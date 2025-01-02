Mahanakhon Eatery reopens with seven new tenants

Mahanakhon Eatery, on the ground floor of Mahanakhon Cube, closed on Nov 16 for renovations and a roster reset. It reopened on Dec 23 with seven new tenants. The ambience now feels more open and spacious while the seven tenants bring different things to the table.

The first one that can easily catch your eye is the reliable Greyhound Café. First opened at Emporium, Greyhound Café has become an institution. Founded by creative director Bhanu Inkawat and corporate executive chef Torsit Sarisdiwongsee, Greyhound started out as a fashion brand before it branched out into restaurants with many branches in Thailand and abroad. The new Greyhound Café at Mahanakhon Eatery serves contemporary Thai favourites such as Tiger prawn tom yum, Pad Thai with Fresh Shrimp and Salmon sashimi in spicy hot sauce.

Another known name is Getfresh, which is a go-to chain for big salads and healthy dishes. If you're a conscious eater, they provide nutritional information on all menu items, which are free of trans fat, added sugar or MSG. Their highlight dishes include Grilled chicken Caesar salad, Roast beef and cheese sourdough melt and Grilled salmon Caesar salad.

Babyccino is a known name for brunch and breakfast with its original branch in Ekamai. The new Babyccino serves a mix of Asian-inspired dishes and comfort food for sharing. Carb load on Truffle Champignon pizza, Spaghetti aglio olio, Meat overload Pizza and Vanilla French toast. For something crunchy and juicy to sink your teeth into, try two-way NFC fried chicken.

Japanese chain restaurant Hoshi, Japanese for star, can craft more than 100 dishes, including a grand-looking sashimi set on ice, despite its compact kitchen. The other indulgent dishes include creamy and savoury Kani miso, slurpy and refreshing Inaniwa udon topped with onsen egg and Salmon volcano roll with crunchy tempura flake.

Save some room for baked goods from Tasty Daily which opens its second branch at Mahanakhon Eatery. Its standouts include Toffee cake, Dirty lava, Basque burnt cheesecake and Coconut fresh cream. For refreshing drinks with Thai twists, King Power Selection Café serves curious concoctions such as Crispy roll (thong muan) latte and Refreshing yuzu butterfly pea. They also serve snacks such as Thai soft rolls (thong muan sod) and Thong pub with ice cream.

Last but not least is The Cellar at Mahanakhon, which offers a diverse range of vintages for wine lovers in case you want to fancy up your meal.