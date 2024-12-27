Guru Horoscope for 2025

As per New Year tradition, Guru By Bangkok Post presents the 2025 horoscope. Let's see what next year has in store!

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Before mid-June, be mindful of your job security. Having a back-up plan is always a smart move. Give work your full attention to avoid making mistakes and try to be friendlier towards colleagues. If you have their backs, they are likely to have yours (unless they're snakes). After that, you may meet a mentor who gives you wise words and insights. Your career looks bright during the second half.

(₿) Your income may shrink during the first half. Your income source may get interrupted while your expenses increase especially when it comes to your home. Be careful not to be fooled by get-rich-quick schemes or investment scams. During the second half, your finances pick up as you maintain a few income streams or make profits from your investments.

(♥) Your relationship grows stronger because of hard times. You are there for your partner during the unhappy times and vice versa. Even when one of you is trying to hide your struggles, the other senses it and offers to help without being asked. Spouses may love each other more deeply than they did pre-wedding.

(⚤) If you've been friend-zoned by someone, you may get promoted. They start to come around and see you as a potential lover. If you're super single, you may find love when you least expect it. Their energy is very attractive to you and they possess qualities that you lack.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) 2025 is shaping up to be a bustling year in your professional life. Your higher-up may assign you many challenging tasks. They're opportunities to level up your career, boost your expertise, ride the wave of industry changes and dive into year's trending topics. A close colleague may betray you and steal your ideas. Entrepreneurs, you may meet a seasoned pro who could become your mentor to help you thrive.

(₿) You spend more money on attending events and parties. Friends could surprise you with secret opportunities for work that you can't claim credit for. You control your money better during the second half. Nice profits from investments or selling property are on the cards. You may win a big lucky draw in the fourth quarter.

(♥) Small arguments can snowball into serious fights. You two may have to fix problems caused by your family members. Try not to let their problems affect your relationship. Unmarried couples spend months preparing for their big wedding.

(⚤) In the third quarter, love might find you when you least expect it. This special someone could bring excitement, hope and even a touch of prosperity into your life. Before Christmas arrives, they might take your relationship to the next level with a clear show of commitment or even get down on one knee.

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You will manage tasks, people and expectations well in 2025. You realise what your skills are and discover new talents. Your professional circle expands. Opportunities for advancement come your way but a few may come with hidden costs. Be careful not to be used as a pawn or scapegoat in someone's dishonesty scheme.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Siblings, cousins and close friends may think that you're financially well off and ask for handouts. You face no financial difficulties except in June and July when you become more susceptible to scammers. Those who look rich may be the phoniest of them all.

(♥) You and your partner are on the same wavelength. You two try more new things together. Your partner will cheer you on with whatever you’re into. You both learn and grow, and become more selfless in the relationship. Unmarried couples may tie the knot in the fourth quarter.

(⚤) Two big love encounters are foreseen. During the first half of 2025, you see someone you really like but, in the end, they may not want to be in a relationship. You may get strung along a little. During the second half, however, you may fall head over heels for someone who's not your type and get into a serious relationship. You'll learn something new about yourself through them.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) With great power comes great responsibility. You may be promoted or given more power at work. Be ready to deal with more responsibilities, accountabilities, pressure and expectations. You may feel tired of dealing with more people during the first six months but you'll be able to adapt to it. You may gain a good reputation as a pacifier or mediator at your workplace.

(₿) You may feel like you're behind financially in comparison to your friends. However, your financial situation isn't as bad as you think despite the increase in your overall expenses. Avoid gambling and abide by the "Yono" attitude and you should be able to increase your savings and investment considerably. Buy what you truly love and invest in things that resonate with you.

(♥) Your relationship will find a beautiful balance of passion, enthusiasm and reassuring stability. Just be careful with making joint financial ventures (or avoid them) next year to prevent unnecessary stress and strains in your relationship. Those who plan to wed in 2025 may face small obstacles.

(⚤) Your love life will be quite a rollercoaster with both sweet and dramatic moments. You meet several admirers next year but you fall hardest for someone who's a charmer. Before the next Christmas, a significant crossroads in your love journey occurs. Trust your heart when the time comes. A love that can change your life awaits.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You have more opportunities to propose new ideas to improve your office and the higher-ups listen to you. You gain new expertise, which makes you much more valuable in your niche. You deliver many outstanding works and score very high at the next appraisal. 2025 will be your golden year in terms of career.

