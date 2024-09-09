Phu Kradueng to be opened to more visitors

Phu Kradueng may be opened to more visitors, currently limited to 3,500 per day, due to the national park's continued popularity.

The park management has posted a Facebook message saying it planned to increase the daily limit, but gave no further details.

Phu Kradueng mountain in Loei is one of the most popular national parks in the country. The 3,500 daily limit on visitors means many people miss out on the chance to experience it.

It is currently closed until the end of September to allow annual, natural rehabilitation on the mountain.

The park said visitors can register for entry and reserve accommodation on Phu Kradueng for the new tourist season, which runs from Oct 1 to May 31 next year.

Park workers supplied by porters are repairing steps and handrails on steep sections of the trail from the entrance to the top of the mountain, to ensure the safety of climbers.