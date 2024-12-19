Central transforms into a festive wonderland

Central: The Original Store has been transformed into a world of extraordinary celebration, filling every floor with joy and fun during "Central: The Original Store Holiday Specials 2025" until Jan 5.

Blending classic and modern elements through art, music, books, food and curated gifts, the event aims to create warm and memorable moments that complement a contemporary lifestyle for all generations.

Set beneath a giant Christmas tree on the 1st floor is "The Village Of Gnomes" featuring over 1,000 art toys by 20 talented creators who took inspiration from the mythical human-like creature from fairy tales. They are perfect as collectables, home decor and special gifts.

Hailed as a first in Bangkok, "The Kolophon Retail Library" on the 2nd floor brings a wide range of books from art, food, fashion and design to business. The space is for both book enthusiasts and those seeking fresh ideas as it offers in-depth retail business research services on a pay-as-you-use or membership basis.

Then, step into the world of art on the 3rd floor where the "Gnome Sweet Gnome" exhibition features exceptional works by three talented artists -- Sibeclop, Daisies Day Dreams and Sirikoi Chutataweesawat -- who portray the charm, playfulness and mysterious allure of gnomes.

The profundity of art continues at "Whims Of Culture" on the 4th floor. The exhibition reflects the relationship between humanity, nature and spirituality through the works of Thai artists Sikkharej Siripaiboon and Itthipol Patarachan. Each piece conveys a sense of serene happiness seamlessly connected to daily life, creating memorable experiences for the festive season.

At Aksorn, a Michelin-star restaurant on the 5th floor, enjoy a curated selection of Thai dishes in a warm ambience with beautifully designed interiors and stunning views of the Charoen Krung neighbourhood.

Central: The Original Store is on Charoen Krung Road and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm.