Chiang Rai hosts Colours of Doi Tung Festival

Doi Tung Development Project in Chiang Rai is hosting the annual Colours of Doi Tung Festival to celebrate the beauty of nature and ethnic culture until Jan 26.

The "Winter WonderDoi" theme allows visitors to spend time in 11 charming botanical gardens surrounded by lush mountain scenery, indulge in ethnic cuisine at the food street, or look for handcrafted items that highlight the northern hills' natural and cultural wonders.

Akha, Lahu, Tai Yai, Lue, Lawa and Chinese cultural performances are expected at the Doi Tung Market, along with a large assortment of local delicacies and fresh produce from nearby farms. Tickets are 90 baht and it's open from 8am-6pm on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

Visit facebook.com/DoiTungClub.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines offers new amenity kits

To give customers a high-quality travel experience, Turkish Airlines has collaborated with Lanvin to come up with its Business Class amenity kit collection that focuses on sustainability and modern elegance.

The brand-new bags are crafted to be reusable and versatile for various purposes and inside you will find limited-edition Lanvin cosmetic products, including a hand and body lotion, a lip balm enriched with cocoa seed oil, shea oil, olive shell oil and coconut oil for the best hydration during flights.

Business Class amenity kit bags are available in brown, black, tan and cream, while a wallet-style black and brown bag is provided on international Business Class flights that last between five and eight hours.

The eye mask and socks are made with recycled materials, reducing the use of natural resources while maintaining comfort and style. The earplugs are packaged in paper to minimise single-use plastics and the toothbrush is crafted from bamboo.

EMIRATES AIRLINE

Emirates launches Airbus A350-900

Emirates recently launched the first Airbus A350-900 to enter its fleet at an exclusive event showcase in Dubai. The Emirates A350 can accommodate 312 passengers in three spacious cabin classes: 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

The airline plans to launch its first scheduled commercial A350 flight to Edinburgh on Jan 3. Customers can expect to see the Emirates A350 in the coming months at current GCC destinations like Bahrain, Muscat and Kuwait, Lyon and Bologna in Europe and Colombo, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad in West Asia, in addition to new travel options that are up to 15 hours from Dubai to be announced in 2025.

Besides, Emirates operates two other aircraft types around the world to 140 destinations -- the widebody Boeing 777 aircraft and the iconic double decker Airbus A380 aircraft.