at Ki Izakaya. Firefly Countdown Party with have a band performance followed by a DJ and a masquerade theme.

The Peninsula Bangkok

Advent Calendar Evenings take place until Dec 24 in The Lobby for the unveiling of a new window on the spectacular two-metre-tall advent calendar. Children can look forward to discovering a treasure trove of chocolates, sweets and toys, while adults can savour a warming cup of glühwein. Indulge in an international buffet dishes and traditional Christmas favourites across all of the resort's restaurants, complemented by live holiday music, Christmas carols, a special visit from Santa Claus and a spectacular fireworks display on Dec 24-25. Celebrate the New Year with timeless elegance inspired by the Moulin Rouge at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Buffet at River Cafe & Terrace, with a line-up of gourmet cuisine, live entertainment and delightful surprises. The Christmas Celebration Stay Package includes deluxe room or suite accommodations, seating at the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at River Cafe & Terrace, daily international breakfast buffet at River Cafe & Terrace, complimentary daily wellness and fitness activities, and more.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit will hold “The Grande Festive Celebrations” for Christmas and New Year. On Dec 24-25, unwind at Orchid Café with a choice of festive seafood buffet lunches and dinners, and will offer free-flow Champagne Rossini’s will offer the Christmas Eve Extravaganza Dinner Buffet and Christmas Day Extravaganza Brunch. From Dec 29-31 and Jan 1, Rossini’s, The Living Room and basìl will offer the “Once Upon A Brunch” spread.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

End 2024 in grand style with a celebration at Red Sky Restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld. The dinner is an eight-course menu with a ringside view of fireworks, and includes a complimentary bottle of Pommery Brut Royal NV or Rosé for each couple. International buffets at Ventisi, surf and turf at Uno Mas or toast the season with rooftop celebrations at Cru Champagne Bar are also on offer.

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park

Immerse in a world of wonder and joy with"The Magic Of The Nutcracker”. Panorama Restaurant will host the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet, with live DJ performances from DJ Khana. A five-course dinner will also be served until Jan 5. Sip the festive spirit at Finishing Post with The Snowy Martini and Tiramisu Martini until Jan 5.

The Standard Mahanakhorn, Bangkok

The Standard Grill will offer a festive à la carte menu from Dec 20-30. On Dec 24, enjoy the regular and festive à la carte menus for lunch and dinner, with complimentary mulled wine and live jazz at dinner. Christmas Day lunch will be served family-style. New Year’s Eve Dinner will be a five-course dinner and admission to Sky Beach’s NYE party with a 4.5-hour open bar. New Year’s Day Brunch featuring everything from sweet and savoury breakfast favourites. Ojo will present a festive à la carte menu for dinner from Dec 20-30, while on Dec 24-25, it will offer a four-course set menu. New Year’s Eve dinner will have two seatings, include canapés, a taco station and free-flow beverages. The second seating includes canapés, live stations, free-flow beverages, and a glass of Champagne, with live music by Ample Soul and a DJ performance. Sky Beach will feature DJ Alex from Tokyo on Dec 31. Until Jan 19, Mott 32 Bangkok will serve an array of dim sum.

Rosewood Bangkok

Experience “The Art Of Hosting” at Rosewood Bangkok with the Festive Afternoon Tea, being served until Jan 5, created by executive pastry chef Dustin Baxter features creations such as Gingerbread loaf cake, Black forest and Bûche de noël, alongside savoury treats and a glass of Bollinger special cuvée. A live saxophone performance by Chai Sax on Dec 25 will add a celebratory touch. On Dec 24, the Christmas Eve Dinner will be a four-course feast, while on Dec 5, Christmas Day Lunch and Dinner will be a three-course menu. The New Year’s Eve Dinner will feature Wagyu beef sirloin and Roasted duck, accompanied by live music from Natt Buntita. Until Jan 5, there will be a Festive Dim Sum Lunch at Nan Bei. Lennon’s will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration that exudes the glitz and glamour of the iconic 80s.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

During the festive season, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok transforms into a magical wonderland, with twinkling lights, festive decorations and a floral Christmas tree. On Dec 24, Riverside Terrace will offer a buffet showcasing international and regional dishes. Known for its seafood, prime cuts and signature grills, Lord Jim’s offers a Christmas Eve dinner in a six-course menu. Enjoy a Noël feast at Le Normandie with chef Alex Dilling’s specially designed menu, seamlessly blending festive classics with iconic dishes from Hotel Café Royal. The New Year’s Brunch at Lord Jim’s offers seafood and premium meats. The Festive Afternoon Tea is being served at The Author’s Lounge until Jan 5.

Siam@SiamDesign Hotel Bangkok

Feast on a spread of holiday favourites, dance your heart out with Samba dancers at Paradise Lost’s thrilling electropical Carnaval Countdown party and sing along to live entertainment held across Siam@Siam Bangkok’s three vibrant dining venues. The stay package includes breakfast for two and a three-course dining experience at Chim Chim, complete with snacks, starters or salad, a main course and a shared dessert, paired with two glasses of natural wine. There's also a 15% discount on food and beverage, 10% off laundry services, early check-in and late check-out until 3pm, all with a minimum two-night stay. On Dec 31, DJ sets from Alex Edels and Pat Thai will light up Paradise Lost, while Samba dancers add energy to the night. The New Year’s Eve package offers the Latin America Sharing Platter. On Dec 24-25, Taan is offering a 11-course menu, while from Dec 26-30 and on Jan 1, a six-course menu is on offer. On Dec 31, a 12-course menu, including a glass of Clements sparkling wine is on offer. Chim Chim transforms into a magical “Winter Wonderland”, blending activities, feasts and entertainment to spread holiday cheer. On Dec 21, Paradise Lost hosts a festive night of giving, where good deeds don’t go unnoticed.

Le Meridien Bangkok

On Dec 24-25, Latest Recipe will offer a dinner and lunch with a distinct European theme. The “Pizza, Pasta & More” menu, which features a buffet of prime beef specialties, complemented by festive favourites, including Roast turkey with all the trimmings, Baked salmon, Beef Wellington, Traditional sweets, including Stollen, yule log cake, Christmas cookies, Apple strudel, Panettone and Gelato. On Dec 31, there will be a dinner and a lunch on Jan 1 offering a delightful spread. Festive hampers include Le Méridien Gourmet Hamper and La Fête Gourmet Hamper. La Fête Goodies, such as Christmas cookies, cakes, gourmet gifts and fine wines are also available for takeaway.