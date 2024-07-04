Secondary cities see a rise in travel interest

With stunning scenery, laid-back lifestyle and friendly attitude, Thailand's secondary cities seem to be popular destinations during the rainy season. According to Agoda's data, searches for accommodation to traditionally less visited yet lovely locations are on the rise, highlighting an increasing demand among Thais to explore more diverse regions.

The most searched travel locations on Agoda are Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Nayok, Ratchaburi and Chiang Rai. These tranquil provinces offer a wide range of activities, including nice views and unique local culinary delights.

Rankings are based on searches made in April for check-ins between June 1 to July 31. Year-on-year growth compares the same search period in 2023. Overall, searches for secondary cities increased by 23% from 2023, indicating their growing popularity.

All five locations saw a rise in searches, but Nakhon Nayok secured third position with the biggest increase -- doubling the number of searches. The observed increase highlights the growing allure of these areas as tourists look for distinct and interesting experiences outside of the main tourist destinations.

Udon Thani. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

"Interest in Thailand's secondary cities shows a desire to delve deeper into the country's diverse offerings. Our collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote these destinations is indeed paying off as we see with the growing popularity of these destinations. Agoda is enthusiastic about assisting in TAT's efforts to highlight the cultural, historical and scenic treasures of Thailand's secondary cities," said Pierre Honne, a country director of Thailand at Agoda.

The surge in inbound searches indicates that secondary cities are becoming more and more popular. Chiang Rai is the most favourite secondary city among foreign tourists, with Udon Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chanthaburi and Trang following closely behind. These towns draw tourists from over the world who are looking for unique and genuine experiences, showcasing Thailand's rich cultural and geographic variety.

Chiang Rai. photo: