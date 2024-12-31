Coming in hot in 2025

To welcome 2025, here’s a round-up of what to look forward to in and out of the country we call home.

EAT

Yakiniku Jumbo

Yakiniku Jumbo, a popular restaurant in Japan is opening up shop in January at The Taste Thonglor on Thong Lor 11. Yakiniku Jumbo Bangkok will offer a high-quality Japanese BBQ experience with the same standards of excellence that have made it a culinary icon in Japan for more than 30 years. Founded as a family business and taken over by Norimitsu Nanbara, when he was 26, Yakiniku Jumbo sources the best Wagyu beef in Japan to serve.

The Thailand branch will stay true to its roots, sourcing all of the A5 Grade Kuroge Wagyu beef from the same suppliers in Japan. The beef is flown in chilled, never frozen, ensuring freshness and flavour. The restaurant will also import Yakiniku Jumbo’s renowned original tare sauce from Japan. The Bangkok menu will mirror the original, offering an extensive selection of rare Wagyu cuts, including the signature “Noharayaki” — a thin slice of sirloin marinated in the original tare sauce, grilled and served with an egg yolk. Other highlights include Wagyu sushi, Chateaubriand and Wagyu fillet rice.

To complement the rich flavour of Wagyu, the restaurant will offer a wide selection of wines and sakes, chosen by Nanbara, a wine connoisseur. Yakiniku Jumbo Bangkok will open for dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, and for lunch hours on the weekend. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays.

Tapori x Aromkwan

The BBC series (it's not what you think!) aka Brown Boys Cooking has launched a "BBC Vol 2 – Chefs On Fire Sunday Brunch" that focuses on backyard barbecue until Feb 28. Chefs Rohit Sharma and Vishanu “Bank” Prempuk turn up the heat every Sunday this year for a feast cooked on coals... mostly.

The "Boys On Fire" Sunday brunch will have live music, fire pit-grilling, street food, curries and more. Not to be missed is the "Khad Khargosh" or whole rabbit wrapped in chapati and cooked in a hole in the ground with charcoals and hot sand providing heat. There is also the “Khad Murgh”, which is chicken wrapped in a banana leaf and buried over glowing coals in the fire pit. Grill maestro chef Bank brings his smoky Aromkwan Pork Ribs and the Aromkwan-style fish baked in a banana leaf to the backyard BBQ.

Como cookbook

Singaporean entrepreneur Christina Ong launched her first hotel, The Halkin, in London in 1993 and its restaurant by Stefano Cavallini received the first Michelin star for an Italian chef outside Italy, two years later. As Ong’s Como Hotels and Resorts brand expanded, so did her network of chefs. Ong has distilled her "Como" approach, articulated in a new cookbook, Como Simple. With an introduction by Ong, it features her favourite recipes simplified for homecooks by Como’s VP of culinary, Daniel Moran, and culinary director Amanda Gale.

The book features salads, soups, meats and fish dishes, sharing platters and kids’ favourites. There are crowd-pleasers ranging from South Indian curries to freshly-made Tuscan pastas, a nasi goreng from Bali, the much-loved Como burger and a lobster biryani. Singaporean chef Malcolm Lee’s famous crab and pork ball soup is also in the book, along with renditions of Bangkok street food and lost dishes from Thailand’s royal palaces.

Book launch events will take place in Singapore and Malaysia through a series of culinary masterclasses in February. Special tasting dishes from the cookbook will be available for guests at all Como Hotels and Resorts worldwide until Feb 28, with recipe cards to take home. Como Simple is available on Amazon.

DRINK

The Lanesborough London

The Lanesborough London has launched the “Clean January” limited edition drinks in The Library Bar. Throughout January, enjoy a trio of specially crafted alcohol-free cocktails created in partnership by Mickael Perron, the hotel's head of bars, and Spencer Matthews, founder of CleanCo, to celebrate a month of moderation. The Library Bar will serve an exclusive range of Clean Cocktails, which showcase the brand’s award-winning alcohol-free spirits, that replicate the taste and mouthfeel of their full-strength counterparts.

Sip on Clean No-groni, which is a mix of CleanCo Clean G 0.0% gin and Lanesborough rosemary and thyme herbal extract, stirred over ice with non-alcoholic Aperitif Rosso and non-alcoholic Martini Vibrante; Clean Thyme Traveller, whihc is a mix of CleanCo Clean W 0.0% whiskey and freshly-pressed carrot and passionfruit juice, shaken with homemade thyme syrup and layered with a gentle layer of Matcha tea foam; and Clean Island Dream is made with CleanCo Clean R 0.0% rum and is shaken with lychee, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon and mango juice, lifted with fresh lemongrass. Following the Clean January menu, CleanCo’s alcohol-free spirit range will continue to be available across The Lanesborough Hotel outlets.

STAY

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok

The most-anticipated opening, by far, for 2025 Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, which is set to open in “early 2025”. An exact date remains unannounced. But let’s refresh our memory on what it will offer. Nestled within the lush seven-acre Nai Lert Park, the 52-suite urban sanctuary offers wraparound views, open-air terraces and a central atrium designed by Jean-Michel Gathy. The property combines Thai cultural heritage with Aman’s refined aesthetic. The Aman Wellness Centre is 1,500m2, featuring holistic treatments and state-of-the-art facilities. Culinary experiences include omakase and teppanyaki dining, complemented by a jazz bar.

Andaz One Bangkok

Overlooking Lumphini Park, Andaz One Bangkok offers 244-rooms and suites that capture the essence of Bangkok, combining local artistry with modern comforts. Scheduled to open in Q4, the hotel will feature a rooftop restaurant and lounge, offering creative Thai and international cuisine.

V Villas Phuket

The resort is adding seven new luxury private pool villas, increasing the total availability from 19 to 26. The new villas include two- and three-bedroom pool villa options, as well a six-bedroom pool villa, which will be the resort's most luxurious and spacious stay option. The new villas are situated next to Yon|Ocean House, the resort’s fine dining restaurant, and enjoy unobstructed Ao Yon Bay views. Similar to the original villas, the new villas feature the resort’s signature architectural details, including seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, luxurious interiors and panoramic ocean and sunset views. The new villas will be open by Q1.

Aman

Aman Rosa Alpina

Set to re-open in mid-2025, Aman Rosa Alpina redefines luxury in the Italian Dolomites. Following an extensive refurbishment led by Jean-Michel Gathy, the property blends Aman’s signature elegance with the region’s alpine charm. With suites and residences offering uninterrupted mountain views, this retreat serves as the perfect gateway to the Unesco-protected Dolomites.

Amanvari

Set along the tranquil shores of the Sea of Cortés, Amanvari opens in late 2025 on Baja’s East Cape. Its pavilions and private residences feature open-plan layouts with expansive floor-to-ceiling glass walls that bring the outdoors in. With private courtyards and serene views, the property offers an intimate connection to Baja’s stunning environment.

Aman Tokyo

Launching in 2025, The Aman Tokyo Signature Journey integrates ancient Japanese wellness practices with contemporary therapies. Infused with calming Kuromoji extract, the therapy alleviates physical and mental tension while the facial treatment uses the Aman Essential Skin collection, leaving skin refreshed and renewed.

Ultima Collection

Ultima Promenade Gstaad is a chalet set to open in March in Switzerland. The residence features nine bedrooms accommodating up to 20 guests. It has a grand living area, an underground spa with a swimming pool, sauna and massage room. Additional amenities include a cinema room, arcade and a private nightclub.

Scheduled to open in the summer, Ultima Cologny will offer a contemporary experience with two villas nestled by the shores of Lake Geneva.

Cheval Blanc Seychelles

Having opened in December last year, the sixth Maison Cheval Blanc is curled around the Anse Intendance beach on Mahé Island in the Seychelles. The 52 villas offer uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, 24 border the white sand beach and 28 are hidden in the green hills, blending into the Seychellois nature. Five restaurants offer a range of culinary experiences, from Creole-inspired Le White to French gastronomy at Le 1947. The serene Spa Cheval Blanc, crafted by Guerlain, offers treatments inspired by the island’s natural beauty.

