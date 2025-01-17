Guru's Weekly Buzz: Jan 17-23

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

STUFF

Wellness collection / H&M Move

H&M Move with H&M Home presents the "Wellness Edit" created to capture all senses. The tools and products selected for this collection help to embrace daily moments of self-care, with H&M Move’s new yoga leggings in SoftMove made with lycra sports fabric. Crafted using SoftMove fabric, they combine softness and functionality to offer unparalleled freedom, fitting you like a second skin. Available in selected stores and online.

Chinese New Year collection 2025 / Jim Thompson

Jim Thompson launches its Chinese New Year Collection 2025 inspired by the symbolism of plum blossoms and the mystique of the snake. The collection also features home décor items. The collection introduces four festive prints, Plum Blossoms, Power Of The Snake, The Year Of The Snake and The Blooming Snakeskin. Women’s fashionwear includes a midi dress, a maxi dress, a blouse, a zip fisherman trousers and a slim tee. For men, there is a Hawaii shirt and a cotton T-shirt. The accessory range includes shoulder and handbags, totes, purses, eyeglass cases, sleeping eye masks and ponytail bands. The Blooming Snakeskin print adorns cushion covers, silk napkins, cotton placemats and a set of coasters. Available in stores and online.

Self-love / Smooth E x Ling-Orm

Smooth E has launched “Smooth E x Ling-Orm Exclusive Valentine’s Box Sets” in collaboration with fashion brands AlwaysWonder and Keep Silent, resulting in limited-edition two box sets filled with a serum to shield your skin from the sun, as well as an exclusive item. They can be ordered via Line at @smoothe_thailand.

Disney at home / H&M Home

H&M Home presents a contemporary interpretation of Disney's Bambi in the springtime scene of archival Sanderson florals. This print is a reimagining of Sanderson’s original design, created in celebration of Disney’s centennial anniversary. The core of the 21-piece interiors collection is centred around the three colourways originally created by Sanderson. These feature a flushed pink, a soft white and a chocolate brown base. The collection is split into objects for the kids room and a dedicated baby collection with items such as bedspreads, cushion covers, curtains, paper storage boxes, rattles, fitted sheets for cots and more. The collab also extends to a collection of clothes for newborns and babies — from a collared romper and pyjamas in the archival Sanderson floral print, to a double weave jacket and a jersey wrap set. Available in stores.

JOIN

Beverage dinner / Rossini's / Jan 24

On Jan 24, embark on a culinary journey to Piedmont at Rossini's at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, with a menu that infuses Italy’s iconic Barolo into the cuisine, and pairs each course with a fine premium beverage from this evocative region. Italian chef Giacomo Vinci will highlight the beauty of Barolo in two menus, accompanied by six beverages from the Barolo DOCG region of Piedmont. Visit the hotel's website.

Beyond borders / Massilia x Bottega / Jan 24

Chef Paolo Salvo of Bottega, the pizza restaurant from Shanghai and Beijing, is coming to Bangkok to share his culinary prowess. Awarded for creating the 8th best pizza in the world in 2021 and the best pizza in Asia in 2023, chef Salvo will join forces with chef Michele of Massilia, celebrated for having the best pizza in Thailand and the 7th best in Asia in 2024, according to 50 Top Pizza. Together, they will host an exclusive four-hands dinner. This prestigious event will highlight the skills of both chefs, offering an unforgettable culinary experience on Jan 24. A selection of creative pizzas and additional innovative dishes, showcasing the versatility of pizza as a culinary canvas will be served. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Bar takeover / Aqua x Le Chamber / Jan 17

On Jan 17, Aqua’s head mixologist Ryan Germino will welcome bartender, Jaewoong Lee (Mr Lee) and Ian Tak from Seoul’s Le Chamber. The visiting bar is a 50-seat venue with high ceilings, leather seating, glittering chandeliers, and live piano music. Le Chamber’s menu, presented in hardcover books, features an impressive selection of 200 whiskies, house-made ingredients like ginger beer, and uniquely fermented concoctions. Aqua is at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. Visit the hotel’s website.

