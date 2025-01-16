Jobsdb hosts free career workshop

Wishing to develop essential skills and build confidence before you embark on your dream career path? Jobsdb by Seek is holding the career workshop "U Seek Kub Jobsdb Phuen Si Thuk Gen" at its office at Gaysorn Tower, Phloenchit Road, on Jan 23 from 1pm to 5pm.

Designed to enhance interview skills and prepare participants to take the next step towards achieving success in their careers, this dynamic and engaging event series comes with English skills training for all generations.

Participants will gain valuable insights and practical techniques to impress HR professionals from the first step -- starting with job applications, crafting outstanding resumes and mastering interviews.

The event's highlights include two focused sessions. The first is "Mastering Resumes and Interview Techniques to Impress HR", featuring in-depth guidance from Jobsdb experts. Their tips and strategies will empower participants to leave a strong impression from the moment they walk into an interview room, thereby increasing their chance of landing their desired job.

The second session "Workshop: English for Job Interviews" aims to enhance English skills through the expertise of the Inspire English teaching team. As a specialised English communication training institute for adult learners and corporate professionals, Inspire English employs its innovative "Situation-Based Learning" method which integrates practical scenarios with an active learning approach.

Launched last October, the workshop series is held monthly. It's open to professionals, job seekers and fresh graduates who are eager to enhance their skills and prepare themselves for today's competitive job market.