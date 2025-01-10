Your horoscope for Jan 10-16

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) A surprise twist or a sudden change in direction from higher-ups might lead to more responsibilities, but also more visibility. An unplanned journey is on the cards, too. You stay composed and positive while managing priorities, resources and relationships well. You meet all deadlines.

(₿) You're so busy with work that you have no time for unnecessary and extravagant spending. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes or spiritual scams. If it sounds too good to be true, there's probably a catch.

(♥) Couples don't get to see each other as much as they usually do due to busy schedules. One of you may feel underappreciated. The more you two are away from each other, the more you miss each other.

(⚤) Travel might lead to an unexpected romance with someone from a completely different world. It's wonderful to enjoy while it lasts but remember that things might change when you return home.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Prepare for an unexpected quick work trip. It might be last minute, but it could lead to some interesting developments and valuable new connections. You know how to work smart on the go or from wherever you are. You meet all deadlines whether they're for group or solo tasks.

(₿) Expect to see positive returns on your past investments or efforts. Some new money-making opportunities come to you. You balance your budget beautifully, leaving you with enough surplus in your pocket for that special purchase you've been eyeing.

(♥) You juggle your personal responsibilities and keeping your partner happy well. You two tend to find a happy medium when disagree. Couples are each other's source of encouragement and thoughtful advice.

(⚤) You get to know potential admirers IRL and online. Someone you're well familiar with may confess their love for you. You don't see them coming but at the same time are so flattered. Your inner voice will guide you to your person.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Dealing with certain colleagues might require a bit of extra patience. You may not tick off all items on your to-do list because of a colleague's critical mistake. A higher-up or senior will step in to lend help and guide you to the solution. Artists, creators or creative entrepreneurs should beware of copycats.

(₿) You may splurge a little on stuff and experiences but you won't regret anything. It may be a good investment in your well-being. Opportunities to earn extra income through behind-the-scenes work or invisible contributions may come your way through your friends.

(♥) Expect a few playful disagreements and friendly competitions between you two. A deeper bond and a stronger sense of responsibility toward each other are also on the cards. Quality memories from a spontaneous outing may occur.

(⚤) Someone who wears uniforms for work may show a romantic interest in you. They feel more mature than you regardless of their actual age. Your ex may ask you for a second chance but you don't want to entertain them at all.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Something you anticipate actually happens. Your office life becomes smoother. You accomplish all that you set out to do next week. Your supervisor may ask you to take on a big secret project. You may be granted more power to make decisions that could affect your colleagues but don't let it go to your head.

(₿) You may purchase something because of your favourite influencer or social media trend. If you're not careful, this can put you behind your savings goal. Scroll less and you'll save more. Avoid high-risk investment. Don't sign on to be a guarantor for anyone.

(♥) Couples are more in sync. They don't need long conversations to understand each other's desires. They may disagree but won't get angry. They're each other's source of encouragement and inspiration.

(⚤) You meet new people through your hobby and friends' introduction. You may fancy one of them but something prevents you from approaching them. It's either too stark a difference of socio-economical background or you're not ready to come out of the closet. Girl, Yolo.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You're finally free from tough situations and toxic coworkers. Get ready for a smoother, more comfortable work rhythm. Entrepreneurs may launch a new service or product that the public likes. It may even reach a customer group you don't expect. You may start a new job in the service or healthcare industry.

(₿) Financial negotiations are likely to go your way. An unexpected chance to earn extra cash will appear — make sure you grab it. Unexpectedly high returns are on the cards for investors and speculators. You make more than enough for yourself and you buy happiness for your loved ones.

(♥) Spouses have to take on more responsibilities while putting more effort and time into their family life. They feel tired at times but always support each other. Lovers treat each other with the same respect and dignity whether they're at home or in public.

(⚤) You may no longer see the point of being in a situationship with someone and break it off. You may meet someone interesting through a hobby or online community. You two get on like a house on fire due to many similar interests and life goals.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You become super creative, intuitive and proactive. Everything progresses as you expect. You deal with office conflicts and politics well. Your communication skills stand out, and everyone will be impressed by your diplomatic finesse. Coworkers seek your advice because they think you're wise.

(₿) Don't let Fomo tempt you to spend more than you should. Remember, true happiness isn't about buying the latest gadgets or following every trend. Think before you splurge. Take extra care when considering international investment, as unexpected shifts may affect outcomes.

(♥) Someone in the family or close circle may cause tension between you two. Your partner becomes less agreeable and less likely to back down even when they know that they're in the wrong. You'll have to be the better person and be more patient.