Revivo Wellness Resort

Revivo Wellness Resort opens its Vitality Centre in January. The centre will offer the latest advancements in longevity protocols and diagnostics, delivering personalised programmes crafted to optimise health, vitality and longevity. The clinic will feature innovative longevity protocols, as well as an IV therapy and Peptide lounge.

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

Nestled within Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Mandai Rainforest Resort will offer 338 biophilic-inspired accommodations, blending with the lush rainforest with views of the Upper Seletar Reservoir. Opening in the first half of 2025, the resort will have immersive experiences such as guided wildlife walks, curated wellness retreats and exclusive forest activities.

Park Hyatt

Occupying the top floors of Merdeka 118, Asia Pacific’s tallest skyscraper, Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur will offer views of Kuala Lumpur’s skyline. Opening in Q3, the 252-room hotel is designed to celebrate Malaysia’s heritage, incorporating local craftsmanship such as batik and wood-carved motifs. The hotel will offer innovative dining experiences and a wellness centre focused on sustainability.

Following an extensive restoration by Studio Jouin Manku, Park Hyatt Tokyo is set to reopen in October. The hotel introduces new interiors while retaining the black anthracite furnishings and panoramic views of Mount Fuji.

Cassia Hirafu Niseko

Set in Japan’s renowned ski destination, the Scandinavian-inspired resort offers more than 120 accommodations, ranging from one-bedroom suites to penthouses, all just minutes from the Hirafu slopes. Designed by Snøhetta, the property, is set to open in late 2025, blending modern design with the beauty of the region. The minimalist design emphasises natural materials and sustainable practices. Guests can enjoy ski-in/ski-out convenience, curated dining options and access to the region’s hot springs.

Villa Beatrice

Perched above the Gulf of Portofino, Villa Beatrice is a private haven blending Art Nouveau charm with modern luxury. The restored villa opens its doors in July and will offer five accommodations, including La Casetta cottage. Villa Beatrice features a private plunge pool, butler service and outdoor spaces ideal for al fresco dining, providing an idyllic escape along the Italian Riviera.

Capella Hotels

From Jan 28 to Feb 12, discover auspicious stays at all destinations across Capella Hotels and Resorts. At Capella Singapore, guests are invited to celebrate with a lion and dragon dance performance on the first day of Lunar New Year on Jan 29. The journey continues with a crafting perfect pineapple tarts to mastering the meditative strokes of Chinese calligraphy, to revisitingtreasured memories with local favourites such as haw flakes and candied plums. Cassia, the modern Cantonese restaurant, will present special menus. Experience the graceful art ofChinese calligraphy, traditional tea ceremonies and a special Lunar New Year afternoon tea at Aperture at Capella Sydney, featuring Capella Kaluga Queen Caviar and Louis Roederer Champagne.

On Jan 28, there will be a lion dance performance and a craft workshop by artist Anney Bounpraseth. At Capella Bangkok, festivities commence with a lion dance performance on Jan 29. Guests are invited to partake in ang pao giving, while Côte by Mauro Colagreco and Phra Nakhon will offer Thai-Chinese delicacies. At Living Room, a "xin nian quan he" welcomes guests.

At Capella Shanghai, discover the intricate art of woodblock painting, engage in the poetic tradition of lantern riddles and experience the charm of Shikumen nongtang games. Capella Tufu Bay draws inspiration from the Maritime Silk Road to create a celebration centredaround the art of gathering. Capella Hanoi celebrates Tet, the Lunar New Year, with experiences that honour Vietnam's rich cultural connection to ancient traditions. At Capella Ubud, guests can embark on a transcendent journey where centuries-old connections between Bali and China come alive through a Capella Curates experience, “Mystical Wonder Of Kintamani”.

