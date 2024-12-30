Shaken and stirred

Guru By Bangkok Post rounds up tipples that will keep you hydrated well into the New Year. Whether it is new bars or new menus, a bit of liquid cheer never hurts anyone!

Spire Rooftop Bar

The Dusit Thani Bangkok has opened the Spire Rooftop Bar in time for the cool weather and season. The “oasis-in-the-sky” redefines the rooftop bar experience, combining playful yet elegant tropical cocktails. As the crowning jewel (pun intended) atop the hotel, Spire Rooftop Bar offers tipples inspired by the setting and the view.

Signature highlights this season include the Super-Nature, a tequila-based cocktail infused with the bright, fruity flavours of Thai pomelo and tropical notes, enhanced by subtle carbonation for a refreshing finish. Antimatter is a whiskey-forward drink with citrusy yuzu and lychee, floral undertones and a touch of Thai spice for an exotic aroma. The Proton Candy is sweet and playful, this vodka-based cocktail combines coconut juice, banana milk and cardamom, topped with red wine for a fragrant, layered sip. Star Dust is a gin-driven delight featuring grapefruit, lemon and homemade rhubarb compote for a refreshing yet tart complexity.

The cocktails are complemented by a selection of gourmet bites, from freshly shucked oysters to Thai-inspired tacos and Wagyu kebabs, and DJ performances.

Fuchsia

Step into Fuchsia, a music-centric playground where house and techno beats take centre stage. At the heart of the venue lies an electrifying dance floor, positioned in front of the DJ booth, creating a pulse-pounding connection between music and movement.

Surrounded by stunning visuals, immersive sound and an atmosphere that blends futuristic allure with dark glamour. It is a fusion of futuristic Art Nouveau design, mesmerising visual arts and a world-class sound system, Fuchsia delivers a fully immersive nightlife experience unlike any other.

Mahaniyom

The popular bar has launched a new menu, but with the same concept as the previous one. Resourceful cocktails is in its third volume and though a few of the ingredients are the same as before, the cocktail size is different and eight best-sellers are still on the menu. “The new cocktails are bold,” says Ronnaporn "Neung" Kanivichaporn. The Worm uses silkworms, bamboo worms and sago worms. Garnish with a dehydrated crisp bamboo worm, the drink is tequila and bourbon-based with cacao liqueur with mint and soy sauce. “It’s fruity and nutty and a tad milky despite its clear appearance due to clarified yoghurt,” says Neung.

The Guava uses the leaves of the plant and fresh guava juice and gin. The dish is deliciously salty and is perfect for the Thai weather. The Bamboo cocktail is light and easy to drink though it is spirit-forward. “We use grilled bamboo, put in vodka and then immerse bamboo leaf; actually, we treat it like a tea. We put in vermouth and hot cherry wine. We oxidise our wine and add it. The last part is the bamboo shoot. We make pickled bamboo shoots for the drink, too” explains Neung.

A floral and bitter cocktail is the Lotus. It uses lotus leaf, lotus pollen and lotus petal syrup. “My style is to focus on the ingredient first and then the spirits. We use different spirits inside. Like Phrae rum matched well with the ingredients as it’s not too sweet,” says Neung. For the “exotic” fruit lovers there is Jackfruit. It is like an Old Fashioned with rum and parts of the jackfruit. The seed is used and a foam is made with the jackfruit flesh, like a lateral fermentation. Jackfruit wood, which is normally used in ya dong [Thai moonshine], lends its bitterness to the drink. The cocktail is a bit savoury. There’s something for everyone at the Mahaniyom.

Find The Photo Booth

The new cocktail menu is inspired by its location and marks the one-year anniversary of the bar’s re-location to Banthat Thong Road. “We take inspiration from the neighbourhood that's a famous street food area, which takes the essence of Yaowarat [Chinatown] and makes it more modern, more approachable for the newer generation. That's why the new menu is called BTT Pop. We use ingredients that the area’s famous restaurants use to make their signature dishes. We call them the ‘hero ingredients’. Since we don’t want to replicate the food, we just use the ingredient and make our version of cocktails with it,” says Rojanat "Ping" Chareonsri group creative and programme director.