Backyard boogie / Chim Chim x Rangoon Tea House / Jan 25

“Rangoon Remixed Backyard Boogie" is a collaboration between Rangoon Tea House, Burmese style tea house, and Chim Chim at Siam@SiamBangkok Hotel on Jan 25. Step into the Lunar New Year spirit with the lively vibes of Yangon’s 17-20th streets of food, fun and festivities. On offer will be Duck hsi kyat, Pork and chicken satay, Kaya steamed toast and Paratha with mutton curry. There will also be dishes from Chim Chim and special cocktails. Embark on a culinary adventure with the Rangoon Remixed Backyard Boogie Passport. Collect stamps at each food station and keep this keepsake as a memento of the celebration. Visit the hotel’s website.

Spanish week / Mai The Sky Bar / Jan 20-25

Juan Ignacio García Racionero, the Spanish chef de cuisine at Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit, will take over Meliá Chiang Mai’s rooftop bar to pay homage to Spain’s famed gastronomy. From Jan 20-25, the Madrid-born chef will serve a menu and signature drinks at Mai The Sky Bar. The menu offers 11 dishes. Visit the hotel’s website.

Saturday brunch / Ojo x Fatboy Izakaya / Jan 25

Ojo at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon will host the “Amigos de Ojo” starting on Jan 25 with guest group chef Andrew Martin from Fatboy Izakaya for the January edition. The brunch will feature a collaboration with a guest chef each month. There will also be a taco station and desserts. Visit the hotel’s website.

Bar takeover / Tropic City x Mod Kaew / Jan 25

Tropic City is bringing back their “Friend Shift series” with Bangkok’s natural wine bar, Mod Kaew. On Jan 25, Thomas and Pablo from Mod Kaew will take over the bar and will be shaking, mixing and stirring original recipes.

Rainbow represented / Supple Gallery / Jan 18 to Feb 22

"Chapter 0", a solo exhibition by Pohnnapa Singchanadan, explores the rainbow as a powerful symbol of hope. Known for her fascination with reflective materials and vibrant colours, she captures the interplay of rainbow hues on reflective surfaces, creating moments of light and colour that evoke emotion and introspection. Like hope, rainbows are rare and fleeting, requiring keen observation to fully experience. This series encourages viewers to pause, reflect and rediscover the rainbow within themselves. "Chapter 0" is on view at Supple Gallery, Charoen Krung 43, until Feb 22.

EAT

Seafood paradise / Sirimahannop Fish Bar / Until Feb 28

Sirimahannop, the reimagined Thai tall ship and refined dining destination on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, is offering Tasmanian salmon, barramundi, Thai sea bass, yellowfin tuna, Australian Murray cod, and Glacier 51 toothfish specials until Feb 28. Having picked a favourite fillet from the open display counter, diners can then choose if they want the fish to be grilled, sautéed or blackened. The fillet will be served with a duo of sauces – lemon and chunky tartare sauce, or a Thai seafood sauce, with a choice of sides: coleslaw, creamy mashed potatoes and sautéed peas with onions and bacon. Visit the restaurant’s website.

New year delights / Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok / Until Feb 28

Seafood lovers can relish the Andaman Sea bounty at Bangkok’78 where executive chef Golf unveils limited-time menus. Savour authentic Thai mouthwatering dishes like Spicy horseshoe crab salad, RyoSyo egg, Marinated shrimp in fish sauce and Crispy sun-dried king mackerel alongside special cocktails crafted with Chalong Bay Rum from Phuket. Available until Feb 28. Savour the "Make Your Own Burger" at Sip & Co or try the four signature burgers, available March 31. Escape to paradise with the all-new Tropical Temptations Afternoon Tea inspired by the flavours of the tropics, until May 31. Visit the hotel's website.

Sunday buffet / Tiva Bangkok / Feb 2

The Sunday Buffet at Tiva Bangkok, Urban Thaittoria @ Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, is making its grand return with the concept "Ocean Fiesta”. Held on the first Sunday of every month, the feast kicks off on Feb 2. Menu highlights include a seafood bar, a Japanese station, a BBQ station and an Asian station. There’s an early bird offer for reservations made before Jan 20. Visit the hotel’s website.

STAY

Refurbished rooms / Anantara Bophut

Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort has unveiled its newly refurbished rooms, following an extensive four-week renovation. The transformation includes a comprehensive room redesign, complemented by the introduction of a brand-new Kids and Teens Club and a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness facility set to launch in Q1 and Q2. The renovation draws inspiration from the resort’s lush tropical gardens and prioritises space, light and natural elegance across the Premier Garden View, Deluxe Garden View and Deluxe Sea View Room categories. Visit the hotel’s website.