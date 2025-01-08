Celebrate National Children's Day in BKK and beyond

Every kid will have a big smile on National Children's Day as it comes with fun activities and free gifts. Here are some venues that promise to make this special day even more memorable for all young souls.

Central Kids Day 2025 at all branches of Central Shopping Centre, until Sunday.

Presented by Central Pattana, every space at all Central shopping centres is transformed into a playground packed with fun activities to prepare Thai children to be "Future Heroes".

Children are invited to engage in learning through play, upgrade their skills for the future and get free lessons by leading educational institutions. There is also a contest open to kids aged 10 and under to showcase their singing, dancing and talent.

Highlights include "Super Kidlympic: Future Skills Challenge" where children can embark on an exciting adventure through six skill-unlocking stations at CentralWorld only on Saturday and Sunday; "Deer Wonderland" filled with 30 little deer in a Japanese garden at Central Si Racha in Chon Buri; and "Kenya Safari" featuring various animals including pygmy goats, angora goats, kookaburras, macaws and over 200 other species at Central Ubon in Ubon Ratchathani.

Also, children can join the Paw Patrol team from the Canadian animated TV series of the same name, meet and greet the series' characters Chase & Marshall, enjoy interactive games and enhance skills in workshops, at Central Westgate, Central Rama II and Central Rama III.

More than 450,000 gifts are in stock for Central X members, while shopping and dining promotions are offered from top brands.

2. The Mall Lifestore Kids Funtasia. (Photo courtesy of The Mall Group)

The Mall Lifestore Kids Funtasia at all branches of The Mall Lifestore and The Mall Korat, from tomorrow to Sunday.

Children are invited to step into a world of imagination and discover new interests at many edutainment activities.

The Mall Lifestore Tha Phra will present a magical wonderland for little princes and princesses to enjoy an enchanting castle, fluffy knights and over 300 rabbits of 10 breeds, while The Mall Lifestore Bangkae will take young explorers to the kingdom of butterflies, insects and birds where they will learn about the life cycles and rare, endangered species of those little creatures.

At The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan, embark on a whimsical adventure through a magical balloon wonderland, marvel at a 4m-tall Bozo, enjoy fun game stations and collect stamps to redeem prizes.

The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi will be turned into an underwater world filled with marine animals, interactive activities and captivating storytelling with music for three days, from tomorrow to Saturday.

Meanwhile, The Mall Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima will bring adventure rides, fun games, skill-building workshops and recreational activities, as well as talented performances by local schoolchildren, only on Saturday and Sunday.

Exclusive offers will be available including up to 50% discounts at HarborLand and Joyliday and free trial classes from leading institutions like Yamaha Music School, Global Art, and KPN Music Academy.

3. Kids Funival: The Fun Factory 2025. (Photo courtesy of Emporium Group)

Kids Funival: The Fun Factory 2025 at Em District from tomorrow to Sunday.

Emporium, EmQuartier and Emsphere will be transformed into a wonderland of joy and excitement presented through thrilling games and creative activities designed for all children.

The fun will begin at Quartier Avenue, ground floor of EmQuartier where the popular Giant Claw Machine will be back with the country's largest pit full of prizes.

Then, enjoy dazzling performances by young talents at the "Funival Stage", snap creative photos in the unique balloon capsule at "Funival Capture by Nikon", and tackle rewarding missions with games like Candy Catch and Lollipop Throw at "Funival Mission".

The Emjoy zone on the 2nd floor will present exciting games, delicious treats and captivating performances by young talented performers from leading institutions.

At Emsphere, the "Ikea Funival" at Ikea's Children Section on the 3rd floor will present fun colouring activities and soft serve ice cream, while the "Wonder Kids" at Em Market Hall on the ground floor will offer delightful sweets and immersive experiences to keep kids smiling all day long.

Also, expect special promotions and privileges from educational institutions at Emjoy zone, top dining, lifestyle and fashion outlets.

4. Jungceylon Kids Day 2025 x Giant Dog. (Photo courtesy of Jungceylon Phuket)

Jungceylon Kids Day 2025 x Giant Dog at Jungceylon Patong, Phuket, from Friday to Sunday.

The festival is calling all young dog lovers to meet big but gentle canines of various breeds including Newfoundland, Caucasian shepherd and Alaskan Malamute, at the Jungle Zone.

There will be exciting shows by talented furry friends and a dog cafe where children can hang out with over 20 adorable Pomeranians. This is also an opportunity for young fashionistas to shop for cute fashion items and accessories for their four-legged furry friends at the "Dog Cart".

Exclusively on Saturday, the "Kids Day Special" will present Puppy Games and fun workshops with exciting prizes to take home.

5. Mega Kids World 2025: The Little Guardians. (Photo courtesy of Megabangna)

Mega Kids World 2025: The Little Guardians at Megabangna on Saturday and Sunday.

The Mega Plaza and FoodWalk Plaza of Megabangna will be filled with laughter of youngsters who will enjoy educational and entertaining activities, held with the aim to enhance their development, analytical thinking, physical skills and environmental awareness.

They are invited to embark on noble missions to conquer various activity stations, set against a backdrop of intense natural disasters threatening ancient trees aged over 1,000 years old.

They will engage in simulated wildfire suppression with NERF guns at the "Wildfire Warriors" station, navigate obstacles at the "Jungle Journey", learn about waste separation at the "Recycle Quest", and cycle to pump water from the source to nourish a giant tree at the "Guardian Of The Giant Tree".

They will also have fun putting golf balls and symbolised seeds into holes at the "Seed Of Hope" and learn the critical importance of oxygen levels in water at the "Oxygen Boost". Numerous prizes will be up for grabs and registrations can be made now, free of charge.