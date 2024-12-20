Guru's Weekly Buzz: Dec 20-26

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

STUFF

Holiday capsule / H&M

Sleek, sophisticated occasion wear foundations get an effortlessly contemporary update for H&M Studio’s Holiday Capsule. The collection explores tinsel trimmings and off-beat details to deliver a refined spin on after-dark favourites. Key pieces emphasise sleek shapes and smooth textures enlivened with custom burnished fastenings. Accessories place the focus on subtle sophistication, with highlights including a gold leather bag, heeled leather booties and gold-tipped loafers, as well as rhinestone-studded jewellery. Eight pieces will also be available for rental. The H&M Studio Holiday Capsule will be available in selected stores and online.

Deck the halls / Meliá Chiang Mai

Meliá Chiang Mai is showcasing a broad spectrum of charming decorations, made from natural and recycled materials, to support the livelihoods and cultural traditions of northern Thailand’s vibrant hill tribes. From handwoven textiles to intricately carved ornaments, a diverse selection of handicrafts crafted from eco-friendly materials are available to purchase at the hotel. Underpinned by the concept of “Giving Art, Art Of Giving”, The Gallery sells an array of handbags, wallets, silks, children’s toys and home décor items, including ceramic bowls and cups made by Thai designers and artists. All sale profits contribute to further artistic endeavours in disadvantaged communities and help preserve and promote local culture. Visit the hotel’s website.

Modern preppy / Uniqlo / From Jan 3

Uniqlo and JW Anderson will introduce another collaborative collection for Spring/Summer 2025. This time, the design concept is modern preppy, with classic and essential items such as Oxford shirts, jeans, and polo shirts being reinterpreted and presented in in a more colourful way. The collection consists of six womenswear items, 11 menswear items and three accessory items. It will be available in stores and online.

JOIN

Clay therapy / Spa Cenvaree

Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has launched the “Clay Therapy Workshop”, an immersive and rejuvenating experience that harnesses the ancient healing benefits of clay. Known for its detoxifying and revitalising properties, clay therapy is a natural remedy for the skin and body. The 150-minute seasonal treatment begins with the application of three therapeutic clays. Relax under a thermal blanket while the clays work their magic, then enjoy a Jurlique Mini Facial to refresh and nourish the skin. A soothing 90-minute massage follows, ensuring deep relaxation. Visit the hotel’s website.

Festive celebrations / Apt 101 / Dec 20-21 and Dec 31

Step into the world of Afro House and Tribal Beats with Afrodise, a music event designed to keep you dancing all night long! Featuring Aaron Sevilla, Mexican DJ, Juany Bravo and Tatiana on Dec 20. Dance the night away with Wildealer, a DJ from Chonburi on Dec 21. Wildealer delivers Thai-inspired sounds, supported by Space Panda. On Dec 31, End 2024 in style with "A Mask Affair", with the "Unmasked At Midnight". Tickets via Megatix.

Festive celebrations / Asai Bangkok

Culinary experiences and festive celebrations await at Asai Bangkok Chinatown and Asai Bangkok Sathorn. On Dec 24-25 at Jam Jam Eatery & Bar, Asai Bangkok Chinatown, indulge in the Seafood Extravaganza, featuring a choice of one-tier seafood platters or two-tier platters, including free-flow soft drinks and beer. On New Year’s Eve, there will be a Seafood On Ice Buffet, perfectly complemented by live performances by the Puean Din Trio. At Soi Bangkok at Asai Bangkok Sathorn, enjoy classic Thai dishes and street food favourites until Dec 31. There is also a Festive Set Menus for two, including a welcome cocktail and a bottle of Moët & Chandon Rosé Mini. Visit the hotel's website.

