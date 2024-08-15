Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui opens today

Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui, Centara Hotels & Resorts' latest property, officially opens its doors on Aug 15.

The stylish-yet-laid-back 61-room newly-built property captures the essence of island life with warm Thai-inspired hospitality and aims to offer guests elevated essentials during their stays.

Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui is a 30-minute drive from Samui International Airport and a short walk from Lamai Beach. Lamai is one of Koh Samui's longest and most beautiful stretches of coastline, characterised by its palm-fringed, fine white sand and clear waters ideal for swimming and water sports. Guests get a free tuk-tuk lift from the new hotel to the beach. Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui aims to deliver comfort and tropical living with an array of accommodations to cater to diverse guest needs, complete with a refreshing outdoor swimming pool and waterslide.

To celebrate its opening, Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui has an exclusive offer for stays from Aug 15 to Dec 20 with the booking period until Sept 30. Early guests get to enjoy special introductory rates, the flexibility of daily breakfast for two persons until 4pm, B250 in daily food and drinks credits per room, complimentary 24-hour check-in and check-out and an additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 members. Visit the Centara Hotels & Resorts website