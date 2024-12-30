Bangkok's best countdown spots

With just one day to go, we're ready to bid farewell to this bustling year. Here are some venues set to deliver the final moments of fun and help everyone welcome the New Year in a truly memorable way.

CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2025 --

The Original At CentralWorld

The so-called "Times Square of Asia" has once again been transformed into a world-class music festival stage, expected to attract over 250,000 visitors for a non-stop extravaganza leading up to 2025.

Over the past nine days, top artists have taken turns delivering live performances. Today, Dice, QRRA and Psychic Fever will perform starting at 5pm.

Tomorrow promises the ultimate year-end celebration, beginning with concerts by top-tier artists from 6pm onwards. The line-up includes Billkin-PP Krit, BUS Because of You I Shine, Proxie, Pixxie, 4Eve, Jaylerr, Nont Tanont, Ice Paris, Tattoo Colour, Three Man Down, URBoyTJ and Zee Nunew.

At 10.30pm, four renowned actresses from GL drama series will make exclusive surprise appearances as "Countdown Angels" -- Freen Sarocha, Becky Rebecca, Lingling Sirilak and Orm Kornnaphat.

As midnight approaches, join Opal Suchata, third runner-up Miss Universe and Miss Universe Thailand 2024, for the final countdown to the New Year. The celebration will feature a breathtaking display of over 10,000 fireworks in a stunning 180-degree panoramic view, accompanied by inspiring global messages.

This year's countdown is extra special with digital art toys showcased on Panoramix, an interactive digital screen spanning the mall's facade. Beloved characters like Labubu, Zimomo, Estella and Jessica x Abigail will come to life to spread year-end joy.

Additionally, 100 limited-edition Mini Labubu Merry Ville figurines will be given away to lucky participants who register via the Central X app or watch the countdown event online and comment using a designated hashtag.

For convenience, the venue offers extensive parking for 6,000 cars and 1,500 motorcycles, as well as a free shuttle bus service running between Victory Monument and CentralWorld from 5pm onwards. The BTS Skytrain will also operate until 2am to accommodate visitors.

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 At River Park of Iconsiam

Having earned worldwide acclaim over the past five years for its spectacular fireworks shows spanning 1,400m and visible from up to 5km along both banks of the Chao Phraya River, Iconsiam is set to captivate audiences once again with another global phenomenon featuring eco-friendly fireworks to welcome the New Year.

This year's display will be crafted by award-winning Japanese fireworks designers in collaboration with Thai creative teams, using Thai sticky rice -- a symbol of Thailand's rich culinary heritage -- as a key material.

This innovative approach is the first of its kind in the world, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and greenhouse gases. The 2025 show promises to be especially vibrant, featuring new pastel and golden hues alongside diverse, eye-catching shapes, all set against the iconic curve of the majestic river.

2. Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 photo courtesy of Iconsiam

The fireworks display will unfold in six acts: Vibrant Spectrum of Thai Wisdom; Rhythm of Blossoming Nature; Luminous Jewel of Thai Heritage; Magical Melody of the Cosmic Symphony; Supreme Magnificence on the Chao Phraya River; and Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam.

Visitors can also enjoy music by famous artists from Thailand and abroad, with performances starting at 5.30pm today and tomorrow. Tonight's line-up includes two new T-pop bands, D-na and Wizzle, along with BUS Because of You I Shine, Proxie, and a Bangkok debut showcase by Chinese actor and singer Wei Zhe Ming.

Tomorrow's year-end celebration will feature performances by Kongthap Peak, Nok KPN, 4Eve, Atlas, Jeff Satur, Nont Tanont, a group of actors from Pit Babe The Series, PP Krit & Billkin, Pek Palitchoke and Lalisa Manobal.

The countdown celebration will be broadcast live across 18 channels, including both TV and online platforms.

One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2025 At One Bangkok

Bangkok revellers are invited to join the first-ever New Year's Eve celebration at One Bangkok, the city's newest global lifestyle destination. Held under the theme "Once – A Moment in Time, A Lifetime of Memories", the event will feature a cutting-edge "Time Capsule" stage designed to capture every precious moment through music by renowned Thai and international artists.

The evening will begin at 5pm with heartwarming memories and touching melodies from P.O.P, followed by Ink Waruntorn who will immerse everyone in pure happiness with her enchanting voice. Jeff Satur will deliver an emotional and captivating performance, while the delightful duo Lingling & Orm will set a romantic tone for the night.

