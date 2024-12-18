Enjoy the festive season with special afternoons at Tea & Tipple

Tea & Tipple at Centara Grand at CentralWorld embraces the holiday spirit with the launch of its Festive Afternoon Tea. Available from now until Dec 31, this seasonal delight promises an enchanting afternoon filled with the flavours of the festive season.

Guests can indulge in a selection of festive-inspired savouries and sweets alongside classic scones, jam and clotted cream. The menu features a variety of gourmet treats including a smoked salmon mille-feuille with avocado and cream cheese, pan-seared foie gras with onion jam and a New England lobster roll. Not to be missed are the smoked turkey with gruyère cheese and cranberry jam and a delightful assortment of desserts such as cassatina, tartufo, berliner, cannoncini, pesche, plum cake, baci di dama, palmiers and Christmas cookies.

Each serving is perfectly paired with a selection of premium teas.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is available daily from 2pm to 5pm throughout December.