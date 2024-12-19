Unwrap the magic of the season at JW Marriott Bangkok

This holiday season, JW Marriott Bangkok invites you to embrace the joy, warmth, and enchantment of festive moments with thoughtfully curated offerings designed to make every celebration unforgettable. From bespoke hampers filled with handcrafted treats to extravagant feasts and artisanal desserts, we bring you the finest indulgences of the season.

The Bangkok Baking Company (BBCO) presents exclusive hampers in four sizes, three elegantly wrapped in classic champagne-coloured boxes and one in a vibrant hue, making them the perfect gift for spreading delight. Inside, you’ll find BBCO’s artisanal creations: homemade cheese breadsticks, rich festive fruitcake, almond cookies, macadamia nut cookies, natural honey, artisan teas, and charming BBCO souvenirs. Each hamper is lovingly crafted to be a heartwarming gesture of celebration.

For an extra-special gift, the JW Marriott Bangkok Pamper Hamper offers an indulgent experience of luxury and relaxation. Featuring JW aromatherapy bath amenities, including shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion, a soft JW teddy bear, and a calming lemongrass pillow mist, these hampers bring serenity and joy to the season. Available in two sizes, they are the ultimate token of indulgence and care.

BBCO hampers are available at Bangkok Baking Company (BBCO).

Pamper hampers are available at JW’s Health Club & Spa.

EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS at JW Café

Embrace the holiday spirit at JW Café, where our culinary team has curated exceptional Christmas buffets that bring the magic of the season to your table. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the essence of Christmas, featuring a delightful mix of Western holiday classics, intricate Japanese creations, authentic Thai and Chinese specialties, and aromatic Indian cuisine — a true feast of global flavours.

Indulge in festive favourites such as mulled wine and eggnog to set the perfect holiday mood. Begin your meal with a sumptuous lobster bisque, then savour succulent mains like roasted Butterball turkey with chestnut stuffing, honey-baked ham with apple sauce, Wagyu beef Wellington with truffle jus, roasted Australian Kimbara Wagyu Côte de boeuf, and New Zealand Lumina lamb leg with a delicate herb crust.

Complete your celebration with an array of exquisite desserts, including dark chocolate, tiramisu, red velvet Bûche de Noël, red wine-poached pears, traditional English Christmas fruit cake, and classic mince pies — each treat a sweet embodiment of the season. Raise a toast with your loved ones and savour festive classics alongside exciting seasonal creations, all while basking in the warm, cheerful ambiance of JW Café.

Christmas Buffets:

Christmas Eve Buffet (24 December): Brunch: THB 3,400 net | Dinner: THB 3,635 net

Christmas Day Buffet (25 December): Brunch: THB 3,400 net | Dinner: THB 3,164 net

CHERISHED FESTIVE FLAVOURS AWAIT AT BBCO

Delight in the season’s most cherished flavours with festive creations crafted by Executive Pastry Chef O Phensiri Chotkaeo at Bangkok Baking Company (BBCO).

Satisfy your festive cravings with traditional Christmas fruit cake, rich English Christmas plum pudding, pumpkin pie, a decadent dark chocolate mousse Bûche de Noël, Christmas stollen with marzipan, and a delightful assortment of hand-decorated gingerbread cookies. Each treat captures the warmth and sweetness of the season, making them perfect for gifting or personal indulgence.

Available throughout December, from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm, BBCO invites you to savour the magic of Christmas with every bite.

TOAST TO NEW BEGINNINGS WITH A LAVISH NEW YEAR’S FEAST AT JW CAFÉ

Celebrate the final hours of 2024 and welcome the New Year in style at JW Café, where an unforgettable array of festive dining experiences awaits. Indulge in a New Year’s Eve Lunch Buffet, a glittering New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet, or a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet — each brimming with festive cheer, culinary delights, and a touch of elegance.

Savour the best of tradition and indulgence with our grand buffet, featuring live cooking and carving stations, an abundant selection of fresh seafood, prime rib, and an irresistible array of gourmet desserts. Experience a world of flavours with carefully curated Western, Japanese, Thai, Chinese, and Indian dishes, each crafted to elevate your celebration.

Raise a toast to the year gone by and the year ahead, surrounded by loved ones in an ambiance of joy and sophistication. Let JW Café set the stage for your New Year’s celebrations, where every dish captures the essence of fresh beginnings and boundless possibilities.

New Year’s Buffets:

New Year’s Eve (31 December): Brunch: THB 3,400 net | Dinner: THB 3,826 net

New Year’s Day Brunch (1 January): THB 3,400 net

For more information and reservations: Call 0 2656 7700 or visit www.jwcafebangkok.com.