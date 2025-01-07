S.E.A. Focus returns for another edition in Singapore

S.E.A. Focus, a leading platform and marketplace for contemporary Southeast Asian art, is scheduled to return for its seventh edition under the theme "Disconnected Contemporaries". Organised by STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery and commissioned by the National Arts Council, Singapore (NAC), S.E.A. Focus will take place at the Tanjong Pagar Distripark in Singapore from Jan 18-26.

Curated by John Tung for a second year running, the showcase features works of up to 40 artists from across eight Southeast Asian countries and represented by 21 exhibitors. "Disconnected Contemporaries" navigates the complexities of contemporary art practice in Southeast Asia, revealing rich stories celebrating the region's evolution and the subtle tensions when local traditions and global influences intermingle. The exhibition aims to spark discussions that question the linear narrative of art history and encourage a more nuanced perspective on Southeast Asian art.

"Within the shifting landscape between the modern and the contemporary, we encounter fragmented narratives that challenge our understanding of time and cultural relevance. How we think about the 'primitive' and the 'contemporary' compels us to reconsider our biases and the frameworks through which we evaluate art. As we navigate these complexities, I encourage audiences to question the very definitions of contemporary art and embrace the multiplicity of experiences that shape our collective narrative," said Tung.

With close to 40 artists exhibiting works from across the region, some highlights include Ain (The Back Room) from Malaysia, Eko Nugroho (ROH) from Indonesia, Lui Medina (Artinformal) from the Philippines, Disorn Duangdao (Gallery VER) from Thailand and Tulip Duong (CUC Gallery) from Vietnam.

As Singapore celebrates its 60th year of independence in 2025, this edition will also see a strong presentation of Singaporean artists reflecting the thriving visual arts scene in the city. This includes established artists Ong Kim Seng (STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery) and Wong Keen (artcommune gallery), as well as emerging artists such as Lai Yu Tong (ShanghART).

Tickets cost S$10 (250 baht). Admission is free for children aged seven and below and for local and overseas students with valid ID cards.

Above Forest Vibrations by Disorn Duangdao. S.E.A. Focus

Left Dead Animals (Domestic Scene) by Lai Yu Tong. S.E.A. Focus