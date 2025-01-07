Verso Hack invites young innovators to take action

Verso International School is organising Verso Hack 2025 on Feb 8 and 9, with a special pre-hack day on Feb 1. The event is open to aspiring innovators aged 13 to 18 nationwide.

This is the fifth edition of the premier student hackathon that aims to foster the next generation of tech entrepreneurs and problem solvers.

Under the theme "Future-Ready Spaces: Innovating Tourism, Homes, And Transportation For All", participants will tackle pressing challenges at the intersection of technology, sustainability and inclusive design.

This theme reflects the growing need for innovative solutions that make our spaces more accessible, sustainable and adaptable for an evolving society.

Building on last year's success, which saw 120 students from across Thailand collaborate and innovate, this year's edition promises an even more immersive experience.

The two-day event will feature intensive workshops on solution design, idea validation and prototyping, hands-on mentoring from industry experts, real-world problem-solving challenges, professional pitch training and networking opportunities with tech industry leaders.

The programme will bring together an exceptional panel of 10 judges and mentors from Thailand's vibrant startup and technology ecosystem. These industry veterans, including entrepreneurs and successful founders, will provide invaluable guidance and feedback to participants throughout their innovation journey.

There will also be an exclusive parent engagement session with an expert panel discussion to provide insights into the hackathon experience and its role in developing crucial future-ready skills.

Participant fee is 9,900 baht per student (early bird promotional rates currently available). There is no admission fee to the general audience (registrations required).