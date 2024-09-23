Centara officially launches Centara Life

Centara Hotels & Resorts has officially launched Centara Life, formerly known as Centra by Centara, as its new upper-midscale brand, starting with nine properties — eight in Thailand and one in Oman.

The rebrand isn't merely a name change as it also introduces signature features that guests can experience at every Centara Life property. Living up to its motto to "Elevate The Essentials", guests can enjoy anytime check-in, a full 24-hour stay, flexible breakfast until 4pm, daily delights and night-time instant noodles.

These perks are included in its rate except for instant noodles and you can have breakfast late but it will be a set instead of a full spread. The 24-hour stay means guests can use their room until the same time on their day of departure and helps travellers arriving on late-night or early-morning flights make the most of their stays. The daily delights are simply free snacks that guests can help themselves to.

That's not all, certain properties also provide guests with shuttle services to help guests explore their surroundings and an app to give them discounts at neighbouring shops. The new brand caters to all kinds of guests who look for more freedom and flexibility during their stays.

From left to right: Centara Hotels & Resorts's vice-president – brand, marketing & digital Tom Thrussell, Corporate Director of Marketing & Creative Services Pinida Pettanagul and CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“With the launch of Centara Life, guests can now experience bright, inviting and stress-free stays that work to their schedule. We look forward to working with our esteemed partners to introduce this versatile brand to attractive destinations across Thailand and around the world,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“Following an extensive evaluation process, including input from our valued guests, we have crafted an innovative and inviting brand identity that removes unnecessary barriers and gives travellers exactly what they want: complete convenience, comfort and flexibility at an attractive price point,” said Tom Thrussell, vice-president – brand, marketing & digital of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

There are nine Centara Life properties — Centara Life Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana, Centara Life Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon, Centara Life Avenue Hotel Pattaya, Centara Life Phu Pano Resort Krabi, Centara Life Hotel Mae Sot, Centara Life Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin, Centara Life Maris Resort Jomtien, newly-opened Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui and Centara Life Muscat Dunes Hotel. Centara Life Hotel Surat Thani and Centara Life Ratchada Hotel Bangkok will be launched next year.

To celebrate the launch, the “Centara Life: Uplift Your Everyday” promotion is available for bookings until Oct 31 and stays till Dec 20. Members of CentaraThe1 stay for three nights but only pay for two. In addition to the brand’s signature perks, guests can enjoy buy-1-get-1-free deals on selected food and drinks, plus double CentaraThe1 points on every stay. Visit Centara's website.