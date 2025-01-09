Forum to unveil the secrets of silk

The Thai Textile Society is holding a talk on "The Crossroads of Silks: From Bukhara To Istanbul And Beyond" at Siam Society, Asok Road, on Saturday at 10am.

Speaking at the first of this year's Collector's Corner programme will be Navamintr "Tom" Vitayakul, a textile connoisseur and collector who previously spoke about his textile collections from Thailand, Cambodia, India and Indonesia.

The Silk Road or the Silk Route, a network of Eurasian trade routes, derives its name from the highly lucrative trade of silk textiles. Its intricate web of land and sea routes connected Southern Europe and East Africa to Central Asia, all the way to East Asia.

It played a vital role in facilitating economic, cultural, political and religious interactions between the Eastern empires and Western world. Central Asian countries now lie at the crux of these routes and countries such as Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan still produce beautiful and mesmerising textiles and carpets.

Among these textiles, Uzbek ikat fabrics stand out with vibrant, bold and often contrasting and unimaginable colour combinations. They are the foundation of bright, distinctive and comfortable Uzbek national costumes.

As part of the rich cultural customs and lifestyle, they are worn as everyday attire and traditional festive events. These colourful clothes have a story to tell that unfolded as the Uzbek people mingled with neighbouring nations in a rich pageant of human history and evolution, with their own symbols and religious significance.

These ikat and also embroidered Suzani textiles have gained particular popularity over the past few decades and their resurgence is linked to fine fashion and interior decorations.