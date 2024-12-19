Soft power shines in 2024

As the Year of the Dragon comes to an end, Thailand is being decked out with lights and entertainment to create a joyful mood for all to enjoy countdown festivities. This year, soft power remains key in promoting tourism and culture as tourists seek fresh ways to experience local life and distinct culinary journeys.

According to Euromonitor International's report, Bangkok has risen to the top 10 cities in the world for international arrivals, with an unprecedented 32.4 million visits this year. The list includes cities such as Istanbul (23 million), London (21.7 million), Hong Kong (20.5 million) and Mecca (19.3 million). After surpassing pre-pandemic tourism numbers in 2023, the city's foreign visitor traffic increased by an astounding 37% this year.

Yet, Bangkok does not place in the top 10 overall attractiveness ranking, which includes Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Rome and Milan when considered across six major pillars -- economic and business performance; tourism performance; infrastructure; tourism policy and attractiveness; health and safety; and sustainability.

Recently, Agoda also released its 2025 Travel Trend survey which showed that the top travel motivations are excitement about exploring new places, family vacations and relaxation. Furthermore, 6% of Thai tourists intend to work from home in order to take more trips.

Life looks back on the colourful scenes of Thai tourism this year.

Yaowarat Road.

Lisa boosts appeal of Chinatown

Recognised as Bangkok's largest Chinese community and a popular spot for street food, Yaowarat rose to international prominence after appearing in the Rockstar music video by Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal, which has 240 millions views on YouTube to date. As fans from all over the world followed her, Chinatown instantly became the site of a check-in frenzy.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand took this opportunity to promote other neighbouring attractions like Sampheng market, Talat Noi, Song Wat Road and Wang Burapha on its social media platforms.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the music video is akin to tourism promotion through the entertainment industry. It helps boost the country's image, raise awareness and reach a wider audience. Local businesses are expected to upgrade the quality of their goods and services to respond to the demands of foreign visitors.

Back in the reign of King Rama V, it took eight years to construct Yaowarat Road to connect with Charoen Krung. This 1.5km road has evolved into a bustling commercial centre with a string of classic shophouses, herbal stores, gold shops, the old market, stunning Chinese temples, restaurants and teahouses as well as chic boutique hotels, making it a great place to see the coexistence of the old and new.

Phu Phra Bat Historical Park.

Phu Phra Bat designated World Heritage Site

Like Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun province, Phu Phra Bat Historical Park was added to the Unesco World Heritage Sites list in July for providing insights into the ancient Dvaravati civilisation.

Following Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, which was designated in 1992, it is the second World Heritage Site in the northeastern town of Udon Thani. It has become a new destination for tourists who want to experience the rich history and natural beauty of the Northeast.

Spanning 3,430 rai, it is recognised for its remarkable rock formations and prehistoric cave paintings that show farming, wildlife and religious ceremonies as a reminder of the Bronze Age settlements. According to the citation, the park was an example of the sima stone tradition of the Dvaravati period. The sacred boundary markers were made from a variety of materials to demarcate areas for Buddhist monastic practice. These markers are exclusive to the Khorat Plateau region of Southeast Asia.

Since the emergence of the Buddhist influence in the 7th century, sima stones spread over the region for 400 years. The size of the rock shelters and sima stones transformed the natural surroundings into a place of worship, and 47 rock shelter paintings serve as proof of human habitation for more than 2,000 years.

Labubu.

Promoting tourism with rising stars

A well-known art toy character, a cute cafe mascot and a baby pygmy hippo are all rising to attract tourists in Thailand. This year, TAT aimed to attract 8 million tourists from a Chinese outbound market estimated to reach 130 million.

After Lisa from Blackpink posted a photo of herself holding a Labubu Macaron doll on Instagram, it instantly sold out. Recognising the potential, TAT teamed up with Pop Mart to introduce the "Amazing Thailand Experience Explorer" campaign in anticipation of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China next year.

The Labubu mascot flew from Beijing to Bangkok in order to shoot a series of promotional movies. To showcase the beauty of Thai culture, the doll was spotted enjoying fresh seafood by the majestic Chao Phraya River, riding an electric tuk tuk to see the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaeo, touring Siam Square, buying souvenirs and watching world-acclaimed muay Thai at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Aiming to entice at least 10% of the 1 million Chinese fans to engage in tourist activities, Bangkok's iconic Butterbear mascot also served as a new presenter for Thai tourism. Due to its popularity, both local and foreign visitors swarmed the Butterbear store on weekends to watch the mascot's dancing performance and wait in line to take pictures with it at the Emsphere shopping mall.

Butterbear.

TAT also launched the "Suk Than Thee Kub Me ("Instant Happiness With Butterbear"), which took Butterbear to a number of tourist destinations like Wat Arun and Song Wat Road, recently named among the 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out magazine. The campaign aims to address a trend in the Chinese market, in which 69% of customised outbound tours have been booked by female travellers to fulfil their wanderlust.

Utilising Moo Deng's fame, TAT developed five itineraries in five regions for families and Gen Y travellers who want to visit Chon Buri zoo. Featuring interesting attractions along the way, the programme hopes to spur local travel in nearby towns like Bang Saen and Sri Racha.

For example, the Central Region route highlights PTT Metro Forest Learning Centre in Bangkok; Bang Ko Bua Tourism Village in Samut Prakan; and Abhaibhubejhr Thai Traditional Medicine Museum in Prachin Buri. The Eastern Region route includes Ban Nam Chiao Community-Based Tourism in Trat; Namtok Phlio National Park in Chanthaburi; and Space Inspirium in Chon Buri.

Tom yum goong.

Tom yum goong listed by Unesco

This month, Unesco welcomed tom yum goong to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, making it a potent option to encourage Thailand's gastronomic tourism.

This traditional prawn soup reflects the way of riverside communities in the Central Plains and local wisdom of using ingredients to make nutritious meals that can help improve vitality and wellness, especially during the monsoon season. Thai herbs including lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal root, shallot and chilli are used to give it rich flavours, vivid colours and a pleasant aroma.