Celebrate the Season in Artful Elegance 

In a masterful fusion of Thai heritage and contemporary luxury, Park Hyatt Bangkok unveils its most ambitious festive season celebration yet, where sustainability meets sophistication through an extraordinary artistic collaboration that sets the tone for this year’s end-of-year festivities.

At the heart of the celebration stands a remarkable Christmas tree that transcends traditional holiday décor. Created by acclaimed Thai artist Saruta “Pin” Kiatparkpoom of Pin Metal Art, this sustainable masterpiece weaves together discarded metal and expertly crafted glass, transformed by skilled Thai artisans into a symbol of both festive joy and environmental consciousness. The design draws inspiration from the sacred Bai Sri Su Kwan ceremony, creating a harmonious dialogue between Thai cultural heritage and contemporary international style.

Visitors can experience this artistic journey across two locations – the stunning Christmas tree in the Living Room on level 9, and a special companion showpiece in the Lobby on level 10 that reveals the sustainable materials and processes behind this innovative creation.

CULINARY EXCELLENCE MEETS FESTIVE SPIRIT

The hotel’s renowned Penthouse Bar + Grill elevates the celebration with a series of exceptional dining experiences. The Christmas weekend (24-25 December) features an exquisite set menu showcasing premium Parrilla Grill selections, including Wagyu Kagoshima Tenderloin and Alaskan Black Cod Fish, culminating in a decadent Black Forest Christmas Log Cake. This festive feast is available for both lunch and dinner, priced at THB 4,200++ per person, with an optional wine pairing at THB 2,300++.

As the year draws to a close, New Year’s Eve promises an unforgettable celebration across multiple venues. The Penthouse Bar + Grill offers two distinct dinner services, with the later seating (7:30 pm - midnight) featuring an elaborate set menu priced at THB 9,200++ per person. The menu showcases premium seafood selections, including fresh oysters, prawns, and scallops, alongside a show-stopping main course combining Wagyu Kagoshima, Rougie Foie Gras, and Grilled Maine Lobster.

A SYMPHONY OF CELEBRATIONS

The festivities extend throughout the hotel’s acclaimed venues. The Penthouse Cocktail Bar presents specially crafted cocktails by Head Mixologist Fabio Brugnolaro, accompanied by live entertainment from the dynamic band LUX. The Mezzanine offers an intimate setting with stunning city views and holiday-inspired signature cocktails, while the Rooftop Bar provides a dramatic backdrop for New Year’s celebrations with live performances by DJ Scissors and DJ Chickenpunk.

AFTERNOON TEA REIMAGINED

The Living Room transforms the traditional afternoon tea into a festive celebration until 6 January 2025. Priced at THB 3,200++ per set for two persons, this elegant experience features creative interpretations of holiday classics, including the Holly Leaf with gingerbread sponge and honey whip ganache, and the Santa Belt combining almond sponge with strawberry and mascarpone mousse. Each set can be elevated with premium Champagne for an extra touch of luxury.

For those seeking to create memo- rable holiday moments, Park Hyatt Bangkok offers not just celebrations, but experiences that artfully blend luxury, sustainability, and Thai heritage.

Reservations can be made via bkkph-festive@hyatt.com or by calling 0 2011 7478 or 79.