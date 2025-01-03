Your horoscope for Jan 3-9

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You get to expand your network and forge new and valuable connections. Your main job and side hustle eat up most of your time and effort. You're happy busy and being full of energy and creativity. You've come to appreciate your job more.

(₿) You’ll handle your earnings, assets and investments more smoothly. You might notice something exciting happening with your bank account. Beware of MLM scams or Ponzi schemes.

(♥) Different expectations and money mindsets cause tension in your relationship. Peaceful moments between you two, however, are still on the cards.

(⚤) The situationship with someone may reach a dead end. You won't have to wait long to meet new admirers but you're not ready to date. It's okay to take things slow and enjoy the single life.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You maintain your focus really well and nothing gets past you. You work smart and know the right tools and tech to use. You manage workplace relationships well and quickly resolve any tension or conflicts. You crush your to-do list and achieve peak productivity. Wow.

(₿) Unexpectedly high returns are on the cards for investors and speculators. An opportunity to earn extra income from behind-the-scenes work or uncredited contributions may given to you. Financial negotiations are likely to succeed.

(♥) Couples are each other's sources of strength and comfort. A low-key date night at home or in a quiet place for some quality time occurs this weekend. If your baby is about to arrive soon, friends and family eagerly await to welcome them with love and gifts.

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone, you two may decide to be exclusive. If not, you're laser-focused on work and self-improvement. However, your rizz works its magic and you catch someone's eye at work functions or meetings.

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Some surprise challenges and covering for an absent co-worker means longer hours for you. You manage your energy and maintain your focus well. Attractive job opportunities may catch your eye but look closely at the details before deciding.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. You may buy something because of an influencer. Instant gratification, lifestyle inflation and luxury addiction can hinder long-term financial plans.

(♥) A few playful disagreements and friendly competitions are on the cards. If you're two-timing, you may get exposed unexpectedly. In the end, you may end up with no one.

(⚤) You may meet someone who makes your heart flutter but your friend fancies them, too. You feel like you're at a crossroads as you do value the friendship but you also have a good chance to be in a relationship with them.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You'll be full of energy and ready to take on work with a bright and lively spirit. You may start 2025 as the EOTM. If art or design is an integral part of your job, a unique opportunity for growth might come your way.

(₿) Financial negotiations may progress at a snail's pace, but a satisfying deal is eventually within reach. You’ll handle your earnings, assets and investments smoothly. Unexpected windfall or reward may be yours. Someone may ask you for a loan for a peculiar reason.

(♥) You'll understand your partner's subtle body language better. One look and you'll know exactly what they mean. A heartwarming surprise or a romantic proposal is in the cards.

(⚤) If you're competing for someone's heart, you're likely to win this love race. Or else, you may meet someone through your work or hobby. You two will hit it off due to similar lifestyles and mindsets.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Get ready to shine! Special recognition or an award may come your way. Remember, haters are gonna hate. Just keep doing your thing and watch them get left in the dust — your talents and skills are your superpowers. Those in between jobs may start working in healthcare or education.

(₿) You may come into a fortune but it also comes with fees, paperwork and maintenance costs. Don't let Fomo take control of your wallet. Real joy doesn’t come from keeping up with the Joneses. Looking rich can keep you poor.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether at home, online or in public. They continue to be each other's support system. Unmarried couples may announce their plans to wed to their parents.

(⚤) Travel might spark a hot romance with someone from a different socio-cultural background. Enjoy the moment, but remember that the magic might fade once you’re back home. Your bestie is also your best matchmaker.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Keep copies of your work in case of a cyberattack or technical error. You may not get along with co-workers, but a supportive senior will step in to ensure a positive working environment. Jobseekers may be asked to work remotely and join a global team.

(₿) Your request for a pay raise may be heeded. You're likely to secure a side gig or financial support. An older gent may help. You can keep track of your income and rein in spending.

