Foundation for the Blind hosts charity concert

The Foundation for the Blind under the Royal Patronage of HM the Queen is holding a charity concert "Sai Yai Dut Sai Fon 2: Dok Mai Khong Nam Chai" ("Bonds Like The Rain: Flowers Of Kindness"), in the Small Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Sunday at 2pm.

Following the success of last year's concert, the second edition will be held in collaboration with prominent composer and chamber musician Dnu Huntrakul, Mai Thai Orchestra and Siang Thai Chorus.

Returning to perform will be Songsit "Kob" Roongnophakunsri and Thanachai "Pod" Utchin. They will be joined by other guest artists including renowned singer Anan Phongmanee aka Eed Fly, singer/actress Kulkornpat "Kamm" Menard and the legendary vocal group Sao Sao Sao.

Also performing will be talented blind singers Athisri Songkhro, Pattanun Arunwichitsakun, Patchareewan Chinaphet, Suwit Intaranukunkit, Nopporn Praemuang and Pattara Wanichanan, as well as a chorus from Bangkok School for the Blind. The repertoire will feature inspiring and beautiful songs including Dok Mai Khong Nam Chai, Pathihan, Bai Mai, Dok Mai Hai Khun, Santa Lucia, Fah Prao Dao, Pratu Chai, Monrak Luk Thung, Chuen Chiwit, Nueng Nai Roi, Subaru and Dao Pradup Chai.

Acting as MCs for the afternoon show will be Vasu "Jib" Sangsingkeo and Primrata "Jaja" Dej-Udom.

Tickets cost 2,500, 3,000, 3,500 and 5,000 baht and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com. Proceeds will go to support education and the music skills of teachers and students of Bangkok School for the Blind under the care of the foundation.