(⚤) You meet a heartstopper when you least expect. However, you may discover that your friend also fancies them. You may have to weigh between friendship and a chance at great love.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your energy and creativity are through the roof and you're ready for anything. You perform way above the average. What seems bad may turn out to be good. What your colleagues vie for may conveniently be handed to you and they don't like that one bit.

(₿) Too many shiny and tempting things will be calling your name but your wallet could use a rest. Try setting a budget and sticking to it. Don't waste your time and money on gambling and high-risk investments. Beware of tourist traps while travelling abroad.

(♥) Expect small disagreements but you two always support each other no matter what. If your wedding is upcoming, you may suddenly feel anxious and need a heart-to-heart with your would-be spouse.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone you have had your eye on for a while is on the cards. Don't set your expectations too high because the feeling may not be mutual.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You manage budgets, resources and relationships well. Take advantage of a positive momentum to achieve goals. Your content, ads or campaign may go viral for good reason. The unemployed may receive a part-time job offer.

(₿) Financial conflicts with your loved ones are on the cards. A refund or overdue payment should finally arrive. You keep your spending in check and make smart money moves. Investors and speculators should beware of disinformation or fake news.

(♥) You may discover a new side to your partner and this makes you love them even more. An opportunity for lovers to share some joyful and relaxed moments together may occur this weekend. Good news or unexpected gifts may come to them.

(⚤) The first date with someone you really like is possible. They've been waiting for you to ask them out. If you're not seeing anyone, someone may playfully flirt with you but it won't go any further.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You may expand your network and forge new, valuable connections. You can handle office conflicts, politics and unexpected changes with calm and grace. A group project progresses smoothly and is likely to become a big success. You may receive recognition or a well-deserved reward.

(₿) You can cover your necessary bills easily and have some left to reward yourself. If you have debts, you'll be able to pay off the one with the highest interest rate. A financial negotiation is likely to end in a way that makes you smile.

(♥) Couples can talk with each other about things from silly to serious. You juggle between your personal responsibilities and keeping your partner happy well. You two may become more adventurous in bed.

(⚤) Travel might spark a hot romance. Enjoy the moment, but remember that the magic might fade once you’re back home. Dating app users, your match may ask to meet in the flesh as soon as possible.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You may be asked to take on more sophisticated tasks. You'll get to learn about new tools and tech that can increase your efficiency. You may not jibe well with coworkers, but a higher-up will step in to ensure a positive and cordial working environment. You may be offered a new job immediately after an interview.

(₿) You work hard and get paid accordingly. You may secure a side hustle. You can cover all bills and buy happiness for yourself and loved ones without worries. Stay away from gambling and high-risk investments.

(♥) A heart-to-heart with your partner can resolve past issues and foster better mutual understanding. You may discover a new dimension to your relationship. You two may unwind and rekindle the romance in a quiet, secluded spot this weekend.

(⚤) You meet potential admirers but none seems to be up to your standards. You're not willing to settle for less. You take relationships seriously and want to be with your person only.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You have a tough time keeping up with your to-do list. Teamwork and collaboration also bring challenges. Your superior offloads unpleasant tasks on you and you can't bring yourself to say no. Artists and creators may have online drama with someone from the same circle.

(₿) You reap the harvest of your past investments or efforts. Stay thrifty for now because your car or house may need repairs. Your online social network could open up opportunities to earn extra money. Being active online pays off.

(♥) A small misunderstanding may happen. You feel like your partner is taking you for granted and vice versa. Small things can speak volumes. Exchanging adorable stickers or emojis can improve your love.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type but you quickly learn that they also have several admirers. Romance scammers may slide into your DMs.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) If you're stuck on something, you may experience a eureka moment. Those you suspect to be troublemakers prove you right. You enjoy support from friendly colleagues and kind seniors. You'll slowly but surely get through your to-do list, ticking things off one by one.

(₿) A financial negotiation may be delayed but the outcome will be worth the wait. Resist tempting enticements and invitations to spend lavishly. Set a strict budget and stick to it. An unexpected gift or treat from a friend could brighten your day.

(♥) A heartfelt conversation between couples is on the cards, fostering deeper bonds and greater understanding. You may discover new ways to show your love or uncover a new dimension to your relationship.

(⚤) You may fall hard for someone you met through work or a hobby. You two get on really well due to similar backgrounds and life goals. Your ex tries hard to win you back but you don't think they deserve a second chance.