TRAINS

The Britannic Explorer

Belmond announced the arrival of The Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales, debuting in July. The train fuses a celebration of timeless rail heritage with contemporary British gastronomy, culture and style. Fine dining experiences will be designed by chef Simon Rogan (of Phuket’s Michelin-starred Aulis), celebrated for his innovative approach. An on-board wellness suite provides therapies designed to relax and revive. The Britannic Explorer will depart from London, offering three-night journeys with a choice of three evocative routes through the natural landscapes of Cornwall, The Lake District and Wales. By day, optional off-train guided excursions will showcase the rich cultural tapestry, beauty and history of each destination, and by night, passengers can unwind and mingle in the train’s botanically inspired Th Bar in the Observation Car.

The Cornwall and Lake District routes run from Friday to Monday, while the Wales route runs from Monday to Thursday. Albion Nord has designed the interiors, combining a colour palette inspired by the natural world beyond the expanse of picture-windows. Of the 18 cabins, there are three Grand Suites and 15 Suites.

Each of the three routes will feature afternoon teas, lunch and dinner menus, highlighting the finest local specialities using home-grown produce from British growers and suppliers. The Bar, inspired by Victorian apothecaries, is where one can savour artisan gins and craft beers.

Highlights off the train include a private tour and dinner at Hauser & Wirth Somerset and on-site restaurant Da Costa, guided hikes through Wales, wild swimming in the Lake district and a visit to Tremenheere Sculpture Gardens in Cornwall.

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

Launching in May, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will present a three-night journey to Tuscany, connecting Paris with Belmond’s celebrated farm estate — Castello di Casole. Alongside the inaugural Tuscany journey, the train will celebrate the return of its much-loved Portofino route culminating at the iconic Splendido. For the first time in its history, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will depart Paris on May 11, travelling through the rolling hills of Tuscany ending at Castello di Casole on May 12. Cabins are a choice of three: the Historic Cabins, the Suites and the Grand Suites.

Guests begin their journey with pastries, tea and coffee. As night falls, chef Jean Imbert prepares dinner inspired by the regions the train travels through. In the famous Bar Car 3674, drinks to flow throughout the night, over live piano music. Breakfast is served in the comfort of the cabins as the train makes its way towards the city of Arezzo, where a transfer leads travellers through the lush Tuscan landscape towards the medieval city of Siena where a local lunch sets the stage for a cultural afternoon. Guests will embark on a private guided tour of Siena’s Unesco-listed historic centre. The day concludes at Castello di Casole, Belmond’s farm estate surrounded by vineyards, olive groves and wildlife, dating back to Etruscan times. Guests will spend two nights here with a stargazing session, a Festa del Villaggio, biking, hiking, yoga or spa treatments at Essere Spa.

• In March, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will once again make its annual journey to Portofino delivering an unmatched luxury rail experience through the French countryside, the Riviera and the Ligurian Coast before arriving at Splendido. The latest accommodation type to join the rails will be L’Observatoire sleeper carriage designed by acclaimed artist JR. Splendido is reopening after a multi-year renovation led by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. It has a new main building, new rooms and communal areas, including a new signature bar, breakfast area, retail space and Dior Spa.

BOATS

Bohème by Mekong Kingdoms

Mekong Kingdoms, a luxury river cruise operator specialising in boutique experiences along Southeast Asia’s iconic waterways, has launched Bohème, the newest addition to its luxury fleet. Having set sail on its inaugural voyage in December last year, the 50-metre-long Bohème sail between Laos’ royal capital, Luang Prabang, and the capital, Vientiane. Unfolding over six days and five nights, guests end their journey with a stay at the historic Avani+ Luang Prabang Hotel to explore the Unesco World Heritage town.

On Bohème, travellers can expect carefree mornings spent bird-watching on one of the three decks or unwinding with massages in the two treatment rooms. Afternoons are punctuated with cultural adventures and nights are filled with the magic of riverside dining. There are also cooking and mixology classes and onshore adventurers. Bohème accommodates 26 passengers in 13 suites, each decorated in bed throws made from Laotian Ikat fabric to parquet floors in handsome blond wood and silky-soft bed linens. The 30m² Deluxe Suites come with the choice of one queen or two twin beds and feature a living room, en-suite and a private balcony. The 26m² Premier View Suites are positioned on the main deck for panoramic views from a Juliet balcony. The 60m² Royal Suite comes with a private sundeck, freestanding bath strategically positioned and dedicated butler services.

