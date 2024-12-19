Celebrate December with culinary magic in Phuket

Nestled in Phuket’s heritage-rich old town, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is ringing in the festive season with a month of culinary celebrations. From succulent seafood spreads to dazzling New Year’s Eve parties, the hotel invites guests and locals to share unforgettable dining experiences this December.

Festive Highlights at Krua Talad Yai

The vibrant Krua Talad Yai restaurant offers a variety of culinary delights. Indulge in a social Seafood Bucket every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, available in three sizes starting at THB 399. The

Market Place Buffet continues every Friday and Saturday, featuring an all-you-can-eat feast with highlights like Canadian lobster for THB 1,250 net per person.

Special festive dinners include:

The Night Before Christmas Buffet Dinner (24 December): A black & silver-themed dinner featuring roasted turkey, honey-roasted ham, seafood on ice, and more, priced at THB 1,850 net per adult and THB 925 per child.

(24 December): A black & silver-themed dinner featuring roasted turkey, honey-roasted ham, seafood on ice, and more, priced at THB 1,850 net per adult and THB 925 per child. The Big Day Christmas Set Lunch (25 December): A black & gold-themed family sharing-style lunch for THB 1,250 net per adult or THB 600 per child.

(25 December): A black & gold-themed family sharing-style lunch for THB 1,250 net per adult or THB 600 per child. The Last Day Dazzling Dinner (31 December): A seafood-rich feast to welcome the New Year, priced at THB 1,850 net per adult or THB 925 per child.

End the year in style with the Golden Gatsby Countdown Party at Kolae Pool Bar. This glamorous rooftop event features live DJ music, canapés, and fireworks, priced at THB 2,025 net per person or THB 1,025 net for kids.

Delights at Yue Restaurant & Bar

At Yue Restaurant & Bar, guests can savour signature Peking duck every Friday for THB 759 net per set. Additionally, Yue offers Buns & Tarts Boxes, available from 15 December, perfect as a festive treat or gift, starting at THB 58 net per piece.

Exclusive Benefits for Marriott Bonvoy Members

Marriott Bonvoy members enjoy a 10% discount on all promotions, adding more joy to this festive season.

This December, let Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town fill your festive celebrations with joy, flavour, and unforgettable moments.