(♥) Couples have more adult responsibilities to deal with. They put more time and effort into family life, sometimes feeling like they're running a business. You two always support each other and communicate well. A deep talk can help you both grow together, not apart.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event may happen. However, you two keep quiet about it to avoid gossip. A close family friend or an elder in your family plays a matchmaker.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Challenging assignments, covering for an absent coworker, and some office mayhem result in longer hours for you but no OT. However, you manage your energy and composure well. Demanding customers can't make you lose your cool.

(₿) Stay mindful of your spending. Something may unexpectedly break and it needs to be fixed asap. You may have to pay a fine for a minor offence or a hidden fee that you're unaware of.

(♥) Couples face a difficult situation together but that only makes their relationship stronger. Your partner may turn on their papa/mama bear mode to protect you (and it really turns you on).

(⚤) You may fall for a single parent but due to their parental responsibilities, you may have second thoughts. Your ex, who's in a new relationship, may slide into your DMs. They don't know what they got until it’s gone.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You have a full plate and then some. Your higher-up and client specifically ask for you to lead a big project. Small issues with colleagues may happen but your communication skills and support from higher-ups can resolve them. Entrepreneurs, look into laws and regulations to avoid any honest mistakes.

(₿) After the holiday season, you switch on saver mode, focusing more on making money than spending it. You keep a careful eye on purchases and expenses and stick to your budget.

(♥) There may be moments when you feel a little lonely in the relationship because your partner is busy with work. A stranger unaware of your relationship status may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) You're laser-focused on work, money-making and your immediate family. Love is of lower priority at the moment. Your rizz isn't dimmer, however, and someone more mature may take special notice of you at work functions or meetings.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You finish your tasks before punch-out time but your colleagues may for help. You may have to mediate between colleagues who don't get along. You may be asked to take care of a secret assignment and confidential documents.

(₿) A financial negotiation is likely to end in a win-win situation. You may secure a side gig. If you're trying to sell someone else's property, you'll close a deal soon.

(♥) Couples argue over different expectations and mindsets over money. Your love life might feel a bit dull, but your heart still skips a beat for your partner.

(⚤) You meet several potential admirers but none make your heart flutter. If you're in a not-quite-official relationship, a goodbye conversation is on the cards. Though, let’s be real — you’ve see this coming.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You will finally get over holiday blues next week. You become more creative, intuitive and proactive, too. Someone you suspect to be a troublemaker will prove you right. You enjoy support from colleagues and seniors.You may exchange gifts or souvenirs with colleagues.

(₿) A little windfall may fall into your lap. Whether you're trying to sell your assets or someone else's, you'll be able to close the deal sooner than you think. Beware of new forms of MLM or Ponzi schemes.

(♥) Couples have more responsibilities to take care of. Spouses put more effort and time into bettering their family life. You two always support each other and have quality communication.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type. A close family friend or an elder in your family introduces someone to you mind find interesting.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your energy is at its peak and you're ready for anything. Everything you set your mind to will flow smoothly. You manage priorities, relationships and expectations. You meet all deadlines whether they are for solo or group tasks.

(₿) A steady income stream makes you feel secured and proud of yourself. An opportunity to learn new skills for future income is on the cards. It won't come to you naturally but stick with and you'll master it.

(♥) You two hold hands tighter during a difficult situation. When problems arise, you two become one team to tackle it together. A low-key date night this weekend is on the cards.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event may happen and you should keep quiet about this to avoid gossip. Someone who ghosted you may ask for a second chance.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) The post-holiday blues might slow you down, making it harder to stay productive. The smallest mix-up could start unnecessary drama. Some exciting job opportunities could pop up, but be sure to check all the fine print before deciding.

(₿) Promised payment will arrive. Unexpectedly high returns are on the cards for investors and speculators. If you have little ones to take care of, remember to put some money aside for them.

(♥) Trying to make families on both sides closer could take a little extra effort, but things will work out just fine. You two may have to make a big decision regarding the future of your finances.

(⚤) You get to know potential admirers in the flesh and online. However, you're not ready to be in a new relationship because you yearn for the one-that-got-away. Let them go. Please.