The new menu has eight new cocktails to the existing seven. Being with something light like the Suspicious Tea. An ode to Ho Thai Store’s ice cold chrysanthemum tea, the cocktail has Hendrick’s gin, chrysanthemum tea, maraschino liqueur and a shoyu foam. From tea to coffee and the best place to get one is at Khem Thai Coffee to get the Yok lor Thai style black coffee with milk. There is also Yodcha for their Oliang Chiang Mai. However, if you’re looking for something stronger than just a black coffee, order the Dark and Frothy, which has tequila, oliang, coconut water, corn milk foam and an egg biscuit. One of my favourite drinks is soy milk and the place to get them with taro balls is at Nam Dao Huu. Though if you’re a hot soy milk person then Nai Wen is the place. The cocktail that makes the best use of both is the Teddy’s Tonic. I’ll let you order it to keep the surprise.

Hot pots are a huge thing in Bangkok, especially in Banthat Thong Road, which has pretty much all the best Chinese chains. CQK Mala Hotpot is the place to try the pumpkin broth and shrimp balls with roe. Combing the flavour of hotpot with Jen Meng Hainanese Chicken Rice’s Bamboo mushroom soup with pork ribs is the Choet. Martell meets cognac, Barcardi and scotch, which is then mixed with smoked tea and the antioxidant goji berry.

Would it even be a menu to the area without the grande dame of BTT? The Auntie O’s Mary is a tribute to Jeh O Chula’s Mama Oho! and Lek Yai Traditional Tom Yum Noodles’ Spicy fried big wonton with minced pork. Vodka is infused with Thai herbs, some fresh tomato juice, house-made Thai chilli paste, an onsen egg and pork crackling form the ingredients. Think of a Bloody Mary but better…. a perfect brunch cocktail. Speaking of food, do try the bar snack menu, especially the Chilled jellyfish in spicy sesame oil, which is absolutely delicious.

The Penthouse Bar

The bar at the Park Hyatt has a new signature cocktail menu where the worlds of music and mixology collide. Each of the nine handcrafted cocktails is inspired by iconic musical eras, translating melodies into flavours and rhythms into aromas. From the intricate elegance of the Renaissance to the dynamic beats of hip hop, the menu spans the grandeur of Baroque, the refinement of the classical era, the emotional depth of the romantic era, the improvisations of the jazz age, the rebellious spirit of rock and roll, and the vibrant flair of disco.

The menu is curated by head mixologist Fabio Brugnolaro, whose passion for storytelling shines through not only in the drinks but also in the accompanying artwork. Brugnolaro has sketched each cocktail illustration, reflecting his love for art and his vision for blending history, music and mixology. Highlights from the menu include Sherry-Perry, a Renaissance-inspired blend of sherry and pear gin; Love Buzz, a citrusy and smoky tequila nod to the Romantic era; The Pianist, a bitter-sweet gin tribute to the Jazz Age; and A La La La La Long, a floral and tropical rum-based homage to the vibrant Disco era.

“As a mixologist, I see cocktails as stories,” says Brugnolaro. “This menu is my homage to the timeless connection between music and flavour. It’s about creating experiences that linger, much like the power of a great song.”

Lennon’s Remastered

Step into a world where the rhythm of music and the artistry of mixology come together in harmony. Lennon’s has debuted the “Vinyl” signature cocktail menu, which lets guests immerse in the sounds of the 80s and 90s, while savouring expertly crafted cocktails, each inspired by iconic songs that defined generations.

Choose from 12 crafted cocktails, each one inspired by an unforgettable track of the 80s and 90s. From the bold, electric energy of the 80s to the raw, edgy beats of the 90s, each cocktail captures the essence of its corresponding song, transforming the act of listening to music into an interactive sensory journey. Whether you’re a music lover or a cocktail connoisseur, the “Vinyl” menu promises a memorable, immersive experience that will bring the music to life with every sip.

From the sweet, rich notes of Stevie Wonder to the fiery intensity of Carlos Santana, the “Vinyl” menu is a celebration of musical legends and their enduring influence. Featured cocktails include: Oye Como Va – Carlos Santana, which pays homage to the legendary Carlos Santana and features tequila and mezcal. You Are the Sunshine of My Life – Stevie Wonder has croissant notes and a hint of sweetness from apple. Ti Amo – Umberto Tozzi is a romantic blend that captures the intensity of love with berries. Can’t Help Falling In Love – Elvis Presley is sweet from banana and smooth from peanut butter, just like Elvis’ favourite food peanut butter banana sandwich.

The “Vinyl” menu also introduces three Negroni-inspired creations, each elevating the classic cocktail to new heights with inventive ingredients and modern twists.