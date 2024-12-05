Harbin Ice and Snow Festival is back to chill and thrill

As temperatures drop in many countries across Asia, the 26th Harbin Ice and Snow World is scheduled to open mid-month.

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Trucks laden with massive ice blocks -- preserved from last year -- are making their way through freshly fallen snow to the Ice and Snow World site in Harbin, the capital of China's Heilongjiang province. Snow World Park will this year feature a large-scale upgrade and is expected to break the Guinness World Record again, reaffirming its position as the largest ice and snow theme park in the world.

According to sources, the park will expand from 810,000m² to 1,000,000m². The amount of ice and snow used will also increase to 300,000m³, further enhancing its scale and grandeur.

The number of popular ice slides will increase from 16 to 24, offering more excitement for visitors while ice sculptures and snow constructions this year will feature elements from the upcoming 2025 Asian Winter Games.

Harbin, known as Ice City, has garnered attention on social media due to its ice and snow as well as its vibrant winter tourism scene. Last year, Harbin Ice Snow World attracted over 2.7 million visitors with its stunning ice sculptures and winter-themed attractions.

The surge in winter tourism in Harbin is part of a broader trend across China's booming ice and snow industry. Experts attribute the rising popularity of winter sports to the success of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which significantly boosted interest in winter tourism.