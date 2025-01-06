A year of expectations

The tech industry is rife with rumours about the new things coming to Apple this year, and let’s just say they are busy bees.

iPhone 17

The new phone is rumoured to be out in the market come September. Since last year though, it has been said that the new iPhone will be “super thin”. Some say this super thin version may replace the Plus version and be called “Air”. DigiTimes suggest that the iPhone 17 might feature Apple's in-house 5G chip, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says an upgraded 24MP selfie camera may be included and MacRumors say a new anti-reflective display, like on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, may also be part of the iPhone 17. MacRumors further says that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will get a new 48MP ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

In August 2024, Bloomberg reported that the iPhone SE 4, which is also rumoured to be launching in Q1 this year, could get its looks from the iPhone 14. Note that the iPhone SE 3 is the only model that currently has a Home Button. The iPhone SE 4 will also come with Apple Intelligence and more, apparently, and there are strong rumours suggesting it will be called the iPhone 16E.

iPad

A Bloomberg report also claimed that Apple is readying a new M3 iPad Air model for release this year, but the company did released a new iPad Air with M2 chip, last year, so the jury is out on this rumour.

What may be coming is a new regular iPad, since one wasn’t released last year. According to 9To5Mac, the iPad 11 may also have a new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, a faster A-series chipset and come in new colours. Also rumoured to be released in March.

Apple TV

Apple is expected to release the Apple TV 4K, adding a faster A-series chip and a new Apple-designed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo chip. The new chip will allow Apple's smart home devices to work better together and synchronise data quicker.

MacBook Air

Apple plans to update the 13in. and 15in. MacBook Air models with M4 chip technology. On 9To5Mac, Ross Young claimed that display shipments for the M4 MacBook Air began in October or November, which indicates an early launch. Another report from MacRumors states that leaked macOS Sequoia 15.2 contains references to the 13in. M4 MacBook Air and the 15in. M4 MacBook Air.

Magic Mouse

Though Apple’s Magic Mouse has been around for years, it hasn’t seen any redesign or mentions. A report has suggested a redesigned Magic Mouse may be released this year and will not only look different, but fix a key annoyance, and come with longer usage.

AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11

Apple is expected to reveal the AirPods Pro 3, though Bloomberg claimed that they could come out "early next year” in 2024. Another report from the publication stated that the AirPods Pro 3 could ship with a major design overhaul.

Apple could also reveal the Watch Series 11 and the Watch Ultra 3. A recent report from Mark Gurman states that the Ultra watch should be able to send messages via satellite. It remains to be seen if the frequently rumoured blood pressure monitoring support will finally come to live.

Apple Intelligence

Though Apple Intelligence is here it mainly supports English and this year it will roll out Mandarin, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese. Unfortunately no news or rumours on when Thai will be supported.

The iOS 18.3 will likely see a launch in late January, followed by the iOS 18.4 beta.