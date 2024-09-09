Phu Kradueng to be opened to more visitors
text size
Life
Travel

Phu Kradueng to be opened to more visitors

TRAVEL

PUBLISHED : 9 Sep 2024 at 13:39

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Workers fix handrails and ladders on the trail from the entrance to the top of Phu Kradueng National Park. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park Facebook page)
Workers fix handrails and ladders on the trail from the entrance to the top of Phu Kradueng National Park. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park Facebook page)

Phu Kradueng may be opened to more visitors, currently limited to 3,500 per day, due to the national park's continued popularity.

The park management has posted a Facebook message saying it planned to increase the daily limit, but gave no further details. 

Phu Kradueng mountain in Loei is one of the most popular national parks in the country. The 3,500 daily limit on visitors means many people miss out on the chance to experience it.

It is currently closed until the end of September to allow annual, natural rehabilitation on the mountain.

The park said visitors can register for entry and reserve accommodation on Phu Kradueng for the new tourist season, which runs from Oct 1 to May 31 next year.

Park workers supplied by porters are repairing steps and handrails on steep sections of the trail from the entrance to the top of the mountain, to ensure  the safety of climbers.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)

RECOMMENDED

Your horoscope for Sep 6-12

Your horoscope for Sep 6-12

Life
New movies out this week: Sept 5-11

New movies out this week: Sept 5-11

Life
What to expect from the iPhone 16 launch

What to expect from the iPhone 16 launch

Life
Taking culinary cultures across oceans

Taking culinary cultures across oceans

Life
Thong Lor gets curvier

Thong Lor gets curvier

Life

TRENDING