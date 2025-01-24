GOT7 release new album, 82Major visit Bangkok

Here is the latest news for K-pop fans: GOT7 has returned with a new album after three years and rookie group, 82Major, is gearing up to meet Thai fans in Bangkok.

GOT7 to Return with Seven Members

It's been almost three years since K-pop sensation GOT7 released group album GOT7. After that release, the members have been busy in solo careers.

To mark their 11-year anniversary, the seven members of GOT7 released their latest album Winter Heptagon on Jan 20. The leader of GOT7, JayB, explained that Winter Heptagon signifies both the group's seven members and their winter debut in 2014.

Python, an unusual song title, is the first track released on GOT7's YouTube channel. It symbolises the suffocation that comes from working in showbiz. Although the members are passionate about singing, dancing, and acting, they face constant pressure as public figures.

In this album, all members took part in the production process -- writing, composing, or producing. Unlike the popular and energetic dance tracks on their previous albums, most of the songs on Winter Heptagon are more laid-back.

Winter Heptagon has received overwhelming feedback from fans who have been waiting for the group's return for years. Releasing this album was not just about making music but reflects the strong bond between the members and their fans.

82Major. photo courtesy of iMeThailand

82Major's First Fan Meeting in Bangkok

82Major, a six-member Korean boy band, debuted last year under the music label Great M Entertainment. The label was established by Kim Young-sun, one of the key figures behind the success of groups like FT Island, CN Blue and AOA.

Thanks to Kim Young-sun's keen eye for talent, the six members of 82Major have the potential to become a successful group. Their music is intriguing -- most songs, such as Illegal, Choke, and Stuck, highlight fierce and intense rap segments. Their energetic performances, featuring synchronised choreography, are also stunning.

Organised by iMe Thailand, 82Major will meet Thai fans at "2025 82Major Asia Fan Meeting in Bangkok," on Feb 9. The event will take place at Lido Connect Hall 2.

Tickets cost 1,500 and 2,000 baht and can be purchased at imethai.com tomorrow, starting at 11am.