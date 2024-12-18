OTOP City 2024 opening ceremony

"Theerarat Samrejvanich", Deputy Minister of Interior, presided over the opening ceremony of OTOP City 2024 "Giving happiness with precious gifts from Thai wisdom", inviting Thais to visit OTOP CITY 2024 with the best products of One Tambon One Product, sending Thai wisdom products to the world. It's time to shop for the most valuable gifts and the best souvenirs from Thai wisdom from 14-22 December 2024, at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani.

Ms. Theerarat Samrejvanich, Deputy Minister of Interior stated, "The government aims to reduce social inequality by supporting the One Tambon One Product project. This initiative helps communities access modern knowledge, funding sources, and enhanced management and marketing capabilities. The program connects community products to both domestic and international markets."

Mr. Syam Sirimongkol, Director General of the Community Development Department added “The government aims for OTOP producers and entrepreneurs to earn more income from selling their products and to promote and enhance the grassroots economy to be stable, create added value for community products, and promote marketing channels to reach communities nationwide. This will create jobs and generate income for OTOP producers and entrepreneurs. This year, it is expected that no less than 2,000 households will be able to generate income and circulate money in the economic system of no less than 600 million baht.”

"OTOP City 2024" event this year was organized under the theme "Giving happiness with precious gifts from Thai wisdom" as the wisdom and delicacy in Thai creations have been popular for a long time. Each product has its own identity, leading to the development of the potential that has been passed down from generation to generation, which will help drive forward the Thai economy into a creative economy from the hands of Thai wisdom. In addition, the atmosphere within the event is based on the identity of the wisdom that shows the local Thai characteristics in each region, combined with the colors of the end of the year full of fun activities and many prizes each day.

There are various activities in the event, such as 1. Exhibition Zone in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun 2. OTOP Trader in each province and OTOP Trader Thailand 3. Health & SPA Zone, which has created an area within the event for everyone to relax in a Thai spa-style atmosphere, with health massages, relaxation massages and beauty massages. In the zone, there are also quality herbal products for sale for everyone to choose from 4. OTOP 3–5-star product exhibition and sales zone with more than 1,800 booths. 5. OTOP Chuan Chim with more than 160 shops nationwide. And highlight zone including OTOP Artist Zone, exhibiting and selling products from national and local artists as well as OTOP Nawatwithi Community Tourism Zone and products in OTOP Nawatwithi Villages, showcasing the success of the Innovative community and selling products from OTOP Innovative villages. “Thai Fabrics Are Fun to Wear" (Pa Thai Sai Hai Sanook) Zone, and First Lady zone, are also among highlight zones. OTOP CITY 2024 also has mini concerts from famous artists and singers such as Tree Chainarong, Ryan Katbundit, Tao Pusin, Paowalee, and Namm Ronnadet, for example. Lucky draws with no less than 20 prizes are also presented every day and on the last day of the event, join the fun to win a grand prize of gold worth over 400,000 baht.

Let's visit the OTOP CITY 2024 event at the end of the year, enjoy shopping for products from local wisdom, gathering the best quality products from all over Thailand. Don't miss the best delicacies from all over the country, along with fun activities and artists who will bring happiness to everyone from 14-22 December 2024 at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province.