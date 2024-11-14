Bangkok's historical sites transformed for River Festival

From today until Saturday, 10 historical sites in Bangkok will be transformed into cultural attractions as part of the annual Bangkok River Festival 2024, for both locals and tourists to enjoy a wide range of fun activities that support sustainable living and the unique lifestyle of waterside communities.

It's a collaboration of Thai Beverage, the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Royal Thai Navy, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The 10 sites are Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworawihan,Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, Wat Kalayanamit Maha Wihan, Wat Rakhang Khositaram, Maharat Pier, Asiatique The Riverfront, Yodpiman Pier, Iconsiam and Klong Ong Ang.

Wat Phra Chetuphon begins the celebration with a traditional Thai musical performance by the Luang Pradit Phairoh (Sorn Silapabanleng) Foundation and its artist network today, and visitors can worship the massive Reclining Buddha statue or experience a food market and cultural performances.

Visit facebook.com/riverfetivalthailand.

Phadung Krung Kasem Canal marks Loy Krathong

Running under the theme "Amazing Night Of Lights", the Loy Krathong Festival takes place at Phadung Krung Kasem Canal until Nov 16.

When the sky is dark, visitors can witness the Lighting Illumination Show that highlights five of Thailand's unique Loy Krathong traditions -- Tak's Loy Krathong Sai Lai Prathip 1000 Lanterns; the Loy Krathong and Candle Festival in Sukhothai; the Yi Peng Festival in Chiang Mai; the Somma Nam Khuen Peng Seng Prathip in Roi Et; and the Loy Krathong Kap Kluai Mae Klong in Samut Songkhram.

In an effort to rescue the Earth, visitors can choose to float a visual krathong in the Metaverse. Thai food stations, traditional dance and music performances, workshops on making biodegradable krathong and krathong floating on the canal are also featured.

Visit facbook.com/thailandfestival.

Chiang Mai celebrates Yi Peng Festival until Sunday

From now until Sunday, Lanna-style lanterns will light up Chiang Mai's sky in honour of the Goddess of Water. The Yi Peng Illumination and the Tam Phang Pateet activities, which respect Lanna cultural traditions, are part of the festival's "Lanna, Worship, Lights" theme.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy a krathong sai ritual to banish bad luck, a big krathong contest and a traditional Lanna lantern competition.

Visit facebook.com/tatchiangmai.

StandardX opens in Bangkok's Old Town

As a newcomer to Bangkok's Old Town, The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit made its way to Thailand this month after the brand's debut in Melbourne's Fitzroy neighbourhood earlier this year.

The StandardX's in-house team created this brand-new hotel with 62 minimalist rooms varying in sizes from 30m² to 46m². The four room types -- Cozy King, Cozy Twin, King on the River and King of Kings -- bring together Bangkok's raw, gritty spirit with the modern amenities for discerning travellers.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the artistic atmosphere thanks to the abundance of stylish cafés, pubs, restaurants and a vibrant music scene in the area. The hotel is home to 10 10 Art Space, which features both permanent and visiting collections by internationally renowned local artists like Gongkan, and MRKREME, who add their distinctive, striking artwork to the hotel's streetside and riverside façades. In order to establish itself as a platform for up-and-coming artists, visitors can take part in an artist-in-residence programme that includes workshops, panels and events.