3. One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2025 photo courtesy of One Bangkok

At around 8pm, guests can enjoy electrifying DJ sets, mesmerising laser shows and spectacular projection mapping. BUS Because of You I Shine will energise the crowd with their dynamic performance.

The Toys will bring the carefree energy of youthful days to life, paving the way for the dynamic duo Daou & Offroad to take the audience on an imaginative journey, followed by Bowkylion, who will charm listeners with her mesmerising voice.

As the final hour of the year approaches, celebrate with global K-pop sensation Jay B, leader of GOT7, and Junny, a multi-talented Korean artist and producer.

The highlight of the night will be the countdown celebration, featuring a spectacular 360-degree fireworks display using special techniques to light up the sky.

This breathtaking show is a collaboration between two world-renowned fireworks companies: Pyrotex Fireworx, an award-winning display company from the UK, and EDC China, celebrated for their work at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and World Expo 2010.

Siam Paragon The Magical Countdown Celebration 2025 At Parc Paragon of Siam Paragon

Experience an unparalleled celebration during the last two days of the year with concerts by popular Thai artists, starting at 7pm.

Tonight's line-up features performances by Violette Wautier, Getsunova and Nont Tanont.

On New Year's Eve, enjoy non-stop entertainment as ETC, Palmy, Paradox, Paper Planes, Naravit "Pond" Lertratkosum, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Norawit "Gemini" Titicharoenrak, Nattawat "Fourth" Jirochtikul and Bodyslam take turns performing until midnight.

4. Siam Paragon The Magical Countdown Celebration 2025 photo courtesy of Siam Paragon

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Santa Claus and his troupe will spread holiday cheer with three parades daily at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm, covering the M Floor and Parc Paragon.

For shoppers, take advantage of the New Year's Eve sale with discounts of up to 90%, running from today until Wednesday. Plus, for every 25,000 baht spent, receive a Siam Gift Card worth 1,000 baht (limited to 150 rewards per day).

EM District Winter Wonderland 2024: Countdown Celebration At Quartier Parc, M floor of EmQuatier

This grand celebration of Christmas and the New Year countdown promises to be one of Bangkok's most iconic festive landmarks. Emporium, EmQuartier and Emsphere have been transformed into vibrant hubs of joy and entertainment, featuring top-tier artists and a spectacular fireworks display to welcome the new year in style.

Kick off the festivities today with a concert by Tilly Birds at 8pm, and get ready for non-stop joy tomorrow with a countdown celebration featuring music performances by eight popular artists and acts, starting at 5pm.

5. EM District Winter Wonderland 2024: Countdown Celebration photo courtesy of EM District

The line-up includes Japan's Psychic Fever alongside Thai sensations Stamp, Milli, Bowkylion, No One Else, D Gerrard, Ink Waruntorn and Lipta. The grand finale will light up the skies over the entire Em District with breathtaking fireworks.

As part of the celebration, two special events will continue until Jan 5 -- the Wonders of Winter Market by HBD, featuring a winter-themed cocktail bar and exclusive festive menus at Quartier Avenue of EmQuartier; and Gourmet Winter Wondersquare, offering delectable dishes from 40 renowned vendors at Em Market Hall of Emsphere.

NT Presents Mega Countdown 2025 At Megabangna

Set to be the most colossal countdown concert in Bangkok's eastern region, this event promises incredible live performances by seven renowned artists: Atlas, D Gerrard, Joey Phuwasit, Ink Waruntorn, Potato, URBoyTJ and Three Man Down.

Held under the theme "A Sonic Journey Into Mega Pop City", the year-end extravaganza will transport everyone into a metropolis of exhilaration, filled with dazzling lights and sounds during the non-stop 10-hour spectacle.

6. NT Presents Mega Countdown 2025 photo courtesy of Megabangna

The gates will open at 3pm, featuring a range of exciting activities before the celebrated artists take to the stage from 5pm onwards. After the grand New Year's Eve celebration ends with a light and sound show, a DJ will take the stage to keep the party going well into the night.

To secure free tickets, add Line: @megabangnaofficial. Seats are limited. The event will be broadcast live nationwide on Workpoint TV Channel 23.