(₿) You get to travel more and this leads to more opportunities, possible income sources and investment options. You develop better financial habits. Your bank balance shows pleasing and steady growth, reflecting the hard work and investments you've made along the way.

(♥) Distrust becomes the main cause of tension in your relationship but it comes and goes. You may feel your partner becomes unreliable and irresponsible when they want to be more carefree. Expect more arguments but we don't need any break-ups or divorces on the cards. Your relationship may gradually become lukewarm.

(⚤) Early next year, expect to meet someone who seems completely different but somehow complements you in just the right way. You may become exclusive quickly but you may meet some fresh faces later on and you'll find out — one way or another — if your relationship with them is a real deal or not.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your supervisor shows their support for you but at the same time puts more pressure on you. They want more from you because they know your true potential. You'll be asked to take on tough challenges throughout next year. Colleagues, however, seem to like you less as they know that you're the boss' favourite. Your strong managerial capabilities will be clearly demonstrated, positioning you as a natural leader in your field.

(₿) A few opportunities to earn extra cash comes in the first half of 2025. Don't let others tempt you into unnecessary expensive purchases. Your financial status picks up during the second half. A new property or car, or a share in inheritance is on the cards. Friends could surprise you with secret sources of income or opportunities for behind-the-scenes work.

(♥) Until July, you and your partner become busier. Keeping your relationship exciting and fresh will become a challenge. The emotional distance starts to grow from time to time or you two may have to maintain LDR for a few months. A friend might surprise you with a confession. Rainbows come after storms for the rest of 2025.

(⚤) You get to know several admirers but none lead to a relationship. You're more inclined to focus on self-love and self-improvement, anyway. Should you find yourself in a situationship, it's unlikely to go anywhere. However, from August to September, you attract more admirers and may be in a relationship before Christmas.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your work will go smoothly and relationships with colleagues will be friendly and supportive. You may be chosen to kickstart a new project or represent your workplace in a collaboration project. However, beware of an energy vampire who likes to stir up trouble and make you look bad. Believe in yourself and your talents, and don't let anyone dull your shine.

(₿) You don't need any financial help. In the second quarter, you might see a new income stream come your way and by late June to early August, unexpected gains could surprise. However, you're more likely to be taken advantage of by fake friends who ask for loans. By October, you may learn a pricey lesson about lending money to friends and family.

(♥) Spouses turn past mistakes into lessons, seeing married life from a fresh perspective and discovering its unique joys. Unmarried couples take steps towards moving in together and eventually tie the knot. You'll learn how to fall in love with the same person.

(⚤) Someone you're already talking to may become your official love early next year. You two openly claim each other while friends and family think you two are a good match. If you start 2025 single, you may fall for someone who's been around the block a few more times than you. This relationship could be supportive and bring you good fortune.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Early next year you take your career to new heights, power up your skills and dive into the latest industry trends and techs. A big drama may happen because a colleague steals your idea or falsely accuses you of wrongdoing. You shine too bright and envious colleagues want to bring you down. Don't let them live in your head rent-free.

(₿) Your old buddies and new connections will open doors to amazing money-making opportunities. You're obsessed with your future finances and assets. You explore the realms of investing, money management, wealth protection and savings to secure your financial future. Friends may seek your advice on these topics. Don't forget to enjoy the present.

(♥) Your faithfulness will be put to the test. As your social circle expands, someone new comes into your life and may rattle your relationship. You can't deny that you're not interested in them and you wonder if this is your chance at real love. If you choose to have an affair, it'll get exposed later in the year.

(⚤) You may start 2025 by being in a relationship with a close friend. The relationship gets overwhelming approval from friends and family who think that you two should have got together a long time ago. If not, you may enter into a serious relationship with someone from a different socio-economic status.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Everything goes smoothly at work until mid-June. You'll enjoy your work while colleagues are helpful. Frutifull teamwork and collaboration are on the cards. Positive changes and good things are on their way. All your efforts will be well rewarded. After that, expect some turbulences in your work life. Your industry evolves and your job responsibilities shift significantly, forcing you to learn new skills and tech tools. By the fourth quarter, you'll settle into the changes.