Les Bateaux Belmond, France

Combining world-class dining with bespoke river cruising, Les Bateaux Belmond, France unveils a season of itineraries across Europe’s most enchanting waterways. Chef Dominique Crenn joins as culinary curator, crafting menus inspired by her French heritage for voyages through Burgundy, Champagne and the South of France. Highlights include Bordeaux journeys aboard Alouette on July 20 featuring tastings at Saint-Émilion and Château d’Yquem; the 12-star Michelin cruise aboard Lilas on May 4 and Aug 10 with dining at Georges Blanc; "La Semaine des Grands Crus" aboard Amaryllis on May 4 and Fleur De Lys on July 13 offering access to Burgundy’s finest wines; and the Coquelicot Grand Champagne Voyage on Sept 14 featuring tastings, access to Veuve Clicquot's Unesco-listed cellars and a five-course dinner by Maison Ruinart’s chef, Valérie Radou.

FASHION

Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown, a British resort wear and lifestyle brand will enter the Thai market next year. Orlebar Brown’s latest collection is filled with bright colours, Italian-made linens, swim shorts and resort wear. The brand will open in its first store in Central Floresta, Phuket on March 14. The brand reinvented holiday style for men, with their classic Bulldog shorts remaining the original and best “shorts you can swim in”.

H&M x Glenn Martens

H&M will collaborate with Belgium-born designer Glenn Martens, known for testing the boundaries between streetwear and couture for its autumn 2025 collection. The creative director of Diesel is the mind behind the elevation of patchwork and acid wash denim into wearable art. The collab builds upon the high fashion for the masses ethos. H&M designer collaborations began in 2004 with Karl Lagerfeld and have since included Stella McCartney, Viktor & Rolf, Roberto Cavalli, Comme des Garçons by Rei Kawakubo, Lanvin, Versace, Marni, Maison Martin Margiela, Alexander Wang, Balmain, Kenzo and Mugler, to name a few.

Loro Piana

Loro Piana marks its 100th anniversary with its first-ever exhibition, which will run from March 22 to May 5 at the Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai, China. Curated by Judith Clark, the immersive retrospective offers a captivating journey through Loro Piana’s history and heritage, featuring archival visuals, artworks and specially commissioned garments. It celebrates the m exceptional craftsmanship, showcasing its world of fibres, fabrics, icons and symbols through a tactile, sensorial lens. The exhibition also pays tribute to China’s integral role in Loro Piana’s journey, highlighting its longstanding collaborations with herders and the preservation of cashmere heritage.

TECH

Chula x Google Cloud

Chulalongkorn University (Chula) and Google Cloud recently launched the ChulaGenie, a continuous app delivery project that makes the world’s most advanced generative AI capabilitiessafely, securely and freely available to Chula’s entire community. ChulaGenie will be initially available to Chula staff and faculty members from January, with all students receiving access in March. ChulaGenie stands for "Chula’s Generative AI Environment For Nurturing Intelligence And Education". Through its integration with Model Garden on Vertex AI, ChulaGenie lets users discover and choose from a curated set of AI foundation models.

These models have varying strengths and are suitable for different tasks. Initially, users can use Google’s Gemini 1.5 Flash or Gemini 1.5 Pro. They will soon also have the option of using enterprise-grade versions of Anthropic’s Claude models and Meta’s Llama models. ChulaGenie users can tap Gemini models’ multi-linguality to get easy-to-understand explanations of intricate topics or generate content in Thai, English and other languages with speed and precision. With these models’ multimodality and long context window, users can upload lengthy and complex documents, including PDFs. Gemini models can process the text and visual elements within these documents to help users extract specific information or insights.