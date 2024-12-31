Unravelling the snake in the Chinese zodiac

What is it about snakes? Ever since Eve's first memorable conversation with the serpent, they have held our rapt attention. And how did they come to be one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac?

On Jan 16 at 7pm, Patricia Bjaaland Welch will return to explore these questions in a lecture titled "Welcoming The New Year: The Year Of The Snake", held at Siam Society, Asok Road.

She will guide participants through Chinese history, archaeology and literature to uncover how and why the snake has such a significant place in human consciousness.

Given that snakes are neither central to farming or herding traditions nor part of the "cute and cuddly" category, how did they secure their spot among the Chinese zodiac's 12 animals?

These questions, and others, will be addressed by Welch, the author of the widely acclaimed Chinese Art: A Guide To Motifs And Visual Imagery (Tuttle, 2008).

This lecture is not about Chinese New Year itself but rather one of the more curious choices in the zodiac.

Welch will tackle early questions like: "Were snakes the precursors of dragons?"

Participants will listen to what she and other scholars have concluded from a wealth of texts and artefacts.

After a quick look at how other cultures have regarded snakes, the lecture will turn to how the half-serpent/half-human Nuwa and Fúxī, infiltrated Chinese mythology and how the snake earned its place on the Chinese zodiac calendar.

The fee to the talk is 300 baht for non-members of the Siam Society, and is free for members and students.