Culinary adventure / Rosewood Phuket / Dec 27-28

Rosewood Phuket, in collaboration with renowned designer Philip Huang, will host a two-day celebration of cultural heritage and innovative artistry as part of the "Future Of Traditions" series. On Dec 27-28, the "Philip Huang And Friends Eight-Hands Dinner" will be held at Ta Khai and offer a six-course or nine-course menu. The dinner features the culinary artistry of Antto Melasniemi, a Finnish chef and artist, who draws inspiration from Nordic and Southeast Asian culinary traditions; Rirkrit Tiravanija, a renowned artist, who splits his time between Chiang Mai, New York and Berlin; and Auntie Yai and Uncle Nan, the culinary custodians of Ta Khai. Highlights include southern Thai specialties by Auntie Yai and Uncle Nan; creations by Melasniemi, inspired by his ongoing work on the sequel to "The Bastard Cookbook"; and northern Thai culinary narratives by Tiravanija. On Dec 28, there will be an "Artisanal Indigo Dyeing Workshop" by the main pool conducted by Huang. Visit the hotel's website.

Festive delights / Krua Talad Yai Krua Talad Yai

A seafood bucket is available every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town’s restaurant. The bucket comes in three sizes and comprises wok-tossed local seafood with a choice of four sauces: Tom yum, XO, mah-lah and garlic butter. The Market Place Buffet continues every Friday and Saturday evening with a seafood promotion. Throughout this month, diners can enjoy Canadian lobster as part of the feast. On Dec 24, The Night Before Christmas Buffet Dinner will showcase traditional dishes and global flavours. On Dec 25, The Big Day Christmas Set Lunch offers a sharing-style spread of seafood on ice, antipasti boards, roasted turkey, honey-roasted ham, beef Wellington, baked salmon fillet, assorted Christmas desserts and more, accompanied by kids’ activities and a visit from Santa. On Dec 31, The Last Day Dazzling Dinner features a spread of everything, and revellers can head up to Kolae Pool Bar for the Golden Gatsby Countdown Party. At Yue Restaurant & Bar every Friday, diners can indulge in Golden Friday Peking Duck, for a limited time only. Open a box of treasures with the Buns & Tarts Boxes. Choose from Hong Kong-style polo buns or freshly baked tarts. Visit the hotel’s website.

Christmas treats / The Meatchop

On Dec 14-25, The Meatchop will be serving a Christmas Set for two, which sees the delights of Roasted duck pot pie, Truffle-infused ribeye and a Berry Christmas tart. There will also be a limited a la cart menu. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Festive menu / Igniv Bangkok

Igniv Bangkok will offer the Festive Menu from Dec 22-28, followed by the New Year’s Eve Menu on Dec 31 and a Review Menu from Dec 29 to Jan 4. The Festive Menu includes caviar, langoustine, foie gras, truffle-stuffed chicken, baked spiced apple and Speculoos soufflé. On New Year’s Eve, enjoy special dishes featuring more premium ingredients such as uni, scallop, caviar and sweetbread. The Review Menu offers a retrospective on the year's favourite dishes Visit the restaurant’s website.

Festive celebrations / Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok

Celebrate the festive season at Albricias, Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok. On Dec 24-25, Albricias is offering an eight-course Christmas menu, highlighting traditional Spanish flavours, including Txangurro a la donostiarra and Arroz negro con carabinero, with a complimentary glass of cava. On Dec 31, the eight-course tapas dinner features Truffle creamy foie gras panna cotta, and Grilled carabinero. Visit the hotel website.

First weekend / Bangkok Bestival 2025 / Jan 3-5

Hosted by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Thai Beverage, QSNCC, One Bangkok and various partners, Bangkok Bestival 2025 will take place in Lumphini Park, Benchakitti Park, Benchasiri Park and Pathum Wananurak Park. There will be activities for the body and mind, ranging from a dhamma sermon, chess competition, workshops, live music, yoga sessions and more. Visit Bangkok Bestival's FB page.

New art venue / Agni Gallery

Agni Gallery, a contemporary art gallery spanning700m² will open next month in Soi Ruamrudee. As part of its inaugural exhibition, works by famous contemporary and local artists such as Mr Brainwash, Peter Opheim, Adam Handler, Coarse, Jane Kibari, Pollyanna and others will be on display. Agni Gallery aims to showcase contemporary artists from around the world, including the internationally renowned and local artists. The gallery space consists of two floors. The first floor will have an exhibition area, while the second floor will house a shop with merchandise from artists and other unique products. For the comfort of collectors, a scenic VIP Lounge will be provided, offering a unique view of the city lights, allowing them to fully enjoy the atmosphere of Bangkok.

