Parc Paragon transforms into Royal Project garden

Here is some good news for health-conscious foodies. The Royal Project Gastronomy Festival 2025 will present ingredients and delicious dishes, at Parc Paragon of Siam Paragon, Rama I Road, from tomorrow until Jan 25.

Held under the "Taste Of Wellness: Healthy Eating For A Longer Life" concept, the festival will feature a wide range of temperate vegetables and fruits from the highlands where farmers are supported by the Royal Project.

A result of extensive research and development, these winter crops have undergone post-harvest processes that meet international standards.

Highlights include high-quality ingredients classified as superfoods rich in nutrients and beneficial for health, such as highland brown rice mixed with quinoa, azuki beans, cold-pressed black sesame oil, cold-pressed flaxseed oil, cold-pressed fragrant sesame oil.

Among cold-climate crops are Royal Project strawberries, cape gooseberries, passion fruit, kale, Hong Kong kale, lettuce, baby bok choy, baby carrots, as well as a variety of salad greens.

Produce from the highlands.

For flower enthusiasts, the event also brings roses in several colours including gloriosa, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums, cymbidiums and potted herbs like rosemary, basil and mint.

There will also be various handicrafts from tribal communities, products from the Chaipattana Foundation, Mae Fah Luang Foundation and Doi Kham, as well as handmade items from communities across the country.

Meanwhile, Parc Paragon will be transformed into a beautiful garden adorned with booths of vegetables, fruits and flowers and filled with the sounds of nature and music by rotating artists.

Visitors can also enjoy exclusive dishes crafted from Royal Project ingredients by renowned chefs. They include chef Phutecho "Bew" Kanjanakitikul, winner of Hell's Kitchen Thailand, chef Pawinuch "Kaew" Yodprichavijit, winner of MasterChef Thailand Season 1, chef Tienchai "Tien" Peeraphongsathorn from Top Chef Thailand 2023, and chef Theerapat "R" Tiyasuntranon, winner of The Next Iron Chef Season 2.

Highland brown rice.

Famous street food vendors -- Pa Boom's Coconut Custard and Saint Louis Egg Ice Cream -- will be there as well to prepare special signature dishes using Royal Project ingredients for the first time.

Also, many leading restaurants within Siam Paragon will create exquisite dishes using ingredients from the Royal Project exclusively for this festival.

The winter crops and products are also available at Gourmet Market on the ground floor where the You Hunt We Cook counter presents special dishes, until Jan 22.