Swarovski rings in the Year of the Snake

Swarovski's tribute to the Year of the Snake offers an abstract take on the most enigmatic character in the Chinese Zodiac with a new collection of jewellery and figurines.

The snake is a symbol of inspiration, vitality and rebirth as it sheds its skin and embraces the possibilities of the new. Swarovski channels these traits with a capsule collection that vibrates with kinetic energy. The snake is captured in motion, taking forms that coil, twist and transfix in the light and spiral around some of the brand's greatest treasures.

From pendants and bracelets to earrings and a brooch, the collection is a sublime showcase of Swarovski savoir-faire. The standout piece is a gold-tone plated pendant featuring a coiled snake adorned with an array of Swarovski Zirconia and finished with its tail wrapped around a single Swarovski Crystal Pearl.

Gold-tone, rose gold-tone and rhodium plating all feature across this varied selection while injections of red make an auspicious appearance, popping up on a cord that forms a bracelet with a slender gold-tone chain and as a dancing stone in Swarovski Zirconia. Each item in the collection is presented in red packaging with golden accents.

A playful nod to prosperity, the Swarovski figurine collection is expanding in 2025 to encompass two of the world's most recognisable symbols of abundance -- the God of Wealth and the Lucky Cat.

With 687 precision-cut facets, the God of Wealth figurine is accompanied by an ingot and coins to invite success and wealth into the holder's home. Multiple colours feature across this figurine while Swarovski's Golden Shadow effect provides a unifying glow.

The Year of the Snake collections are now available in selected Swarovski stores online and offline.