Rising Leaders

In a meeting room at Wat Khao Mai Kaew School in Chon Buri one morning in late December, five young observers sat attentively, taking note of the discussions and dynamics before them. They were watching Mechai Viravaidya, a celebrated social innovator and education advocate, as he led a talk with the school's management about their current activities and future plans.

Mechai had volunteered to take part in Unicef Thailand's "Kids Takeover" initiative where children have the opportunity to be heard on issues that matter to them. For the carefully selected participants, a day of shadowing a leader whose work has transformed communities marked the culmination of an inspiring journey.

This is the third Kids Takeover initiative to have taken place in Thailand. Kids Takeovers are part of a global Unicef initiative designed to empower youth through hands-on leadership experiences. In previous takeovers, children had the opportunity to shadow governors in Bangkok, Yala and Pattani.

Kids Takeover with Bang Saen's mayor Narongchai Khunpluem in Chon Buri province.

This year, the initiative expanded to include the private sector and civil society along with celebrity, media and government representatives. Children and young people are invited to apply and the screening process selects participants based on their interests and abilities.

"Advocacy isn't about thinking you are above others," Mechai told the young participants. "It's about humility and listening to people's voices." As he shared his philosophy and life experiences, the young participants gained a new perspective on leadership and social impact.

"I was deeply impressed by Khun Mechai's story and dedication to making a change as well as how we were given the opportunity to discuss the challenges his students face," said Proud Klampaiboon.

Proud and four other children spent the morning observing a school meeting, touring a market where students practised entrepreneurial skills, and exploring agricultural projects at a nature resort. By the end of the day, they had learned not only from Mechai but also from students at Mechai Pattana School, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds. These experiences vividly illustrated how education and opportunity can help break the cycle of poverty.

Kids Takeover with Wallaya Chirathivat, president & CEO of Central Pattana.

Proud and friends were just a few of the 43 children and young people taking part in Kids Takeover. Over the past two months, nine activities were held across various sectors, each offering five young participants a first-hand look at the responsibilities and challenges faced by leaders in government, business and civil society.

Although part of a broader initiative that empowers young people to observe leadership and speak out on issues they are passionate about, the Kids Takeover is also a key component of the ongoing "A Better Tomorrow Today" campaign. Launched by Unicef Thailand in November 2024, the campaign aims to inspire individuals across society to take action for a safer and fairer future for every child. From education reform to environmental conservation, young people join Kids Takeover activities to learn from leaders across different sectors.

In the government sector, the Kids Takeover highlighted the transformative power of public leadership as a group shadowed Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon learning about urban initiatives such as tackling PM2.5 pollution and making the city more inclusive.

Kids Takeover with Bang Si Thong's Mayor Wanchai Wanchanwech.

A second group joined Bang Saen's Mayor Narongchai Khunpluem and discovered the importance of empathy in addressing local issues in Chon Buri province. A third group observed Bang Si Thong's Mayor Wanchai Wanchanwech as he implemented innovative community programmes benefiting children and the elderly in Nonthaburi. Each experience reinforced that good leadership begins with listening and understanding.

In the business realm, young participants had the opportunity to meet trailblazers like Pichai Chirathivat, executive director of Central Group, Wallaya Chirathivat, president & CEO of Central Pattana, and Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO of Berli Jucker. These sessions revealed how corporate leaders are redefining success by integrating social responsibility into their strategies. Whether observing a planning meeting for community development projects, touring an early childhood centre or learning about sustainable product branding, the participants left with a new appreciation for how businesses can create positive societal change.

The campaign also ventured into civil society, journalism and celebrity advocacy. Environmental journalist Ploythida Ketkaew shared insights into crafting impactful stories on climate change and embracing a green lifestyle. The participants also followed celebrity Anna Sueangam-iam to a film set, learning how public figures use their platforms to amplify social messages. These interactions underscored the diverse ways leadership manifests across different professions.

Kids Takeover with Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon.

Reflecting on their experiences, leaders and young participants alike agreed that the activities had expanded their horizons. Mayor Narongchai said: "These young people remind us of the importance of inclusive leadership -- their questions and observations challenge us to think beyond the status quo." Wallaya agreed: "Seeing the world through their eyes inspires us to innovate further and to make our work more meaningful."

For the children, the lessons were equally transformative. Waris Waewwanjuea, who shadowed Sanon, observed: "I learned that good leadership is about clear communication and active listening. I'll carry these lessons into my future teamwork." Patcharanan Irachaiprasitti, who participated in a business takeover appreciated the opportunity to witness decision-making first-hand, saying: "I learned not just about leadership but also about setting goals and finding purpose in work."

As the day with Mechai drew to a close, Manassanan Tiraoram, another participant, was particularly impressed by how practical knowledge was seamlessly integrated into the activities encouraged at Wat Khao Mai Kaew School, a partner of Mechai Pattana School. From cooking and selling to planting vegetables, these hands-on experiences gave her a fresh perspective on how classes in provincial schools could be structured. "If such creativity is encouraged in every school, students would really enjoy their classes!" she said.

Young participants engage with Mechai Viravaidya.

Paphitchaya Sriphimanwa said: "I wish this day could be longer." It was a powerful reminder of the impact that a single day of mentorship can have on shaping young minds. The Kids Takeover not only allows children to dream big but also equips them with the tools to turn those dreams into reality. By bringing youth and leaders together, Unicef Thailand has created a platform where ideas, hopes and possibilities converge, leaving an indelible mark on all who participate. Unicef Thailand hopes that it inspires other leaders from all sectors to offer mentorship, guidance and inspiration to young Thais throughout 2025.

Unicef Thailand Open House 2025 will take place at the Unicef Thailand Country Office on Saturday. The event marks the finale of the "A Better Tomorrow Today" campaign, featuring interactive and inspiring activities tailored for diverse audiences. Children and families are encouraged to register via bit.ly/UNICEFOH2025.