EAT

Beef galore / Fireplace Grill and Bar

Fireplace Grill and Bar at InterContinental Bangkok has launched the “American Beef Feast: Discover The Taste Of America” campaign. Hosted by the USDA and US Embassy in Thailand, the month-long spotlight is a celebration of USDA prime beef. Choose between 300g of US prime striploin and 340g of US prime beef rib. Accentuate the flavours with a selection of sauces including Béarnaise, chimichurri and red wine jus. Sides include Potato au gratin and Maple-glazed baked sweet potato to Eryngii with garlic and thyme, and Creamed spinach with Parmesan and black truffle oil. Visit the hotel’s website.

Afternoon tea / Tea & Tipple / Until Dec 31

Tea & Tipple at Centara Grand at CentralWorld will offer the Festive Afternoon Tea until Dec 31. The menu features a variety of gourmet treats, including a Smoked salmon mille-feuille with avocado and cream cheese, Pan-seared foie gras with onion jam and a New England lobster roll. Not to be missed are the Smoked turkey with Gruyère and cranberry jam, and an assortment of desserts such as Cassatina, Tartufo, Berliner, Cannoncini, Pesche, Plum cake, Baci di dama, Palmiers and Christmas cookies. Visit the hotel’s website.

New opening / Iconsiam

Gordon Ramsay and Tanachira Group will open Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in Iconsiam. The restaurant will encapsulate Bread Street Kitchen’s signature industrial warehouse-inspired aesthetic, reminiscent of its London flagship at St. Paul’s. Signature drinks like Ramsay’s G&T and the exclusive Bangkok By The River cocktail will be on offer. A private dining room that seats 12 is also part of the restaurant. Food highlights include the signature Beef Wellington, fish and chips and Sticky toffee pudding. Visit the restaurant’s website.

New Year dinner / Blue Elephant

Blue Elephant Restaurant will offer a special New Year’s Eve by chef Nooror Somany Steppe. The six-course dinner showcases the rich culinary heritage of Thailand’s regions and includes Tom Kha panna cotta, Duck sai oua and Wagyu panang curry. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Afternoon tea / Dusit Thani Bangkok / Until Dec 31

Dusit Thani Bangkok is offering a festive afternoon tea experience at the Grand Lobby Bar until Dec 31. Savour the season with 14 savouries and pastries, highlights of which are Traditional stollen, Christmas pudding with brandy butter, Turkey roll with pickles and cranberry jam, Christmas ham with Gruyère and honey mustard, and Pâté en croûte with pork, duck, foie gras, truffle and pistachio. No afternoon tea is complete without scones and the hotel’s includes plain and cinnamon orange scones. Visit the hotel’s website.

STAY

New opening / Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok

A stylish hotel and serviced apartment property, which is a 10-minute drive from BTS Phra Khanong and Ekkamai, has recently been opened by The Ascott Group. The property boasts 141 guest rooms and apartments, catering to short-term visitors and long-term stays. From deluxe rooms to expansive one- and two-bedroom units, each space combines modern style with functionality. Families will especially appreciate the rooms with bunk beds. Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok offers an outdoor rooftop swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym and the Sol & Luna Rooftop Restaurant. Visit the website.

Beach wear / Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya / Until Dec 27

Through a partnership between Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya and Havaianas Thailand, guests can enjoy various activities, an enticing room offer and a free pair of Havaianas. From Dec 21-22, Jan 4-5 and Jan 11-12, guests at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya can make their own pair of Havaianas with special craft sessions. To mark the collab, the “New Lost World Found” room package has been launched. Stay in the resort’s newly renovated rooms and suites with daily breakfast for two, complimentary entrance to the Lost World Adventure Land for two children, F&B credit at Coast Beach Club & Bistro and spa credit at Candy Spa all included. Guests will also be offered special rates for a private speedboat trip to Koh Larn. The “New Lost World Found” package is available for booking until Dec 27 for stays until March 31. Visit the hotel’s website.