(₿) In the first quarter, you may face unexpected financial problems. You may have to pay a huge bill for your home or healthcare. On the bright side, it inspires you to stay mindful of your spending and savings. By the third quarter, you'll have many wants and desires, but you might regret some impulse buys. Beware of investments that sound too good to be true. Always do your homework before taking the plunge.

(♥) You and your partner will have plenty of adventures and responsibilities to tackle together, becoming a dynamic duo that can always rely on each other. Your love will grow stronger, deepening your spiritual connection and creating a more profound understanding. At times, you may even seem to read each other's minds.

(⚤) For the first two months, you become more popular as several admirers express romantic interest in you and enter into a relationship with one of them. By the second quarter, however, you two become bored of each other and end in a bitter break-up. Around July or August, you may find love with the right person. This love will transform you in ways you never imagined.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) 2025 brings promising developments for your professional life. Opportunities for career advancement and opportunities to start new projects come your way. You'll feel a surge of energy and creativity, boosting your motivation to new heights. During the second half, you receive positive evaluations and become more confident. Some well-deserved recognition and rewards are also on the cards.

(₿) During the first half, you are lucky and older friends or family members bring you opportunities. However, people close to you may think of you as an ATM. You may lose money and a friendship if you decide to lend someone money. Your income grows steadily during the second half but stash away some for you may have to pay for emergencies.

(♥) Moving in together, tying the knot and/or even having a baby could all be on the cards. You two may argue over shared finances and personal space. Tension may happen as you two juggle between the desire for fun in the relationship and taking care of adult responsibilities.

(⚤) Within the first six months, you may meet someone interesting at a friend's party. You two hit it off and have stimulating conversations. By the third quarter, however, they may start to show their negative side and you wonder if you should break it off with them. By the fourth quarter, you may become single again and be somewhat afraid to start a new relationship.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Whether it’s something you’ve been planning or a project you’ve poured your efforts into, 2025 is set to bring you the rewarding results you’ve been waiting for. Unexpected trips, attending social events or joining professional groups online lead to exciting new possibilities. You may be given a position many vie for but it comes with more responsibilities, greater pressure and some harsh criticism. It's an opportunity to prove your strength. Every step you take will bring you closer to your goals.

(₿) In the first quarter, stay smart with your money and don't let flashy offers or rumours derail you from your financial goals. Your financial status will gradually improve, especially in the third quarter, when you'll start noticing a thicker wallet and extra cash coming in. By the fourth quarter, you may buy a new home or a car, or add some valuable assets to your name.

(♥) You spend more time with friends than you spend with your partner during the first half. During the second half, you crave more couple time as your friends become busier or are in new relationships. Finding the right balance between couple time and me time is key to keeping your relationship strong and happy.

(⚤) You go on dates with more people whom you meet online and IRL. Love might just surprise you as it may evolve from an existing friendship. You may unexpectedly fall for a friend because you realise you can truly be yourself when you're with them and they accept you for who you really are.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Unexpected major restructuring or significant changes within your professional environment come shortly after New Year's Day. Working with colleagues is difficult for you and you're worried if you can take care of your assignments and duties properly. A little crisis may take occur because you don't have a clear goal. However, you may start a new job in a supportive and encouraging environment during the second half.

(₿) 2025 is so-so for you in terms of moolah. Your income may shrink a little or arrive late early next year. Your hospital bills may stack higher than expected. If you need financial help, a close friend or someone within your inner circle is on standby to help. Around mid-year, you may receive an inheritance or great fortune but it comes with maintenance costs. You may want to sell it instead.

(♥) Your relationship is filled with passion, enthusiasm and a comforting sense of stability. Moderate bickering and bantering are on the cards but no serious fights. Those who plan to wed may have to overcome many obstacles and struggle to find the date that's convenient for all involved.

(⚤) Love at first sight/swipe hits you hard in early 2025. You gradually get to know each other until you're sure that this is the real deal. However, they may have to be away from you for work and you lose contact with them. Towards the end of 2025, there's a chance that you two reconnect and meet in the flesh.